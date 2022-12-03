12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Introduction to wines class with a three-course lunch at Malmaison in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway prize is a must for those who love wine.

For the third day of prize giveaways we’ve teamed up with Anna Ferrier of Aberdeen Local Wine School.

Anna launched Aberdeen’s new wine school just a few months ago and has been sharing her knowledge and experience with others to educate them further on the grape-based drink.

Having worked within the wine industry for years, she’s more than qualified and guides those on her masterclasses through a variety of wines, depending on the class.

What’s the prize?

Join Anna for one of her Saturday courses which also includes a delicious lunch at Malmaison on Queen’s Road in Aberdeen.

This fun introduction to wine tasting takes place from 11am to 4pm and will see the lucky winner enjoy a three-course lunch as well.

Try a multitude of wines – 12 in total – and get to understand more about the styles that you like best. There’s also a Champagne that you’ll get to try which brings the total number of drinks to 13.

You’ll also get an introduction to all of the major grape varieties, and the major wine regions across the globe, plus, Anna will share her secrets on how to taste wine like a professional, too.

For more information on Aberdeen Local Wine School visit www.localwineschool.com/aberdeen

To enter the Aberdeen Local Wine School giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions

The winner of this prize can pick the date of their choosing.

Events are scheduled once a month and there are events organised for February 04, March 04 and April 08 ready to be booked.

Visit www.localwineschool.com/aberdeen for all events. (The prize is worth £220).

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms