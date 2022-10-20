Shinty: Col Glen hoping to make the step up to National Division

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Col Glen president Neil Black says the Argyll club’s players are keen to fully test themselves by playing in the Mowi National Division for the first time.

The team from the twin communities of Colintraive and Glendaruel has wrapped up the South First Division title and are on the cusp of promotion without the need for a play-off if Newtonmore reserves, who cannot go up, clinch the North First Division.

Black said: “We’re extremely keen to make our National Division debut.

“The travelling won’t bother us and we’ve good local community support.

“It’ll be hard and we’ll need to adjust fairly quickly – but we’ve only two players over 30 and our young side are enthusiastic to compete at the best level they can, with the aim of stretching themselves as players.”

Manager Ronnie MacVicar has committed to continue next year and Col Glen have a potent scoring double act in Andrew MacVicar and Danny Macdonald while 14-year-old prodigy Orion Kerr has played almost every game.

Inverness, who have lost their last three games, could still make a play-off but they have 26 points with two to play while ineligible Newtonmore have a point fewer but have four games remaining.

Only a slump by the latter, fresh from their Sutherland Cup triumph, can stop Col Glen replacing relegated Aberdour.

Kingussie on the cusp

Kingussie’s clinching of the Mowi Premiership, and the Grand Slam, was delayed by last week’s postponement but John Gibson’s goal-hungry side can wrap things up if they beat Oban Camanachd at Mossfield.

Ryan Borthwick is on holiday for Kings, whose last game is at Lovat on November 12, and skipper Savio Genini and his mates are anxious not to have to wait that long to celebrate.

This is Oban’s last game and assistant manager Ian MacMillan, in charge with Gareth Evans on holiday, will be without David Cameron, Scott MacKillop and Conor Howe, all unavailable, plus tthe injured Louie MacFarlane (broken arm).

But Daniel Cameron returns for the Red and Blacks while 15-year-old Alex Macdonald, who made his starting debut last weekend, is set to start at home for the first time.

Even if unbeaten Kingussie do slip up, they will still be champs if second placed Kinlochshiel fail to win at Kyles Athletic. Shiel, though, have won six on the spin and brothers John and Keith MacRae pose a twin threat to the home defence.

Lovat, who still have four to play, head for Glasgow Mid Argyll who are looking for the win which would clinch safety and relegate Fort William.

International keeper Stuart Macdonald, Fraser Heath and Craig Mainland return for Lovat but Bailey Mackay begins a two-game ban, Martin Mainland and Duncan Davidson are injured while Calum Macaulay is unavailable.

In the only National Division fixture, Glen Urquhart end their season with a home fixture against Inveraray.

Talented Glen youngster Josh Macdonald-Haig is out with cruciate ligament damage and may miss the start of next season.

Manager Dave Stewart said: “We’ll have a younger team next season and I’m pleased that several lads going south to university have indicated they’ll commute to play for us.”

Key attacker Ross Macmillan is suspended for the visitors.