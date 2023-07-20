New job created as Moray’s Town Centre Task Force starts to take shape

A new job will be created to help the Moray’s Town Centre Task Force to drive forward changes in seven towns.

Last month, Moray Chamber of Commerce committed to the creation of a taskforce.

It will bring together the local public, private and third sectors to promote the development of a new vision for the town centre.

The town centres included are Aberlour, Buckie, Dufftown, Elgin, Forres, Keith and Lossiemouth.

In May, the idea of the specialist coalition was first revealed by Moray Chamber of Commerce CEO Sarah Medcraf.

It was viewed as the next step after a summit on the future of Moray town centres.

Now work is underway to recruit members for the taskforce.

What is the role?

The role will be a part time position with a one year contract.

The successful candidate will support the taskforce.

It will be funded from Moray Council’s existing £4.3m award from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

It comes as revenue funding was rolled forward to this year.

UK Government funding

It is understood the local authority will be advertising the role soon.

A local authority spokeswoman said: “We were successful in our submission of a high level investment plan setting out how £4.3million of UK Shared Prosperity funding will be used to increase the life chances of people across Moray.

“Investment aligned to three key priorities – community and place; supporting local business; and people and skills – will be driven forward by the Moray Economic Partnership.

“Funding from the communities and place allocation will enable the council to recruit a temporary part-time post supporting the Moray Town Centre Task Force which is being led by the Moray Chamber of Commerce.”

A new job for Moray

Moray Chamber of Commerce’s CEO, Sarah Medcraf who will chair the taskforce has welcomed the creation of the job.

She said: “At the town centre summit, we were aware of the limited resources of some organisations wanting to make a difference.

“It is all about getting boots on the ground.

“This job commitment for 12 months is welcomed and a positive step.

“It will oil the wheels of the taskforce.

What is the latest on the Moray’s Town Centre Task Force?

She previously urged anyone who is a ‘do-er’ to get involved to drive the regeneration of the Moray’s town centres.

Now a deadline of next Friday has been set for people wishing to join to express their interest.

Mrs Medcraf added: “We are still encouraging people to get in touch with us before next Friday.

“After that, we will look through all the expressions of interest and move closer to forming the taskforce.”

What are they looking for?