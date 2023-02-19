Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants to keep seeing good things after turnaround in form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants to keep seeing good things after turnaround in form

By Sophie Goodwin
February 19, 2023, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants to keep seeing more good things from her side after a recent turnaround in form.

Following a disappointing start to the year, Inverness are unbeaten in their last two SWF Championship games, after drawing 3-3 with leaders Livingston and beating Hutchison Vale 2-1 last weekend.

Mason was unavailable for the game against Hutchie Vale due to being away on a work trip, but was given a detailed report from her brother Keith, who is assistant manager.

The Highlanders had been 1-0 down but a first Inverness goal for teenager Betty Ross levelled the score before Natalie Bodiam scored a last minute winner in Edinburgh.

And while the Caley Jags boss admits there were aspects of that game which could have been better, she hopes her side can keep up the recent improvements when they travel to Ayr United on Sunday.

Mason said: “My assistant Keith took the team against Hutchison Vale so I got a blow by blow account of what happened.

“From that, I don’t think we were particularly tested defensively, but it was maybe the same old story from us where we dominated but didn’t put away as many chances as we would’ve liked.

“But the fact we dominated for most of the game and got a deserved three points is what counts. Hopefully it can be another confidence booster that the girls can take.

“Getting more consistent performances, albeit we haven’t been able to name the same starting XI due to injuries, is what we’re striving for and things are improving.

“I’m just looking for more of the same for the girls and want to keep building on the good things, hopefully we can do that on Sunday against Ayr.”

Ayr strong but Mason backs Inverness to match them

Caley Thistle travel to fourth-placed Ayr, sitting just one place below them in the Championship table – and with only three points separating the two sides.

Ayr have also found form recently and are unbeaten in three league games, and went toe-to-toe with SWPL 1 side Glasgow Women in their 2-0 defeat in the fifth round of the Women’s Scottish Cup.

Mason is expecting a tough game, but believes her side are more than capable of nullifying Ayr’s threats and taking points in Cumnock.

She said: “Their big threat comes from down the left side. They’re fast, skilful and well organised so it’ll be a good challenge, we know any game in this league is tough.

“I think we are quite a similar team, but we know they’ve got areas which we can exploit, and hopefully we can do that on Sunday.”

The other north fixtures

After a two-week break, Westdyke and Grampian return to action in SWF League One with both sides on the road for what should be two exciting matches.

Westdyke travel to Falkirk, who sit in third – which is one place below and one point behind the Westhill outfit, while Grampian face Stenhousemuir who they could leapfrog and move into fourth with a win.

In the Biffa SWFL North, Huntly host Dryburgh Athletic, while Stonehaven welcome Glenrothes Strollers, who are the only unbeaten side in the league, to the north-east.

Inverurie Locos will be looking to follow up their impressive win over Forfar Farmington when they travel to East Fife, while there is an all north clash as Dyce host Buchan.

Westdyke Thistle will be hoping to get their first points in the board against Forfar Farmington, but it will be a tough ask as although the Angus side were beaten last week, they still sit atop the table.

