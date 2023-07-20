New job created as Moray’s Town Centre Task Force starts to take shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New job created as Moray’s Town Centre Task Force starts to take shape

The year-long, part-time role is seen as a positive step.

By Sean McAngus
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf is driving the new town centres taskforce.
A new job will be created to help the Moray’s Town Centre Task Force to drive forward changes in seven towns.

Last month, Moray Chamber of Commerce committed to the creation of a taskforce.

It will bring together the local public, private and third sectors to promote the development of a new vision for the town centre.

The town centres included are Aberlour, Buckie, Dufftown, Elgin, Forres, Keith and Lossiemouth.

News of the commitment to the taskforce. Image: DC Thomson/ Design team

In May, the idea of the specialist coalition was first revealed by Moray Chamber of Commerce CEO Sarah Medcraf.

It was viewed as the next step after a summit on the future of Moray town centres.

Now work is underway to recruit members for the taskforce.

What is the role?

The role will be a part time position with a one year contract.

The successful candidate will support the taskforce.

It will be funded from Moray Council’s  existing £4.3m award from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

It comes as revenue funding was rolled forward to this year.

Moray Council.

UK Government funding

It is understood the local authority will be advertising the role soon.

A local authority spokeswoman said: “We were successful in our submission of a high level investment plan setting out how £4.3million of UK Shared Prosperity funding will be used to increase the life chances of people across Moray.

“Investment aligned to three key priorities – community and place; supporting local business; and people and skills – will be driven forward by the Moray Economic Partnership.

“Funding from the communities and place allocation will enable the council to recruit a temporary part-time post supporting the Moray Town Centre Task Force which is being led by the Moray Chamber of Commerce.”

A new job for Moray

Moray Chamber of Commerce’s CEO, Sarah Medcraf who will chair the taskforce has welcomed the creation of the job.

She said: “At the town centre summit, we were aware of the limited resources of some organisations wanting to make a difference.

“It is all about getting boots on the ground.

“This job commitment for 12 months is welcomed and a positive step.

“It will oil the wheels of the taskforce.

What is the latest on the Moray’s Town Centre Task Force?

She previously urged anyone who is a ‘do-er’ to get involved to drive the regeneration of the Moray’s town centres.

Now a deadline of next Friday has been set for people wishing to join to express their interest.

Mrs Medcraf added: “We are still encouraging people to get in touch with us before next Friday.

“After that, we will look through all the expressions of interest and move closer to forming the taskforce.”

What are they looking for?

  • Three to four experts in planning, architecture, transport, infrastructure, grant processes, or other relevant fields will contribute their knowledge and experience.
  • One to two stakeholder representatives from each of the seven towns, including residents, business owners, youth organizations, and other relevant community representatives, will support the taskforce with genuine interest and capacity.
  • Representatives will have a role to play to transfer information to and from the taskforce to their respective towns.
  • These people will be nominated by locals.
The Future of Elgin

