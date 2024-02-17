Dad-of-three Roger, 67, started his award-winning brewery near Tarland from the ground up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Dad-of-three Roger, 67, started his award-winning brewery near Tarland from the ground up

Roger's successful business, Twisted Ankle Brewing Company, currently produces and sells 15 different craft ales.

Roger Maslen. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Roger Maslen. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Alaskan craft ales were admittedly “a revelation” to Aberdeenshire entrepreneur Roger Maslen.

“Up until my mid-40s I would typically drink mass-produced beers and lagers from well-known international brands. But in 2001, we moved to Alaska with work and I discovered some great craft ales by small, independent breweries,” adds the 67-year-old.

Roger’s love of craft ale has grown considerably over the years.

Roger – who has a business/economics degree – his wife and their three kids called Alaska’s largest city, Anchorage, their home for around seven years (from 2001 to 2007).

Fast forward to 2017, he and his wife moved to Coull, Howe of Cromar (near Tarland).

This is when Roger, who spent most of his working life in supply chain management, set about launching his own business, Twisted Ankle Brewing Company.

Twisted Ankle Brewing Company owner says it ‘just felt right’ to give home brewing a go

The dad-of-three decided to move on from full-time employment in late-2015. He then invested in some equipment to start all-grain brewing, developing his own recipes and brews in the process.

Roger said: “I had never done home brewing but it just felt right to give it a go.

“I had no previous knowledge or experience of the food and drink industry, and so have learned along the way and tackle problems and issues as they arise.”

The 67-year-old runs Twisted Ankle Brewing Company solo.
The micro-brewery set up.

His micro-brewery is a “very small scale” outbuilding, and Roger runs the business as a one-man band.

“The house and outbuilding were built using granite from an old horse mill and steadings that once stood here,” he went on to say.

“The circular area where the horses once walked to drive the millstones is still clear today. This is the origin of the company logo.”

A selection of beer flavours,

Roughly six years on, the aim of Twisted Ankle Brewing Company has stayed the same – to produce quality craft ales that people will buy, and then come back for more.

“Quality over quantity,” Roger emphasised.

Now, he spends about three days a week doing everything that’s required to run the business. This includes brewing, bottling, buying, selling, admin, and social media.

The 15-strong beer selection, and where to get your hands on it…

The business currently has 15 products in its range, comprising pale ales, IPAs and dark ales (like Scottish 80 shilling and a smoked coffee porter).

Each ale name – including Dimmer Switch, Momentum, and Ride the Wave, to name a few – has its own story.

The ingredients (malted grains, hops and yeasts, brewing equipment, accessories and spares) are sourced from a Wiltshire company.

A small amount of hops are homegrown by Roger in Howe of Cromar.

However, the brewer grows a small amount of hops in his own garden on bines.

He says: “They grow in a sheltered area which captures whatever sun is going and actually seem to thrive.

“It typically takes a couple of tries to get each recipe right and nothing is sold until I am happy with the result. Luckily there have only been a few failures along the way!”

The entrepreneur has won several awards for his beers.

Roger started off by (and continues) selling his range at north-east farmers’ markets in late-2018.

The products are also available to purchase on the Twisted Ankle Brewing Company website, which launched in 2022.

Delivery is available across the UK. Alternatively, you can visit the micro-brewery to chat with and buy from Roger in-person.

Meeting customers, new and old, is one of the many perks of the job

Roger revealed that (at times) the admin involved in his role can prove a tad tedious. However, he says he enjoys “all aspects of running the company”.

“One thing I hadn’t thought about when I started is meeting customers old and new at markets and brewery visits.

“I look forward to chatting with them about beer, other things of common interest, and seeing the reaction of people when they see the company name…

“I wanted a name that was personal and fun – I played football a lot from a very young age to my early 20s and regularly twisted my ankles.”

You can purchase products online, at the brewery or at farmers’ markets.

Although a number of customers have asked if Roger is expanding his award-winning company in the future, he has “no plans to do so”.

He continued: “I’m concentrating on growing the online business and potentially doing more Aberdeenshire markets.

“A key focus is to maintain product quality and give myself time to create new beers, a couple of which are in the pipeline.”

For more information, visit the company’s website (twistedanklebrewco.com) and Instagram account (@twistedanklebrewco) or email twistedanklebrewco@gmail.com.

More like this…

The legendairy Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour, which has buttery and Red Bull flavours

Lonmay farmer who battled breast cancer talks ‘rewarding’ evolution of farm shop

More from Food and Drink

We put the food to the test at The Chester Hotel.
Restaurant review: The Chester Hotel serves up simple yet elegant dishes
Andy and I outside the Correction Wynd coffee shop. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Our vinyl verdict on the coffee and food at Red Robin Records
Pan-fried fillet of cod from Craigellachie Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
8 cafes and restaurants in Moray that are open on Mondays
Three cans of 71 Brewing, and a glass full of one of their beers.
71 Brewing: Why this Dundee brewery is making a name for itself around Scotland
The new outlet will add to the growing food hall in the Victorian Market
Victorian Market: New Indian street food business coming to Inverness
My journey started at The Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven. All images: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
Who sells the best deep-fried Mars bar in the north-east? I visited 9 chippers…
3
Sheila Gray outside her award-winning parlour. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The legendairy Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour, which has buttery and Red Bull flavours
The Udny Arms serves wonderful food with a beautiful backdrop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Newly refurbished Udny Arms Hotel offers superior service and the best sticky toffee pudding
The Salt Cellar is a venue to pop on your must-visit list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The top Lossiemouth food and drink spots to visit if you're in town
Charlotte Ray, the founder of Good Stuff Kiosk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Good Stuff Kiosk: 26-year-old to open new Aberdeen beach food truck aimed at tackling…

Conversation