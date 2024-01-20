Fowrie Garden Cafe at Fourmile House serves flavoursome feast surrounded by green haven in Kingswells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Fowrie Garden Cafe at Fourmile House serves flavoursome feast surrounded by green haven in Kingswells

There is something to suit all appetites at Fowrie Garden Cafe at Fourmile House in Kingswells.

Several dishes from Fourmile House in Kingswells laid out on a table.
The hearty portions were beautifully presented. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

In Aberdonian winter, it is hard to appreciate the outdoors and greenery without at least four layers on and a fair amount of shivering.

Often it is only with strenuous exercise that we can cope with the cold to keep the blood pumping.

As a result, my love of plants and nature is usually contained to short bursts in the winter months.

However, thanks to the Fowrie Garden Cafe at Fourmile House in Kingswells, I have discovered my warm and food-filled secret garden.

An inside look at Fourmile House in Kingswells.
The cafe was a light and airy green haven.

When my friend Becs and I stepped into the cafe we were greeted by warmth, a smile from our waitress and a lot of draping greenery.

While I am not sure how many of the hanging plants are real, they helped to create a calming space and almost made us forget the wintery chill we had come from.

Adding in the matching decor, many windows and high ceilings, it made for a very light and spacious spot.

The tables bustling with people and filled with good-looking food was a promising sight and me and Becs could not wait to dig in.

The food

When first looking at the menu, I really liked that there was a choice for lighter cafe food and also more substantial restaurant options.

Feeling the cold and wanting something fairly light to start, I went for the soup of the day (£5.45) – the carrot and coriander.

Carrot and coriander soup at Fowrie Garden Cafe at Fourmile House
I was a big fan of the carrot and coriander soup. Image: Lottie Hood/DC Thomson

In my mind, this was a bit of a gamble.

In the past, I have had many watery and tasteless versions of this soup which usually ensures it is not top of my list. But in the relaxed atmosphere, I decided to give it another go.

And how glad I was of that. Presented in a greenery-matching and very large bowl, the soup was a delight.

Scottish Bon Bons at Fourmile House in Kingswells.
The mealie and black pudding Scottish bon bons from the Fowrie Garden Cafe.

The flavours were balanced perfectly and it was not too sweet or watery making it the best carrot and coriander soup I have had to date.

While I was immersing my spoon in the orange goodness Becs was happily dipping her Scottish bon bons (£8.25), a favourite of hers, into a pepper sauce.

I was told the piled bon bons were crunchy and well-cooked. This was backed up when they disappeared quicker than my soup.

Hearty food with good flavour

We did not get much time to dwell on our food before we were speedily served our mains.

Becs had gone for the breaded haddock (£16.45) with chips, garden peas and a side salad.

After a few bites, she confirmed it tasted as good as it looked.

Breaded fish and chips
The haddock was flaky and fresh.

The fish was very fresh and flaky while the chips were fluffy and well-cooked. A high compliment from the ardent potato-lover.

The side salad had a nice selection of vegetables and Becs was strangely impressed by the accompanying ketchup which was also good quality.

As she had begun to make a start, it allowed me time to assess my choice.

I had gone for the steak and Guinness pie with roast potatoes (£16.45).

Like my friend’s main, it was a generous portion with the pie filling nearly spilling over the dish.

With the inflated golden pastry placed on top, I decided to go for a divide-and-conquer approach taking off the pastry so as not to create chaos.

The steak and ale pie
The steak and Guinness pie came with a buttery pillow of golden pastry.

Once I was able to dive in, I was not disappointed.

The pie filling – which was well-stocked with a good variety of tender chunks of meat and vegetables – was rich and packed with flavour.

It went perfectly with the flaky and buttery pastry topping and the golden and fluffy roast potatoes.

The accompanying vegetables were slightly lacking in seasoning but helped to add some measure of healthy colour and taste to the plate.

While we were thoroughly enjoying our mains, Becs said for anyone after hearty food with good flavour, Fourmile House should definitely be a top choice.

Cake stand at Fowrie Garden Cafe at Fourmile House
As well as offering several warming puddings, the cafe has a range of cakes and traybakes to choose from.

Ending on a sweet note with apple pie at the Fowrie Garden Cafe

Despite my will and determination, I was defeated by my pie.

To give my stomach a reprieve, I opted for a peppermint tea (£2.50) to finish and a cheeky slice of raspberry ruffle (£2.95) in the cake display stand that caught my eye.

The chocolate and coconut combination with a raspberry twang was just the right compliment to my tea.

Becs had opted for the apple pie with ice cream (£6.95) which was presented beautifully.

And it was not just a pretty face.

Apple pie at Fourmile House
The apple pie ended the whole afternoon on a sweet note.

The pie was a wonderful mix of tart and sweet flavours while the pastry made for a soft melt-in-the-mouth experience with the odd satisfying crunch added in.

Paired with the ice cream it was a light and delicious end and finished our Saturday lunch on a high.

The verdict

By the end, we were stuffed full and just about rolled out the door.

It is safe to say Fourmile House was a Saturday afternoon well spent. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the Fowrie Garden Cafe felt like a light and calming corner of peace.

The Fowrie Garden Cafe at Fourmile House.
The Fowrie Garden Cafe space felt warm and inviting.

The staff looked after us well and despite the busyness were always quick to help with a smile.

The fact the cafe offers both hearty pub grub and lighter lunch is a massive selling point and makes it an ideal destination for friends and people of all appetites.

Information

Address: Old Skene Road, Kingswells, Aberdeen AB15 8QA

T: 01224 740318

W: www.fourmile.co.uk

Price: £61.20 (two starters, mains and dessert, one pineapple juice and a peppermint tea)

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

More from Food and Drink

Meline-Nancy Paterson. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New Aberdeen mum balancing raising 1-year-old with home-based artisan bakery
RGU journalism student/intern Abby and I paid a visit to the new Aberdeen brunch spot earlier today. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Our thoughts on Aberdeen's Resting Brunch Face – including the tattie scone nachos
Olive Alexanders in Aberdeen
'Our hearts are absolutely broken': Aberdeen bistro Olive Alexanders permanently shuts
3
Qismat pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Popular Elgin Indian restaurant reveals work to start next month on refurbishment
Three cans of Otherworld Brewing beers.
Why Otherworld Brewing is one of Scotland's funkiest modern breweries
Tony Livingstone. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Offshore coffee proved too bitter for Huntly saturation diver – so he started making…
Bruschetta from Fraserburgh's Peartree Coffee House and Bistro. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Spending the day in Fraserburgh? Here are its top food and drink spots
The desserts were heavenly at the Garlogie Inn in Westhill.
Restaurant review: Community spirit is the secret ingredient at the Garlogie Inn
Inside The Albyn
Here's every restaurant taking part in Aberdeen Restaurant week 2024
Fraserburgh food and drink business Gumboots Concept Eatery
Is Fraserburgh's food and drink scene better than ever? Locals have their say

Conversation