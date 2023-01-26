Try these 7 spots for the best cooked breakfast in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Breakfast is often referred to as ‘the most important meal of the day’, and there is one dish that is guaranteed to start your day off right – a fry up.

There are so many things to adore about a full cooked breakfast, from the crispy bacon and sausages to the fluffy hashbrowns and flavourful mushrooms and tomatoes.

And I can’t forget to mention the scrambled, poached, or boiled eggs.

There are plenty of eateries that serve a full cooked breakfast in Inverness, so we have rounded up our top picks to make your search that little bit easier when you next fancy one.

Girvans

Italian artisan coffee and patisserie – all of which are handmade daily in-house – are not the only enticing menu items customers can indulge in at Girvans.

There is also a Scottish breakfast featuring two free-range eggs – fried, poached, or scrambled – grilled bacon, Stornoway black pudding, a pork sausage, potato scone, mushrooms, and toast with tea or coffee.

A vegetarian option is on the cards, too, boasting the same ingredients but without the bacon and black pudding and with a vegetarian sausage and baked beans.

Address: 2-4 Stephens Brae, Inverness IV2 3JN

Whisk Away

Whisk Away is a well-loved food and drink establishment in Inverness, and for good reason.

Not only is the cafe and team itself warm, welcoming and inviting, but its menu is certainly something to shout about.

Customers can stop by from 8am to noon to tuck into a range of breakfast dishes, including a hearty breakfast, full breakfast, veggie full, mini breakfast, and full vegan breakfast. The dish prices range from £5.95 to £11.95.

Address: 19 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DF

Ness Side Catering

Ness Side Catering recently shared word that it had taken on a kitchen residency at MacGregor’s.

And owners Emma Semple, Calvin Campbell, and Kaspar Celitans have been serving customers daily from noon to 9pm at the bar’s kitchen ever since.

While seafood is a popular choice among customers, there are bundles of mouth-watering breakfast options (for those late risers) that we would urge you to try.

Address: 113 Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1LX

Feeling rough???Why not head down to MacGregor's for all day breakfast, loaded fries and pints? There’s something for everyoneLive music from 2pm to carry on your partying Or not fancying the partying but just the munch – pre-order a breakfast munchy box for takeaway for £22.00. Everything else also available for takeaway Posted by Ness Side Catering Co on Sunday, 1 January 2023

Simpsons

Breakfast is served at Simpsons every morning between 9am and 11.30am.

The venue’s Highland breakfast features a selection of items of your choosing with fresh toast, house tea or filter coffee (including free refill), or fruit juice.

And, of course, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free breakfast items are also available.

What are among the options, you may be asking? Well, there are hashbrowns, vegetarian haggis, Lorne beef sausage, grilled tomatoes, scrambled eggs, and baked beans.

Address: Culloden Road, Inverness IV2 5BA

Cafe de Paulo

Located in the Victorian Market, breakfast at Cafe de Paulo is sure to impress.

The cafe offers an all-day full Scottish breakfast and all-day veggie breakfast for customers, so you have from 8.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Saturday and 8.30am to 3pm on Sundays to try one out for yourself.

Address: Arcade 7, 9 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1PQ

Velocity Cafe and Bicycle Workshop

If a vegetarian cooked breakfast in Inverness is what you’re after, then put Velocity Cafe on your radar.

Their vegetarian and gluten-free breakfasts boast seasonal and local produce where possible.

Ingredients include fried egg or scrambled tofu, garlic mushrooms and spinach, roasted tomato, housemade haggis, housemade sweet potato hash brown, smoky housemade beans, sourdough toast, and vegan butter.

Address: 1 Crown Avenue, Inverness IV2 3NF

Am Bothan IV2

Taking away a Scottish or vegetarian breakfast from Am Bothan IV2 will set you back just £6, so is perfect for anyone that appreciates high-quality food and happens to be in a hurry.

The eatery is also well-known for its impressive selection of Buddha bowls and salad bowls, so there are plenty of inviting dishes to go around.

Address: 2 Southside Road, Inverness IV2 3AU