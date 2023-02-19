Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants to keep seeing good things after turnaround in form

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants to keep seeing more good things from her side after a recent turnaround in form.

Following a disappointing start to the year, Inverness are unbeaten in their last two SWF Championship games, after drawing 3-3 with leaders Livingston and beating Hutchison Vale 2-1 last weekend.

Mason was unavailable for the game against Hutchie Vale due to being away on a work trip, but was given a detailed report from her brother Keith, who is assistant manager.

The Highlanders had been 1-0 down but a first Inverness goal for teenager Betty Ross levelled the score before Natalie Bodiam scored a last minute winner in Edinburgh.

And while the Caley Jags boss admits there were aspects of that game which could have been better, she hopes her side can keep up the recent improvements when they travel to Ayr United on Sunday.

We are back on the road again on Sunday with a trip down to visit in form Ayr Utd 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/h2Dhm2UVBL — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) February 13, 2023

Mason said: “My assistant Keith took the team against Hutchison Vale so I got a blow by blow account of what happened.

“From that, I don’t think we were particularly tested defensively, but it was maybe the same old story from us where we dominated but didn’t put away as many chances as we would’ve liked.

“But the fact we dominated for most of the game and got a deserved three points is what counts. Hopefully it can be another confidence booster that the girls can take.

“Getting more consistent performances, albeit we haven’t been able to name the same starting XI due to injuries, is what we’re striving for and things are improving.

“I’m just looking for more of the same for the girls and want to keep building on the good things, hopefully we can do that on Sunday against Ayr.”

Ayr strong but Mason backs Inverness to match them

Caley Thistle travel to fourth-placed Ayr, sitting just one place below them in the Championship table – and with only three points separating the two sides.

Ayr have also found form recently and are unbeaten in three league games, and went toe-to-toe with SWPL 1 side Glasgow Women in their 2-0 defeat in the fifth round of the Women’s Scottish Cup.

Mason is expecting a tough game, but believes her side are more than capable of nullifying Ayr’s threats and taking points in Cumnock.

She said: “Their big threat comes from down the left side. They’re fast, skilful and well organised so it’ll be a good challenge, we know any game in this league is tough.

“I think we are quite a similar team, but we know they’ve got areas which we can exploit, and hopefully we can do that on Sunday.”

The other north fixtures

After a two-week break, Westdyke and Grampian return to action in SWF League One with both sides on the road for what should be two exciting matches.

Westdyke travel to Falkirk, who sit in third – which is one place below and one point behind the Westhill outfit, while Grampian face Stenhousemuir who they could leapfrog and move into fourth with a win.

In the Biffa SWFL North, Huntly host Dryburgh Athletic, while Stonehaven welcome Glenrothes Strollers, who are the only unbeaten side in the league, to the north-east.

Looking for something to do this Sunday? then why not come along to the Huntly 3g at The Meadows and watch Huntly FC Women take on @Dryburghgirls in the #biffaswfl North League. Kick off is 13:30 entry is free lets get behind the team this weekend. Match sponsor @moandcoppe pic.twitter.com/15IhRl57uG — Huntly FC Women (@HuntlyFCWomen) February 16, 2023

Inverurie Locos will be looking to follow up their impressive win over Forfar Farmington when they travel to East Fife, while there is an all north clash as Dyce host Buchan.

Westdyke Thistle will be hoping to get their first points in the board against Forfar Farmington, but it will be a tough ask as although the Angus side were beaten last week, they still sit atop the table.