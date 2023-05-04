Rise Up!: organisers hope arts festival can be fixture in north-east’s cultural calendar

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Aberdeen’s newest arts festivals is out to Rise Up! and become a major fixture on the north-east’s cultural calendar.

Rise Up! returns this weekend to celebrate unity, creativity and expression by putting black and people of colour creatives firmly in the spotlight over two days of performances, talks, workshops and other events.

This is its second outing and Ica Headlam, founder and director of We Are Here Scotland which curates the event, hopes it will take its place alongside other Aberdeen Performing Arts festivals which grew in size and stature, such as Granite Noir and True North.

“I hope our lasting legacy is that we can hopefully expand and grow and add another day to the festival in a year’s time, but also draw bigger names to get involved in the festival in terms of panel members or musical performances,” he said.

“I would love it to be the case that we just become part of the cultural calendar of the north-east of Scotland. The more events we can put on within Aberdeen, the more we can draw attention to the work we do as an organisation and we can just become part of the fabric of Aberdeen’s creative community.”

A rich mix of events on offer

Rise Up! has a rich mix of events on offer over Friday May 5 and Saturday May 6 – kicking off with its first cabaret night on the opening evening at The Lemon Tree.

This will have diverse performances inlcuding poetry from Scottish writer and performer Courtney Stoddart and a comedy set from Safeena Rashid, as well as dance Dorine Mugisha and works from Egyptian playwright Sara Shaarawi.

It will close on Saturday May 6 with an evening concert, also at The Lemon Tree, including a new girl group, 4TUNE, as well as French Cameroonian singer Djana Gabrielle and a set from Aberdeen-based Iranian DJ Pooyan Saadati.

The shows will bookend two days of panels, workshops and talks at the Music Hall, including events aimed at 12 to 17-year-olds such as filmmaking, music and creative printing. Talented artists leading those will include Aberdeen rapper Chef and filmmaker Sara Stroud.

Other events will include a series of panels exploring themes, such as mental health and how to encourage and foster conversations around diversity, inclusion and equality in the creative industries.

All of this is intended to give the rich pool of hugely-talented black and people of colour creatives in and around Aberdeen a stage and a voice, said Ica.

An opportunity to amplify voices

“It is to give them an opportunity to amplify their voices and spotlight their work and their talent for the wider public,” he said, adding that was also the aim of We Are Here Scotland.

“I think it is important for the north-east in terms of representation, because there has never been anything like this here that is centred on the voices and work of black and POC creatives and artists. We do see a lot of it in the Central Belt, which is good, but it’s important to hold that space up here in Aberdeen.”

Ica said Rise Up! will showcase the importance of representation in the arts to the black and POC community, especially to the younger generation and to the wider public also. He believes it is vital that everyone takes part in and enjoys the two-day festival.

“Even though it is a very specific black and POC-led organisation and festival, we are definitely encouraging the wider public to take part and find out what else we’ve got going on during the festival weekend,” he said.

“It’s so important in any change or pushing any subject forward that we do that in unison and working together with different communities. It’s very important to emphasize that message it is an inclusive organisation and event.”

Vital to invest in what’s happening in your community

Asked about his personal highlights for the weekend, Ica said he was particularly looking forward to the cabaret night but he encouraged everyone to try out as many events as possible.

“I’m a firm believer in stepping out of your comfort zone. I’m from London and I stepped out of my comfort zone to move to Aberdeen back in 2002, now I’ve immersed myself in the north-east culture and community,” he said.

“So for people who may be a bit apprehensive, I’d just say we are a friendly bunch of people, artists and creatives and we are encouraging of wider engagement. That’s just something I would love to see, because it is so important to invest in what’s happening within our community.”

For more information and tickets for Rise Up! Visit

aberdeenperformingarts.com/rise-up-2023

or call the Aberdeen Box Office on 01224 641122.