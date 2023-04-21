Influential 20-year-old from Stonehaven converted sister’s bedroom into a kitchen to help pursue baking dream

In most cases, when a child leaves the nest their former room becomes a home office, storage space or a spare bedroom for guests.

For the more adventurous, that home cinema you have always dreamed of or a music or games room may be on the cards.

But in early 2021 – during the coronavirus pandemic – Gemma Ross went one step further after sister Mandy moved out of their family home in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

“I bake all of my cakes in my little kitchen which used to be my sister’s room,” she says. “When she moved out I got to make my cake kitchen.”

Gemma is increasingly passionate about baking and has been doing so since the age of six, primarily with her grandma Irene at the weekends as a youngster.

The 20-year-old produces personalised cakes and cupcakes, among other things, with her business Gemma’s Cake Design alongside working a nine to five office job in Aberdeen.

However, going full-time with Gemma’s Cake Design is constantly on the baker and cake decorator’s mind.

Juggling the office and cake kitchen

The business was launched in February 2021, and Gemma has spent around 20 to 25 hours per week baking ever since during weekends and before and/or after work.

This involves making birthday and anniversary cakes and cupcakes, as well as bakes for special occasions such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Valentine’s Day.

Gemma also creates treat boxes, tray bakes, cookies, cheesecakes and more. Many of the bakes are inspired by designs and trends found on Instagram and Pinterest.

“I realised I wanted to do this as a job when I was at secondary school,” says Gemma.

“It was the only thing I could see myself doing in the future as it was a practical job and didn’t involve sitting at a desk all day. I also wanted to be my own boss and make the decisions for myself.

“Having a nine to five office job means I do my cakes before/after work and at weekends. I find this difficult as I don’t have a lot of time once I get home, but I make it work.”

‘I haven’t given up’

Despite the challenges, the Stonehaven baker is proud of how far she has come in the past two years.

She went on to say: “I haven’t given up when I found it too much to handle. I am also so proud that I have returning customers who love my cakes!

“The advice I would give to someone wanting to be a baker would be to always keep trying different recipes and new ideas. If they don’t work out the first time, don’t give up.

“Practice makes perfect and over time you will get better at what you are doing.”

Gemma added that she “would not be able to do it” without the help of her mum Aileen, who assists with baking, deliveries and washing up.

Speaking about the possibility of taking on Gemma’s Cake Design full-time, she revealed this is something she would love to do.

Taking on a bigger premises such as a small shop or café in Stonehaven or the surrounding area is also on the cards.

For orders and more information visit Gemma’s Cake Design on Facebook or Instagram, email gemlross37@gmail.com, or call or text 07932 378860.