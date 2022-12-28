Midweek meal: Turn Christmas dinner leftovers into a hearty feast with these two recipes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

These festive recipes from LoSalt are the perfect way of using up any leftover turkey and Brussels sprouts you still have after Christmas.

LoSalt has 66% less sodium than regular table, sea or rock salt, and can be used exactly the same way as normal salt, whether cooking, baking or seasoning with it.

For further information, go online and visit losalt.com

Jewelled roast turkey and couscous salad

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

200g wholewheat couscous

Bunch spring onions, thinly sliced

200g roast turkey, shredded

100g dried apricots, chopped

100g pistachios

100g pomegranate seeds

28g pack coriander, chopped

Juice of 4 satsumas

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp LoSalt

Black pepper

Method

Place the couscous in a large bowl and pour over 300ml boiling water, cover with cling film and leave for five minutes. Fluff up with a fork and allow to cool. Stir in the onions, turkey, apricots, nuts, pomegranate seeds and coriander. Mix together the satsuma juice, oil, LoSalt and a little black pepper and stir into the salad.

Cooks tip: Try using leftover roast chicken or some cooked tiger prawns instead of turkey. Try swapping the pistachios with walnuts or pecans.

Sprout, cabbage and cranberry stir fry

(Serves 4 as an accompaniment)

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, sliced (180g)

300g frozen Brussels sprouts, defrosted and halved

½ Savoy cabbage, shredded (200g)

180g pack whole chestnuts, roughly chopped

3 tbsp cranberry sauce (75g)

½ tsp LoSalt

Method

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the onion for three minutes until golden. Stir in the sprouts, cabbage, chestnuts and 2 tbsp water and stir fry for five minutes. Stir in the cranberry sauce and LoSalt and heat through for one minute.

Cooks tip: Fresh or leftover sprouts work just as well as frozen. Make this into more of a meal with shredded roast turkey or chicken.

