Shinty: Col Glen hoping to make the step up to National Division

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Col Glen hoping to make the step up to National Division

By Bill McAllister
October 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Col Glen defeated Glengarry 2-1 to win the Single Team Competition. Image: SportPix.
Col Glen defeated Glengarry 2-1 to win the Single Team Competition. Image: SportPix.

Col Glen president Neil Black says the Argyll club’s players are keen to fully test themselves by playing in the Mowi National Division for the first time.

The team from the twin communities of Colintraive and Glendaruel has wrapped up the South First Division title and are on the cusp of promotion without the need for a play-off if Newtonmore reserves, who cannot go up, clinch the North First Division.

Black said: “We’re extremely keen to make our National Division debut.

“The travelling won’t bother us and we’ve good local community support.

“It’ll be hard and we’ll need to adjust fairly quickly – but we’ve only two players over 30 and our young side are enthusiastic to compete at the best level they can, with the aim of stretching themselves as players.”

Ouch! Col Glen win their first shinty trophy in 32 years – but trophy presentation doesn’t go to plan

Manager Ronnie MacVicar has committed to continue next year and Col Glen have a potent scoring double act in Andrew MacVicar and Danny Macdonald while 14-year-old prodigy Orion Kerr has played almost every game.

Inverness, who have lost their last three games, could still make a play-off but they have 26 points with two to play while ineligible Newtonmore have a point fewer but have four games remaining.

Only a slump by the latter, fresh from their Sutherland Cup triumph, can stop Col Glen replacing relegated Aberdour.

Kingussie on the cusp

Kingussie’s clinching of the Mowi Premiership, and the Grand Slam, was delayed by last week’s postponement but John Gibson’s goal-hungry side can wrap things up if they beat Oban Camanachd at Mossfield.

Ryan Borthwick is on holiday for Kings, whose last game is at Lovat on November 12, and skipper Savio Genini and his mates are anxious not to have to wait that long to celebrate.

This is Oban’s last game and assistant manager Ian MacMillan, in charge with Gareth Evans on holiday, will be without David Cameron, Scott MacKillop and Conor Howe, all unavailable, plus tthe injured Louie MacFarlane (broken arm).

But Daniel Cameron returns for the Red and Blacks while 15-year-old Alex Macdonald, who made his starting debut last weekend, is set to start at home for the first time.

Even if unbeaten Kingussie do slip up, they will still be champs if second placed Kinlochshiel fail to win at Kyles Athletic. Shiel, though, have won six on the spin and brothers John and Keith MacRae pose a twin threat to the home defence.

Lovat, who still have four to play, head for Glasgow Mid Argyll who are looking for the win which would clinch safety and relegate Fort William.

International keeper Stuart Macdonald, Fraser Heath and Craig Mainland return for Lovat but Bailey Mackay begins a two-game ban, Martin Mainland and Duncan Davidson are injured while Calum Macaulay is unavailable.

In the only National Division fixture, Glen Urquhart end their season with a home fixture against Inveraray.

Talented Glen youngster Josh Macdonald-Haig is out with cruciate ligament damage and may miss the start of next season.

Manager Dave Stewart said: “We’ll have a younger team next season and I’m pleased that several lads going south to university have indicated they’ll commute to play for us.”

Key attacker Ross Macmillan is suspended for the visitors.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

Scotland’s Kevin Bartlett after scoring a 3 point goal.
Shinty: Kevin Bartlett rules himself out of running for Caberfeidh manager post
Keith Macrae (Kinlochshiel) gets to the ball before Craig Anderson (GMA).
Shinty: Kinlochshiel boss Johnston Gill looks set to step down at the end of…
Skye's James Pringle in action against Beauly's Angus Renwick. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Skye forward James Pringle
Ruaridh Anderson (Kingussie, left) competes with Craig Mainland (Lovat) during the 2022 Camanachd Cup final.
Kingussie aim to seal Mowi Premiership title - and shinty's first four-trophy Grand Slam…
Glen Mackintosh (Newtonmore).
Shinty: Veteran Glen Mackintosh fires Newtonmore to Sutherland Cup final glory
Caberfeidh defender and captain Blair Morrison. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Caberfeidh captain Blair Morrison
Newtonmore face Lovat in the Sutherland Cup final.
Shinty: Newtonmore attacker fit for Sutherland Cup final despite injuring arm in farm accident
Greg Matheson (Lovat) with Conor Cormack (Kinlochshiel) in their MOWI Premiership encounter at Balgate, Kiltarlity.
Shinty: Skye set sights on National Division title while Caberfeidh, Kingussie and Kinlochshiel chalk…
Newtonmore's Iain Robinson gets his hat-trick to secure a 3-3 draw at Kingussie in July.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Newtonmore forward Iain Robinson
Ross Gordon celebrates the opening goal for Skye against Glenurquhart.
Shinty: Skye looking to set up National Division title decider

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
David Ettles hid his face and ran from court.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
3
Ramunas Smitras was found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Peterhead.
Night-time intruder guilty of terrifying sex attack in Peterhead mum’s home
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
5
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
6
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
7
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf to open in mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling…
8
Communication lines to Shetland have been cut due to a damaged subsea cable. Photo of Lerwick by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Police from across Scotland deployed to Shetland as ‘major incident’ declared after phone lines…
9
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
10
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. An old lemonade factory, a derelict pub and a disused auction mart could all be given a new lease of life. Picture shows; The old lemonade factory in Buckie.. Buckie. Supplied by Google maps Date; 01/03/2022
Buckie’s old lemonade factory could fizz into new life

More from Press and Journal

Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Thursday results
Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lewis choir win Royal National Mod award they donated in memory of beloved conductor…
Ronald Murray, conductor of the Lochs Gaelic Choir with the Lorn Shield while other members of the choir hold their extensive collection of silverware. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Gaelic choirs from Lochaline and Lewis triumph at the Royal National Mod
Oban Gaelic Choir, winners of the newly introduced accompanied Choir competition with their conductress Sileas Sinclair. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir wins inaugural competition at the Royal National Mod
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Pictures from the police patrol from Inverurie Police Station witth PC Elaine Logue and PC Carl Wright. The patrol car. Picture by Chris Sumner. Taken 12/12/2008 generic blue lights
Man charged with conning Inverurie man out of more than £10,000
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple's close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
Soaring eergy prices - which bosses were forced to match leap by leap - were the final straw for Stoneywood Mill before administrators were called in. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
'It's a shambles': Confusion after Stoneywood Mill workers get sent letter rejecting redundancy pay…
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
School strikes back on? Unions renew threats to disrupt services
Liz Truss goes back into 10 Downing Street after resigning (Photo: Xinhua/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: A general election is the only way to stop…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented