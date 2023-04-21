Influential 20-year-old from Stonehaven converted sister’s bedroom into a kitchen to help pursue baking dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Influential 20-year-old from Stonehaven converted sister’s bedroom into a kitchen to help pursue baking dream

Gemma Ross has been baking since the age of six but now she's got bigger plans in the pipeline to bring her baking dream to life.

Gemma Ross. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gemma Ross. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

In most cases, when a child leaves the nest their former room becomes a home office, storage space or a spare bedroom for guests.

For the more adventurous, that home cinema you have always dreamed of or a music or games room may be on the cards.

But in early 2021 – during the coronavirus pandemic – Gemma Ross went one step further after sister Mandy moved out of their family home in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

“I bake all of my cakes in my little kitchen which used to be my sister’s room,” she says. “When she moved out I got to make my cake kitchen.”

Homemade cupcakes by talented Stonehaven baker Gemma. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Gemma is increasingly passionate about baking and has been doing so since the age of six, primarily with her grandma Irene at the weekends as a youngster.

The 20-year-old produces personalised cakes and cupcakes, among other things, with her business Gemma’s Cake Design alongside working a nine to five office job in Aberdeen.

However, going full-time with Gemma’s Cake Design is constantly on the baker and cake decorator’s mind.

The entrepreneur’s cake kitchen is located in her sister’s former bedroom. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Juggling the office and cake kitchen

The business was launched in February 2021, and Gemma has spent around 20 to 25 hours per week baking ever since during weekends and before and/or after work.

This involves making birthday and anniversary cakes and cupcakes, as well as bakes for special occasions such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Valentine’s Day.

Gemma also creates treat boxes, tray bakes, cookies, cheesecakes and more. Many of the bakes are inspired by designs and trends found on Instagram and Pinterest.

“I realised I wanted to do this as a job when I was at secondary school,” says Gemma.

“It was the only thing I could see myself doing in the future as it was a practical job and didn’t involve sitting at a desk all day. I also wanted to be my own boss and make the decisions for myself.

“Having a nine to five office job means I do my cakes before/after work and at weekends. I find this difficult as I don’t have a lot of time once I get home, but I make it work.”

‘I haven’t given up’

Despite the challenges, the Stonehaven baker is proud of how far she has come in the past two years.

She went on to say: “I haven’t given up when I found it too much to handle. I am also so proud that I have returning customers who love my cakes!

“The advice I would give to someone wanting to be a baker would be to always keep trying different recipes and new ideas. If they don’t work out the first time, don’t give up.

“Practice makes perfect and over time you will get better at what you are doing.”

Gemma’s Cake Design is based in Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Gemma added that she “would not be able to do it” without the help of her mum Aileen, who assists with baking, deliveries and washing up.

Speaking about the possibility of taking on Gemma’s Cake Design full-time, she revealed this is something she would love to do.

Taking on a bigger premises such as a small shop or café in Stonehaven or the surrounding area is also on the cards.

For orders and more information visit Gemma’s Cake Design on Facebook or Instagram, email gemlross37@gmail.com, or call or text 07932 378860.

