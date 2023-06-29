The 12 food and drink stalls to visit at the 2023 Portsoy Boat Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The 12 food and drink stalls to visit at the 2023 Portsoy Boat Festival

From pizzas and burgers to ice cream and rum, there is plenty to get stuck into at the festival this weekend.

Festivalgoers (from left) Mel Ingram, Kirsty MacDonald and Beth Ingram enjoying the scran at last year's festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Festivalgoers (from left) Mel Ingram, Kirsty MacDonald and Beth Ingram enjoying the scran at last year's festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

A feast of the finest local fare awaits at Portsoy’s Scottish Traditional Boat Festival which returns this weekend for its 30th anniversary.

Running on Saturday (July 1) and Sunday (July 2), a range of artisan producers, award-winning products and global flavours will be on display in the festival Food Fayre on the Back Green as well as at Portsoy Harbour.

The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Angus beef and handmade pies are just some of the delectable delights that festivalgoers can enjoy across the weekend.

Locally produced rum, whisky, gin and freshly pressed apple juice will also be available.

With such a stellar (and lengthy) number of food and drink businesses on the menu at this year’s Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, I have decided to list those that I recommend trying out above all.

Haydn’s Woodfired Pizza

Location: Portsoy Harbour

Pizza fans rejoice, for Haydn’s Woodfired Pizza – 0wned by Robert Fenton and assisted by his wife Deborah – are among the businesses confirmed to be making an appearance.

What’s on the cards? You guessed it, pizza.

The business has been running since 2017 and it’s safe to say they have perfected their recipes.

While the list of pizza flavours won’t be known until the days of the festival, expect a variety of topping choices to suit all tastes.

A rustic pizza by Haydn’s Woodfired Pizza. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Wark Farm Pies

Location: Food Fayre 

From classic beef and onion pie made with aged, belted Galloway beef to the ultimate classic pork pie or lush lamb and prune pie, Wark Farm Pies are handcrafted using their own secret recipe, hot water and pastry.

Using locally sourced ingredients, the pies are made on the team’s farm in Alford.

Head to the business’ stall for a wholesome pick me up. But be sure to visit early doors as Wark Farm Pies are known to sell out fast. I know this from experience.

Pie lovers are in for a treat. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Twice Buried Rum Co

Location: Food Fayre

A taste of the Caribbean can be found at the Twice Buried Rum Co stand.

Distilled in Aberdeenshire, it features a blend of local botanicals including strawberries from Barra Berries, honey produced by Deeside Honey, salted caramel, nutmeg, and cinnamon.

It has a unique flavour and an intriguing story to tell, so be sure to catch up with owner Kevin Bonarius at the stall.

Twice Buried Rum. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Portsoy Ice Cream

Location: Seafield Street, Portsoy

Family-run firm Portsoy Ice Cream has been a go-to parlour for locals and tourists alike over the years.

It is renowned for its award-winning ice cream, which is available in a variety of flavours including salted caramel, pistachio, smooth strawberry, and more.

However, you can also bag a locally-sourced range of fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods and dairy items to waffles and hot chocolates.

Ice cream sundaes. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Zingy Tingy Beetroot

Location: Food Fayre

Zingy-Tingy Beetroot returns with its range of delicious pickled onions, beetroot and cabbage.

Business owner Nic Flavell established the business during lockdown using a secret family recipe which dates back to 1850.

The products are made at his home in Westhill and are a must try.

Zingy Tingy Beetroot is based in Westhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Glenglassaugh

Location: Harbour Marquee

Back down at the harbour, you’ll stumble across a Glenglassaugh (pronounced Glen-gla-ssoch) stall in the harbour marquee – and whisky fans are sure to be dropping in to see what’s on offer.

Founded in 1875 in Portsoy itself, the brand recently unveiled its new range of spirits.

Glenglassaugh recently announced it is launching a new range. Note: The bottle pictured is not among the new range.

Seafood Bothy

Location: Portsoy Harbour

In my eyes, few things are better than tucking into locally sourced seafood by the seaside.

If you agree, then you’ll have to head over to Seafood Bothy to tuck into a dish (or two).

Expect anything from crab toasties and quesadillas to monstrous brioche rolls packed with lobster and prawns.

A crab wrap by Seafood Bothy. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The Green Cocoa Team

Location: Food Fayre

Residing in the outskirts of St Fergus, Rachel Widger launched The Green Cocoa Team in the spring of 2021.

Dark Belgian chocolate, which is naturally dairy and gluten-free, is used to make the firm’s range of indulgent handmade dark chocolate truffles and creams.

When I caught up with the entrepreneur two years ago, her portfolio included 10 different flavours of truffle. But with Rachel adding new flavours on a monthly basis, expect much more.

Belgian chocolate creams by The Green Cocoa Team. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Snochery Jocks

Location: Food Fayre

North East Food and Drink Awards finalist Snochery Jocks will have its delicious small batch oatcakes and shortbreads available to buy.

Handmade by grandad Allan Smith from his home kitchen in Kintore, Snockery Jocks’ oatcakes are made from his late mum’s special recipe and are rising in popularity.

They came third in the World Oatcake Championships.

Snochery Jocks oatcakes are a must-try at this year’s Scottish Traditional Boat Festival. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Ellon Spirit Company

Location: Food Fayre

Kieren Murphy launched Ellon Gin in December 2019 due to his interest in the science behind making alcohol. However, he decided to transform his brand’s identity last year to take on the spirit market.

Alcohol and fruit liqueurs will be available from The Ellon Spirit Company at the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival.

Strawberry, raspberry, rhubarb and lemon gin liqueurs can be purchased, along with the business’ latest products – cherry gin and pineapple liqueur. How amazing do they sound?

The Ellon Spirit range. Image: Supplied by Kieren Murphy

Paella Escocia

Location: Portsoy Harbour

Traditional paella flavours using local and Spanish ingredients are at the heart of Paella Escocia’s offering.

The street food vendor, launched by Steven Jaffray and his wife Mariesha, has been wowing crowds at various events in recent years.

Different paellas that may be available include chicken and chorizo and seafood, while vegan and veggie varieties will be on offer too.

Fancy paella? We have just the stall for you to visit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Kilted Fudge Company

Location: Food Fayre

Fancy something sweet? Well, the Kilted Fudge Company has got you covered.

You’ll be spoilt for choice as the range of inviting fudge flavours is extensive.

Having purchased a number of products from the business at farmers’ markets in the past, I would highly recommend the classic vanilla or Skittles fudge.

Kilted Fudge Company is among the stallholders. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Information

The Food Fayre at the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival is sponsored by Gray Composting Services Ltd.

Other event sponsors include ACE Winches, Glenglassaugh, Puffin Wood Fuels, Moray West, Macduff Shipyards, Portsoy Thrift Shop, Urquhart Joinery Services, Twice Buried Rum Co, Portsoy 75 Club and Hamlyns of Scotland Oatmeal.

Entry to the festival is discounted when purchased in advance online. For a day festival pass, the prices are £15.30 for an adult, £9.90 concession and £6.30 for a child.

Alternatively, a family day pass can be purchased for £35.10 or an adult weekend pass is £19.80. A weekend family pass for access to the festival on Saturday and Sunday is £45.00.

Tickets can be purchased on the festival website here.

