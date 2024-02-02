Taste of Grampian 2024: Early bird tickets go on sale today

The north-east’s favourite indoor foodie experience is set to return this summer – and early bird tickets will be on sale from 9am today.

Saturday, June 1 will see state-of-the-art Dyce venue P&J Live play host to Taste of Grampian for the third consecutive year.

Running from 10am to 5pm, the family-friendly event will not only offer a taste of the north-east (and further afield) from local businesses, but also a feast of activities for all ages at every corner.

The one-day event has attracted more than 10,000 people – all keen to get a bite of the action – through its doors in previous years.

Even more are expected for Taste of Grampian 2024 as organisers look to grow the foodie celebration.

‘Foodie family fun’: What to expect at Taste of Grampian 2024

In 2023, visitors were treated to celebrity chef cooking demos, live music, workshops, masterclasses from local chefs, drinks tastings, and a children’s zone, to name a few things.

James Martin, who is best known for hosting his ITV cookery show, and self titled queen of potatoes and TikTok sensation Poppy O’Toole attended.

Plus, a stellar line-up of more than 150 exhibitors (including street food trucks) showcased their fare.

For 2024, there will be a strong line-up of Scottish and local chefs with fantastic tasting experiences for customers once again.

A whole host of crafters and food and drink producers will be selling their products – ranging from artisan delicacies, fresh food and baking to drinks – and sharing their brand stories, too.

Kids will be kept entertained with fun food trails, inflatables and more.

Keep an eye out for some big announcements – regarding headliners – in the coming months.

What our partners and sponsors had to say

Taste of Grampian 2024 is brought to you by the Press and Journal in association with ANM Group.

ANM Group is one of the largest and most progressive producer-owned farming, food and finance businesses in Scotland.

Event sponsors include Cala Homes, Laings, Costco, Aloft, Hilton Teca, Dough & Co and Opportunity North East (ONE).

Peter Cook, ONE’s director of food, drink and agriculture, said: “Taste of Grampian is a great event for consumers who are passionate about food and drink, creating the opportunity to speak directly to lots of local producers and to buy their premium produce.

“However, it is also a great development event for businesses. For new and small producers it is a chance to get direct feedback from customers, learn how to sell, make comparisons with and meet with other producers and of course generate cash.

“The north-east is a leader in food and drink production with a constant stream of start-ups and many well established brands, growing at double the national rate and turning over £2.4 billion annually.

“ONE are delighted to be a supporter of Taste of Grampian as a mechanism for individual business growth and a showcase for the region.”

Ticket information…

Tickets go on sale at 9am today on Ticketmaster.

Early bird tickets for admission are priced at £12.50 (plus a £1 booking fee) and children under 12 go free.

Parking in the underground car park on-site at P&J Live is also free.