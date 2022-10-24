The 10 Halloween sweet treats you need to try in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during spooky season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The 10 Halloween sweet treats you need to try in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during spooky season

I'll tell you what doesn't go bump in the night... The Halloween-themed sweet treats that bakers up and down Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been conjuring up.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
October 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Halloween sweet treats from Sweet Toots Cakery
The Halloween treat box from Sweet Toots Cakery is packed full of goodies. Image: Sweet Toots Cakery/Facebook.

I’ll tell you what doesn’t go bump in the night… The Halloween-themed sweet treats that bakers up and down Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been conjuring up.

Working their magic to nod to the spookiest time of year, cabinets have been filling up over the past week in preparation for the event.

While guising will take place on Monday October 31, the official date of Halloween, many will be celebrating the occasion this weekend.

To make sure you’ve got the best sweet treats lined-up for your scary movie marathons, or when out and about, I’ve picked some of the best options you can find in the city and shire.

Fat Batch

Get in the Halloween spirit with the team behind Fat Batch who have created these unique bakes for the occasion.

Featuring four different flavours, there’s something for everyone to tuck into.

The flavours include the chocolate and raspberry eye-scream blondie which has been topped with an edible eyeball, pumpkin patch chocolate chip cookie in orange which has been stuffed with a ‘Goo Head’ (creme egg), the boo brookie made with Oreo brookie and topped with a meringue ghost, and the dead fortune which is a millionaire brownie made with purple caramel and topped with white chocolate and sprinkles.

The boxes are priced at £14.50 each and must be pre-ordered. You can pick them up at their premises on Elmbank Terrace in Aberdeen.

Address: 57 Elmbank Terrace, Aberdeen AB24 3NL

Fat Batch’s Halloween box. Image: Fat Batch/Facebook

SourCloud Bakes

Enjoy the sweet taste of pumpkin spice in a delicious cruffin instead this Halloween.

Made by the expert team at SourCloud Bakes in Aberdeen, you’ll be able to pick up this beauty at various locations across the north-east this week as the home bakers provide a range of bakes to their stockists.

Be sure to check our their Facebook page to find out where.

Order yours here.

The pumpkin spice cruffin. Image: SourCloud Bakes/Facebook

Shut the Fudge Up

If you’re craving something sweet that will last then be sure to check out Shut The Fudge Up‘s pumpkin spice fudge.

Kianna McKay, from Inverbervie, is behind the company and has been working away on an array of different flavours that will complement the season.

As well as pumpkin spice there’s also other autumnal flavours such as cinnamon apple crumble and vanilla chai available to try.

Order yours here.

Pumpkin spice fudge. Image: Shut The Fudge Up/Facebook

Forest Farm

Trick or treat is Forest Farm’s latest gelato flavour that has been specially crafted for the Halloween season.

The homemade caramel gelato has a whole variety of sweeties folded into it. Think pieces of KitKat, chocolate M&M’s, Haribo and Rolos.

They also have a creamy pumpkin spice flavour made with pumpkins roasted in cinnamon, clove, finer and grated nutmeg, plus a toffee apple crumble one, too. Don’t forget to order a black cone for that extra spooky effect.

Only limited flavours can be made into milkshakes and pumpkin spice is one of them. These milkshakes are some of the creamiest around!

You’ll find the gelato parlour at their farm just off of the A96 at the Blackburn roundabout.

Address: Kinellar, Aberdeen AB21 0SH

Trick or treat gelato. Image: Forest Farm/Facebook

Aunty Betty’s

As well as having a pumpkin and mango-flavoured ice cream Aunty Betty’s in Stonehaven is also serving up a black vanilla and raspberry, called Dracula’s blood, which looks devilishly good, as well as toffee apple and blackcurrant and liquorice.

There are also pumpkin spice cookie which you can wash down with their pumpkin spice latte.

You can also order a black cone here for a stronger Halloween look.

Address: Aunty Betty’s, The Promenade, Stonehaven AB39 2RD 

Almondine

The experts of the north-east’s French patisserie have done it again. The team at Almondine, based both in Aberdeen and Inverurie, have conjured up a delicious offering for all.

