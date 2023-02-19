Sweet treats: The Batch Lady’s Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A decadent delight you can make months in advance.

“This looks so impressive and makes a wonderful dessert for a celebration or even a great substitute to a birthday cake, but is really only an assembly job that takes minimal effort to prep,” says Suzanne Mulholland, AKA The Batch Lady.

“If your family aren’t fans of peanut butter, try chocolate hazelnut spread instead.”

Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 x 154g packet Oreos

60g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing

200g chocolate digestive biscuits

80g smooth peanut butter, plus a little extra to drizzle over the top

1 x 900ml tub of vanilla ice cream, softened

Method

Grease an 18cm springform tin with butter and set aside. Set aside three Oreos to use for decoration, then add the rest to a large freezer bag along with the digestive biscuits and smash with a rolling pin to fine crumb consistency. Transfer to a large mixing bowl, add the melted butter and stir to combine. Tip the crumb mixture into the prepared springform tin and press down into the base in an even layer. Transfer to the fridge to firm up while you prepare the topping. Tip the ice cream into a mixing bowl (it should be soft but not runny). Put the peanut butter in a separate small microwaveable bowl and microwave for a few seconds until runny, then pour the peanut butter into the ice cream and beat together with a wooden spoon until combined. Remove the base from the fridge and pour over the ice cream mixture, levelling it out in an even layer. Dot a little more peanut butter over the surface, then use a knife or skewer to ripple through the ice cream. Crush the remaining Oreos and sprinkle over the top, then cover the ice cream cake with clingfilm and transfer to the freezer for at least three hours to set. If you’re serving the cake now… Once the ice cream cake has fully set, remove from the freezer and leave to thaw slightly for around 10 minutes. Run a knife around the inside edge of the tin, then open the springform tin, cut the cake into wedges and serve. Or, simply leave the cake in the freezer for up to three months. Then… remove the cake from the freezer and leave to thaw slightly for around 10 minutes. Run a knife around the inside edge of the tin, then open the springform tin, cut the cake into wedges and serve.

The Batch Lady: Cooking On A Budget by Suzanne Mulholland is published by HQ, priced £22. Photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.