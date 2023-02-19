Sweet treats: The Batch Lady’s Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: The Batch Lady’s Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake

By Brian Stormont
February 19, 2023, 6:00 am
The Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake from The Batch Lady: Cooking On A Budget by Suzanne Mulholland. Image: Haarala Hamilton
The Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake from The Batch Lady: Cooking On A Budget by Suzanne Mulholland. Image: Haarala Hamilton

A decadent delight you can make months in advance.

“This looks so impressive and makes a wonderful dessert for a celebration or even a great substitute to a birthday cake, but is really only an assembly job that takes minimal effort to prep,” says Suzanne Mulholland, AKA The Batch Lady.

“If your family aren’t fans of peanut butter, try chocolate hazelnut spread instead.”

Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake

Serves 6

The Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake from The Batch Lady: Cooking On A Budget by Suzanne Mulholland. Image: PA Photo/Haarala Hamilton

Ingredients

  • 1 x 154g packet Oreos
  • 60g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing
  • 200g chocolate digestive biscuits
  • 80g smooth peanut butter, plus a little extra to drizzle over the top
  • 1 x 900ml tub of vanilla ice cream, softened

Method

  1. Grease an 18cm springform tin with butter and set aside.
  2. Set aside three Oreos to use for decoration, then add the rest to a large freezer bag along with the digestive biscuits and smash with a rolling pin to fine crumb consistency. Transfer to a large mixing bowl, add the melted butter and stir to combine. Tip the crumb mixture into the prepared springform tin and press down into the base in an even layer. Transfer to the fridge to firm up while you prepare the topping.
  3. Tip the ice cream into a mixing bowl (it should be soft but not runny). Put the peanut butter in a separate small microwaveable bowl and microwave for a few seconds until runny, then pour the peanut butter into the ice cream and beat together with a wooden spoon until combined.
  4. Remove the base from the fridge and pour over the ice cream mixture, levelling it out in an even layer. Dot a little more peanut butter over the surface, then use a knife or skewer to ripple through the ice cream.
  5. Crush the remaining Oreos and sprinkle over the top, then cover the ice cream cake with clingfilm and transfer to the freezer for at least three hours to set.
  6. If you’re serving the cake now… Once the ice cream cake has fully set, remove from the freezer and leave to thaw slightly for around 10 minutes. Run a knife around the inside edge of the tin, then open the springform tin, cut the cake into wedges and serve.
  7. Or, simply leave the cake in the freezer for up to three months. Then… remove the cake from the freezer and leave to thaw slightly for around 10 minutes. Run a knife around the inside edge of the tin, then open the springform tin, cut the cake into wedges and serve.

The Batch Lady: Cooking On A Budget by Suzanne Mulholland is published by HQ, priced £22. Photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.

