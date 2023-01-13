Comfort Food Friday: Try this super stir fry and ‘let’s hear it for the soy’ this Chinese New Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Comfort Food Friday: Try this super stir fry and ‘let’s hear it for the soy’ this Chinese New Year

By Brian Stormont
January 13, 2023, 11:45 am
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman

After the fun of Christmas and New Year, the January blues can easily set in. But did you know there’s another party occasion to look forward to at the end of the month?

Chinese New Year kicks off on January 22 – another great excuse to celebrate and enjoy delicious food!

Forget expensive Chinese takeaways – you can make a tasty, healthy stir fry for the whole family for very little cost.

Stir fries are an energy-efficient way to cook as they’re ready in a flash. Plus, you can use up any meat and vegetables lurking in the fridge, including leftovers, and bulk them out with rice or noodles.

One ingredient that isn’t worth scrimping on is the all-important soy sauce.

Not all soy sauces are the same – top quality Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce is slowly matured for several months, resulting in high levels of flavour-boosting umami, meaning a little goes a long way.

It’s additive-free too. Other types of soy sauce (often labelled “light” and “dark”) are chemically or only part-brewed so have no real depth of flavour, just saltiness. It’s the difference between a great dish and a lacklustre dish.

Try this super stir fry and “let’s hear it for the soy” this Chinese New Year.

Easy beef stir fry with noodles

(Serves 4)

Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman

Ingredients

  • 250g egg noodles
  • 200g lean beef rump steak, cut into thin strips
  • 3 tbsp cornflour
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 225g can sliced water chestnuts, drained
  • 1 small red pepper, deseeded and sliced
  • 1 small yellow pepper, deseeded and sliced
  • 1 head broccoli, cut into small florets
  • 4 spring onions, sliced
  • Sesame seeds, to garnish (optional)

For the sauce:

  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • ¼ tsp ginger paste
  • 100ml water
  • 4 tbsp Kikkoman Soy Sauce
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar

Method

  1. Cook the egg noodles according to the pack instructions, then drain.
  2. Toss the strips of beef in the cornflour and set aside.
  3. Meanwhile, prepare the sauce. Put the vegetable oil in a small saucepan set over a medium heat. When the oil is hot, lightly fry the garlic for 1 minute, then add the ginger paste and cook for 30 seconds. Add the water, Kikkoman Soy Sauce and brown sugar to the pan and simmer for 5 minutes or until the sauce begins to thicken.
  4. Keep warm while preparing the rest of the ingredients.
  5. For the stir fry, put the vegetable oil in a wok or large non-stick frying pan and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, quickly stir fry the beef in two or three batches. You want the meat to be crisp on the outside, but not cooked throughout. Transfer the seared beef to a plate.
  6. If the wok has a lot of oil in it, remove all of it except one tbsp. Add the water chestnuts, peppers, broccoli and most of the spring onions and stir fry for a couple of minutes before returning the beef to the wok.
  7. Add the sauce, stir, and allow everything to cook for an additional two minutes before removing from the heat.
  8. Toss through the noodles and serve garnished with the remaining spring onions and sesame seeds, if liked.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?
Comfort Food Friday: Try this super stir fry and ‘let’s hear it for the soy’ this Chinese New Year
Sarah Rankin's Scottish Larder: Putting fizz into new year of food surprises plus Scotch…
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
The 5 best places for non-alcoholic cocktails and beers in Nairn
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
WIN: Dinner for two at Faffless during Aberdeen Restaurant Week and a £20 drinks…
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Restaurant review: The Cowshed in Banchory offers a cosy haven to enjoy a wonderful…
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Chipper review: What did we make of Mike's Famous Fish and Chips vegan offering?
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire 'will put town on the map'
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
WIN: Dinner for two at Olive Alexanders during Aberdeen Restaurant Week and a £20…

Most Read

1
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Gallery: Class projects, designs for British Aerospace and deadlines for the newspaper - Banchory…
Two men looking at a model of an oil centre on a table
Gallery: Life boats, offshore training and hyperbaric chambers - Aberdeen's oil industry through the…
Beef stir fry with noodles. Image: Kikkoman
Caley Thistle Women 'starting afresh' with first Championship game of 2023, says manager Karen…

Editor's Picks