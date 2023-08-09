Domino’s to open in Dyce next week – here’s when you can grab a slice of the action

Dyce fast food fans will be able to tuck into delicious pizza from next week when Domino’s opens up shop next to Greggs.

The new pizza parlour will be opening in the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Burnside Drive on Monday, August 14.

A celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the store on Monday at 11am, giving locals a chance to grab a slice of the action, meet the team and try some freshly prepared Domino’s pizza.

In the lead-up to the store opening, customers can take part in Spin to Win for a chance to win free pizza for a whole year.

It will be open seven days a week from 11am until 11pm and the franchise is still recruiting for roles including shift managers, pizza-makers and delivery drivers.

Dudley Buxton, franchise partner of Domino’s said: “We’re excited to be opening our new store in Dyce, delivering the nation’s favourite pizza. We’re also passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers.

“Over 90 percent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”

Only 5 Days to GO!Want to win a free pizza? Comment your favourite pizza topping.. we will pick a winner at random! Posted by Domino's Aberdeen Dyce on Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Join the Domino’s Aberdeen Dyce Facebook page for all the latest news on opening offers, including Spin to Win, as well as an opportunity to celebrate the opening of the new store with a large pizza for just £7.