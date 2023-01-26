Try these 7 spots for the best cooked breakfast in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Try these 7 spots for the best cooked breakfast in Inverness

By Karla Sinclair
January 26, 2023, 5:00 pm
Full cooked breakfast. Image: Shutterstock
Full cooked breakfast. Image: Shutterstock

Breakfast is often referred to as ‘the most important meal of the day’, and there is one dish that is guaranteed to start your day off right – a fry up.

There are so many things to adore about a full cooked breakfast, from the crispy bacon and sausages to the fluffy hashbrowns and flavourful mushrooms and tomatoes.

And I can’t forget to mention the scrambled, poached, or boiled eggs.

There are plenty of eateries that serve a full cooked breakfast in Inverness, so we have rounded up our top picks to make your search that little bit easier when you next fancy one.

Girvans

Italian artisan coffee and patisserie – all of which are handmade daily in-house – are not the only enticing menu items customers can indulge in at Girvans.

There is also a Scottish breakfast featuring two free-range eggs – fried, poached, or scrambled – grilled bacon, Stornoway black pudding, a pork sausage, potato scone, mushrooms, and toast with tea or coffee.

A vegetarian option is on the cards, too, boasting the same ingredients but without the bacon and black pudding and with a vegetarian sausage and baked beans.

Address: 2-4 Stephens Brae, Inverness IV2 3JN

A fruit Danish pastry available at Girvans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Whisk Away

Whisk Away is a well-loved food and drink establishment in Inverness, and for good reason.

Not only is the cafe and team itself warm, welcoming and inviting, but its menu is certainly something to shout about.

Customers can stop by from 8am to noon to tuck into a range of breakfast dishes, including a hearty breakfast, full breakfast, veggie full, mini breakfast, and full vegan breakfast. The dish prices range from £5.95 to £11.95.

Address: 19 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DF

Treats in Whisk Away’s sweet counter. Image: Sandy McCook/Dc Thomson

Ness Side Catering

Ness Side Catering recently shared word that it had taken on a kitchen residency at MacGregor’s.

And owners Emma Semple, Calvin Campbell, and Kaspar Celitans have been serving customers daily from noon to 9pm at the bar’s kitchen ever since.

While seafood is a popular choice among customers, there are bundles of mouth-watering breakfast options (for those late risers) that we would urge you to try.

Address: 113 Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1LX

Feeling rough???Why not head down to MacGregor's for all day breakfast, loaded fries and pints? There’s something for everyoneLive music from 2pm to carry on your partying Or not fancying the partying but just the munch – pre-order a breakfast munchy box for takeaway for £22.00. Everything else also available for takeaway

Posted by Ness Side Catering Co on Sunday, 1 January 2023

Simpsons

Breakfast is served at Simpsons every morning between 9am and 11.30am.

The venue’s Highland breakfast features a selection of items of your choosing with fresh toast, house tea or filter coffee (including free refill), or fruit juice.

And, of course, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free breakfast items are also available.

What are among the options, you may be asking? Well, there are hashbrowns, vegetarian haggis, Lorne beef sausage, grilled tomatoes, scrambled eggs, and baked beans.

Address: Culloden Road, Inverness IV2 5BA

A selection of dishes available at Simpsons. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Cafe de Paulo

Located in the Victorian Market, breakfast at Cafe de Paulo is sure to impress.

The cafe offers an all-day full Scottish breakfast and all-day veggie breakfast for customers, so you have from 8.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Saturday and 8.30am to 3pm on Sundays to try one out for yourself.

Address: Arcade 7, 9 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1PQ

Cafe de Paulo proprietor Juan Paulo. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Velocity Cafe and Bicycle Workshop

If a vegetarian cooked breakfast in Inverness is what you’re after, then put Velocity Cafe on your radar.

Their vegetarian and gluten-free breakfasts boast seasonal and local produce where possible.

Ingredients include fried egg or scrambled tofu, garlic mushrooms and spinach, roasted tomato, housemade haggis, housemade sweet potato hash brown, smoky housemade beans, sourdough toast, and vegan butter.

Address: 1 Crown Avenue, Inverness IV2 3NF

Am Bothan IV2

Taking away a Scottish or vegetarian breakfast from Am Bothan IV2 will set you back just £6, so is perfect for anyone that appreciates high-quality food and happens to be in a hurry.

The eatery is also well-known for its impressive selection of Buddha bowls and salad bowls, so there are plenty of inviting dishes to go around.

Address: 2 Southside Road, Inverness IV2 3AU

Am Bothan is among the cafes that serves a full cooked breakfast in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

