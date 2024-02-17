Dad-of-three Roger, 67, started his award-winning brewery near Tarland from the ground up

Alaskan craft ales were admittedly “a revelation” to Aberdeenshire entrepreneur Roger Maslen.

“Up until my mid-40s I would typically drink mass-produced beers and lagers from well-known international brands. But in 2001, we moved to Alaska with work and I discovered some great craft ales by small, independent breweries,” adds the 67-year-old.

Roger – who has a business/economics degree – his wife and their three kids called Alaska’s largest city, Anchorage, their home for around seven years (from 2001 to 2007).

Fast forward to 2017, he and his wife moved to Coull, Howe of Cromar (near Tarland).

This is when Roger, who spent most of his working life in supply chain management, set about launching his own business, Twisted Ankle Brewing Company.

Twisted Ankle Brewing Company owner says it ‘just felt right’ to give home brewing a go

The dad-of-three decided to move on from full-time employment in late-2015. He then invested in some equipment to start all-grain brewing, developing his own recipes and brews in the process.

Roger said: “I had never done home brewing but it just felt right to give it a go.

“I had no previous knowledge or experience of the food and drink industry, and so have learned along the way and tackle problems and issues as they arise.”

His micro-brewery is a “very small scale” outbuilding, and Roger runs the business as a one-man band.

“The house and outbuilding were built using granite from an old horse mill and steadings that once stood here,” he went on to say.

“The circular area where the horses once walked to drive the millstones is still clear today. This is the origin of the company logo.”

Roughly six years on, the aim of Twisted Ankle Brewing Company has stayed the same – to produce quality craft ales that people will buy, and then come back for more.

“Quality over quantity,” Roger emphasised.

Now, he spends about three days a week doing everything that’s required to run the business. This includes brewing, bottling, buying, selling, admin, and social media.

The 15-strong beer selection, and where to get your hands on it…

The business currently has 15 products in its range, comprising pale ales, IPAs and dark ales (like Scottish 80 shilling and a smoked coffee porter).

Each ale name – including Dimmer Switch, Momentum, and Ride the Wave, to name a few – has its own story.

The ingredients (malted grains, hops and yeasts, brewing equipment, accessories and spares) are sourced from a Wiltshire company.

However, the brewer grows a small amount of hops in his own garden on bines.

He says: “They grow in a sheltered area which captures whatever sun is going and actually seem to thrive.

“It typically takes a couple of tries to get each recipe right and nothing is sold until I am happy with the result. Luckily there have only been a few failures along the way!”

Roger started off by (and continues) selling his range at north-east farmers’ markets in late-2018.

The products are also available to purchase on the Twisted Ankle Brewing Company website, which launched in 2022.

Delivery is available across the UK. Alternatively, you can visit the micro-brewery to chat with and buy from Roger in-person.

Meeting customers, new and old, is one of the many perks of the job

Roger revealed that (at times) the admin involved in his role can prove a tad tedious. However, he says he enjoys “all aspects of running the company”.

“One thing I hadn’t thought about when I started is meeting customers old and new at markets and brewery visits.

“I look forward to chatting with them about beer, other things of common interest, and seeing the reaction of people when they see the company name…

“I wanted a name that was personal and fun – I played football a lot from a very young age to my early 20s and regularly twisted my ankles.”

Although a number of customers have asked if Roger is expanding his award-winning company in the future, he has “no plans to do so”.

He continued: “I’m concentrating on growing the online business and potentially doing more Aberdeenshire markets.

“A key focus is to maintain product quality and give myself time to create new beers, a couple of which are in the pipeline.”

For more information, visit the company’s website (twistedanklebrewco.com) and Instagram account (@twistedanklebrewco) or email twistedanklebrewco@gmail.com.

More like this…