Featuring a delicious patisserie, plus all sorts of fun macarons decorated as pumpkins and ghosts, these sweet treats will go down a storm with all of the family.

You can also order a pumpkin spice hot drink to sit in or takeaway, depending on if you’re enjoying your bakes while visiting, or grabbing them to go.

Address: 15 Chapel Street, Aberdeen AB10 1SQ and 2 Burn Lane, Inverurie AB51 4UZ

Autumn patisserie available at Almondine. Image: Almondine/Facebook

Sweet Toots Cakery

Aberdeen baker, Danielle Smith, owner of Sweet Toots Cakery, has taken Halloween to the next level by launching an array of treat boxes, brownies and cupcakes.

Priced at £32 the treat box which is loaded with four vanilla cupcakes, two blondies, two brownies, two baked doughnuts, one brownie pumpkin and one brownie heart, plus meringue ghosts, marshmallows and sweeties is the most expensive option.

A box of six cupcakes works out at £15 while the Halloween sharer box with a spooky blondie, stuffed cookie, brownie and a cookie brownie square is £14 and the brownie box is £8.50.

Order yours here.

The brownie and cookie box. Image: Sweet Toots Cakery/Facebook

The Bread Guy

Something spooky is going down at The Bread Guy bakeries across the north-east.

From eyeball cookies, to Oreo spider doughnuts, not to mention pumpkin doughnuts, Hall0ween-inspired cupcakes, plus Frankenstein doughnuts and cakes, there’s plenty to devour.

The Bread Guy has multiple venues in Aberdeen and Inverurie and customers can pick up these scary bakes from each.

Address: 41-43 Glenbervie Road, Torry, Aberdeen AB11 9JE, 16 Thistle Street, Aberdeen AB10 1XZ, 80 Great Northern Road, Aberdeen AB24 3QB and 1 Falconer Place, Inverurie AB51 4RN

Spooky spider doughnuts. Image: The Bread Guy/Facebook

Annies Cakery

Located in Macduff, this tea room and cafe is serving up a small selection of Halloween-inspired goodies.

As well as their cute pumpkin custard creams which look almost too good to eat, the team also have a Halloween treat box and a dipping box that customers can order.

The treat box is priced at £15 and features two of the following: brownies, cupcakes, mini doughnuts and iced biscuits. As for the dipping box, it will boast brownies, cookies, mini doughnuts, blondines, chocolate and caramel sauces for £15.

Address: Station Brae, Macduff AB44 1UL

Cute pumpkin custard creams. Image: Annies Cakery/Facebook

Zari’s Cake and Bake

If you’re looking for something a little different, Zari’s Cake and Bake has created a treat box with a large mummy bear filled with chocolate cake and covered in white chocolate.

Also in the box is two spooky vanilla cupcakes, two sugar fondant cookies and lots of chocolate, marshmallows and Flipz chocolate-covered pretzels.

Priced at £25 this is something all of the family can enjoy tucking into.

Her Halloween cupcakes are also six for £15 or 12 for £26.

Order yours here.

The treat box with the mummy bear cake. Image: Zari’s Cake and Bake/Facebook

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

William Rocks, the chef patron at Tigh an Truish, is to appear on Masterchef the Professionals. Image: Tigh An Truish/ Facebook.
Masterchef Professional hopeful to cook up island delights for judges
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World's richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
Hot chocolate pudding. Image: Simon Wheeler.
Sweet treats: Warm yourself up with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall's hot chocolate pudding
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…
festive table decorated for halloween; Shutterstock ID 1022530393; purchase_order: ; job:
Eat, drink and be scary: 4 haunted venues in Inverness to dine in
CR0038948 Food and drink - Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrating its first birthday. Picture of Owner Kevin Bonarius with Twice Buried Rum bottles . Picture by Kenny Elrick 14/10/2022
Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrates 12 months in business
Post Thumbnail
Cooking on a Budget: A nutritious pork recipe by chef Ken Hom
NorthLink Ferry at sea.
NorthLink serves up new tipple to mark 10 years with Serco
You might not always get what you bargained for when ordering in an unfamiliar language (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Learn to complain courteously, or end up like James Corden
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing Aberdeen man James Duncan Picture shows; James Duncan. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater

Editor's Picks

Most Commented