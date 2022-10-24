The 10 Halloween sweet treats you need to try in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during spooky season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’ll tell you what doesn’t go bump in the night… The Halloween-themed sweet treats that bakers up and down Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been conjuring up.

Working their magic to nod to the spookiest time of year, cabinets have been filling up over the past week in preparation for the event.

While guising will take place on Monday October 31, the official date of Halloween, many will be celebrating the occasion this weekend.

To make sure you’ve got the best sweet treats lined-up for your scary movie marathons, or when out and about, I’ve picked some of the best options you can find in the city and shire.

Fat Batch

Get in the Halloween spirit with the team behind Fat Batch who have created these unique bakes for the occasion.

Featuring four different flavours, there’s something for everyone to tuck into.

The flavours include the chocolate and raspberry eye-scream blondie which has been topped with an edible eyeball, pumpkin patch chocolate chip cookie in orange which has been stuffed with a ‘Goo Head’ (creme egg), the boo brookie made with Oreo brookie and topped with a meringue ghost, and the dead fortune which is a millionaire brownie made with purple caramel and topped with white chocolate and sprinkles.

The boxes are priced at £14.50 each and must be pre-ordered. You can pick them up at their premises on Elmbank Terrace in Aberdeen.

Address: 57 Elmbank Terrace, Aberdeen AB24 3NL

SourCloud Bakes

Enjoy the sweet taste of pumpkin spice in a delicious cruffin instead this Halloween.

Made by the expert team at SourCloud Bakes in Aberdeen, you’ll be able to pick up this beauty at various locations across the north-east this week as the home bakers provide a range of bakes to their stockists.

Be sure to check our their Facebook page to find out where.

Order yours here.

Shut the Fudge Up

If you’re craving something sweet that will last then be sure to check out Shut The Fudge Up‘s pumpkin spice fudge.

Kianna McKay, from Inverbervie, is behind the company and has been working away on an array of different flavours that will complement the season.

As well as pumpkin spice there’s also other autumnal flavours such as cinnamon apple crumble and vanilla chai available to try.

Order yours here.

Forest Farm

Trick or treat is Forest Farm’s latest gelato flavour that has been specially crafted for the Halloween season.

The homemade caramel gelato has a whole variety of sweeties folded into it. Think pieces of KitKat, chocolate M&M’s, Haribo and Rolos.

They also have a creamy pumpkin spice flavour made with pumpkins roasted in cinnamon, clove, finer and grated nutmeg, plus a toffee apple crumble one, too. Don’t forget to order a black cone for that extra spooky effect.

Only limited flavours can be made into milkshakes and pumpkin spice is one of them. These milkshakes are some of the creamiest around!

You’ll find the gelato parlour at their farm just off of the A96 at the Blackburn roundabout.

Address: Kinellar, Aberdeen AB21 0SH

Aunty Betty’s

As well as having a pumpkin and mango-flavoured ice cream Aunty Betty’s in Stonehaven is also serving up a black vanilla and raspberry, called Dracula’s blood, which looks devilishly good, as well as toffee apple and blackcurrant and liquorice.

There are also pumpkin spice cookie which you can wash down with their pumpkin spice latte.

You can also order a black cone here for a stronger Halloween look.

Address: Aunty Betty’s, The Promenade, Stonehaven AB39 2RD

Almondine

The experts of the north-east’s French patisserie have done it again. The team at Almondine, based both in Aberdeen and Inverurie, have conjured up a delicious offering for all.

Featuring a delicious patisserie, plus all sorts of fun macarons decorated as pumpkins and ghosts, these sweet treats will go down a storm with all of the family.

You can also order a pumpkin spice hot drink to sit in or takeaway, depending on if you’re enjoying your bakes while visiting, or grabbing them to go.

Address: 15 Chapel Street, Aberdeen AB10 1SQ and 2 Burn Lane, Inverurie AB51 4UZ

Sweet Toots Cakery

Aberdeen baker, Danielle Smith, owner of Sweet Toots Cakery, has taken Halloween to the next level by launching an array of treat boxes, brownies and cupcakes.

Priced at £32 the treat box which is loaded with four vanilla cupcakes, two blondies, two brownies, two baked doughnuts, one brownie pumpkin and one brownie heart, plus meringue ghosts, marshmallows and sweeties is the most expensive option.

A box of six cupcakes works out at £15 while the Halloween sharer box with a spooky blondie, stuffed cookie, brownie and a cookie brownie square is £14 and the brownie box is £8.50.

Order yours here.

The Bread Guy

Something spooky is going down at The Bread Guy bakeries across the north-east.

From eyeball cookies, to Oreo spider doughnuts, not to mention pumpkin doughnuts, Hall0ween-inspired cupcakes, plus Frankenstein doughnuts and cakes, there’s plenty to devour.

The Bread Guy has multiple venues in Aberdeen and Inverurie and customers can pick up these scary bakes from each.

Address: 41-43 Glenbervie Road, Torry, Aberdeen AB11 9JE, 16 Thistle Street, Aberdeen AB10 1XZ, 80 Great Northern Road, Aberdeen AB24 3QB and 1 Falconer Place, Inverurie AB51 4RN

Annies Cakery

Located in Macduff, this tea room and cafe is serving up a small selection of Halloween-inspired goodies.

As well as their cute pumpkin custard creams which look almost too good to eat, the team also have a Halloween treat box and a dipping box that customers can order.

The treat box is priced at £15 and features two of the following: brownies, cupcakes, mini doughnuts and iced biscuits. As for the dipping box, it will boast brownies, cookies, mini doughnuts, blondines, chocolate and caramel sauces for £15.

Address: Station Brae, Macduff AB44 1UL

Zari’s Cake and Bake

If you’re looking for something a little different, Zari’s Cake and Bake has created a treat box with a large mummy bear filled with chocolate cake and covered in white chocolate.

Also in the box is two spooky vanilla cupcakes, two sugar fondant cookies and lots of chocolate, marshmallows and Flipz chocolate-covered pretzels.

Priced at £25 this is something all of the family can enjoy tucking into.

Her Halloween cupcakes are also six for £15 or 12 for £26.

Order yours here.