Home Sport Football Highland League

‘It would be the biggest upset ever’ – Graeme Stewart rallies Buckie Thistle as they look to stun Celtic

The Jags are attempting to take the scalp of the Premiership champions and Scottish Cup holders.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart has been preparing his players for facing Celtic.


Manager Graeme Stewart says Buckie Thistle are “optimistic without being foolish” about trying to cause what he feels would be the biggest upset in football history.

The Jags face Celtic at Parkhead tomorrow in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Although the chances of the Breedon Highland League side defeating the Premiership champions and cup holders on their own turf are slim, boss Stewart is happy for his players to dare to dream.

He said: “You have to have the belief you can do something, otherwise there’s no point in being there.

“If you’re going there thinking you’re getting beat, you’ll definitely get beat.

“We’re optimistic without being foolish.

“We’re not going there thinking there’s a realistic chance of getting a result – but we’re also not thinking we’ve got no chance.

“We’ve got to have ambition and dreams and something to cling on to.

Graeme Stewart has allowed his Buckie players to dare to dream.

“We’ll go there and try to get a result.

“Are we likely to get one? Probably not – but we all have dreams and what’s the point in being involved if you don’t have dreams?

“We’re going there looking for a good performance.

“I think if we did win, it would be the biggest upset of all time, around the world.

“It’s so unfathomable and unlikely, it would have to go down as that I think.

“If it happened we’d need to get statues of the boys that played put up in Buckie.

“We know how big an ask it is, but we’ll go and enjoy the occasion, work hard and see what happens.”

Stewart wants Buckie players to do themselves justice

Although Buckie aren’t expected to triumph, there are certain things Stewart is looking for within their performance – regardless of the score.

He added: “If the players give their all, stick to the gameplan and concentrate, then the score doesn’t matter too much in a way.

“But if they start losing their discipline, losing their shape and making individual mistakes, then I’ll be disappointed.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in the team. They’re a great bunch and I’m sure they’ll do themselves and the club justice.

“I think some of our players will show up really well and I hope they do.

“Everyone will give 100% and I hope everyone does themselves justice.

“I’m hoping we come away with a good performance and a couple of standout individual performances that the boys can keep with them.”

