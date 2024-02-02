Taste of Grampian 2024: Early bird tickets go on sale today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taste of Grampian 2024: Early bird tickets go on sale today

The one-day event has attracted more than 10,000 people through its doors in previous years. 

By Karla Sinclair
Who's ready for Taste of Grampian 2024? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Who's ready for Taste of Grampian 2024? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The north-east’s favourite indoor foodie experience is set to return this summer – and early bird tickets will be on sale from 9am today.

Saturday, June 1 will see state-of-the-art Dyce venue P&J Live play host to Taste of Grampian for the third consecutive year.

The main stage will return for Taste of Grampian 2024 where you can watch a host of cooking demonstrations. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Running from 10am to 5pm, the family-friendly event will not only offer a taste of the north-east (and further afield) from local businesses, but also a feast of activities for all ages at every corner.

The one-day event has attracted more than 10,000 people – all keen to get a bite of the action – through its doors in previous years.

Mackie’s chocolate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Even more are expected for Taste of Grampian 2024 as organisers look to grow the foodie celebration.

‘Foodie family fun’: What to expect at Taste of Grampian 2024

In 2023, visitors were treated to celebrity chef cooking demos, live music, workshops, masterclasses from local chefs, drinks tastings, and a children’s zone, to name a few things.

James Martin, who is best known for hosting his ITV cookery show, and self titled queen of potatoes and TikTok sensation Poppy O’Toole attended.

James Martin cooking up a storm at last year’s festival. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Plus, a stellar line-up of more than 150 exhibitors (including street food trucks) showcased their fare.

Aberdam were among the food trucks in attendance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

For 2024, there will be a strong line-up of Scottish and local chefs with fantastic tasting experiences for customers once again.

A whole host of crafters and food and drink producers will be selling their products – ranging from artisan delicacies, fresh food and baking to drinks – and sharing their brand stories, too.

The event offers something for all ages. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Kids will be kept entertained with fun food trails, inflatables and more.

Keep an eye out for some big announcements – regarding headliners – in the coming months.

What our partners and sponsors had to say

Taste of Grampian 2024 is brought to you by the Press and Journal in association with ANM Group.

ANM Group is one of the largest and most progressive producer-owned farming, food and finance businesses in Scotland.

Grant Rogerson, ANM Group chief executive.

Event sponsors include Cala Homes, Laings, Costco, Aloft, Hilton Teca, Dough & Co and Opportunity North East (ONE).

Peter Cook, ONE’s director of food, drink and agriculture, said: “Taste of Grampian is a great event for consumers who are passionate about food and drink, creating the opportunity to speak directly to lots of local producers and to buy their premium produce.

Peter Cook. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“However, it is also a great development event for businesses. For new and small producers it is a chance to get direct feedback from customers, learn how to sell, make comparisons with and meet with other producers and of course generate cash.

“The north-east is a leader in food and drink production with a constant stream of start-ups and many well established brands, growing at double the national rate and turning over £2.4 billion annually.

Taste of Grampian will return in June.

“ONE are delighted to be a supporter of Taste of Grampian as a mechanism for individual business growth and a showcase for the region.”

Ticket information…

Tickets go on sale at 9am today on Ticketmaster.

Early bird tickets for admission are priced at £12.50 (plus a £1 booking fee) and children under 12 go free.

Parking in the underground car park on-site at P&J Live is also free.

