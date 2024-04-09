Taste test: Which of Fierce Beer’s new lager range is the best pint?

Aberdeen’s Fierce Beer had such a tremendous success with their Mexican- style lager Cerveza, that recently they’ve revealed two more lagers for their core range — but which one makes for the best pint?

Their two new entries are Peach Fuzz, a peach-infused lager, and unusually for the typically funky Fierce, a straight-down the middle of the road Scottish lager called Hometown.

I tried a can of each, side by side, to see which one was my favourite.

It’ll take stiff competition to beat Cerveza, as in the more than 6 months of my beer column it’s been one of the very few beers to hit that 5/5 rating…

Beer 1: Peach Fuzz from Fierce Beer

4.2%

£2.60 on the Fierce website per 440ml can

Fierce Beer, Dyce, Aberdeen

Style: peach-flavoured lager

Definitely the sweetest of the three, Peach Fuzz could be the perfect gateway beer for a cider drinker or someone that’s not into craft beer.

It’s really light in the body, smells INCREDIBLY AND OVERLY peachy, but when you actually drink it Fierce have done a fantastic job of balancing out the flavours for a pleasant, refreshing brew.

A bunch of these with your pals in a beer garden on a sunny day would just be ideal.

Is it as good as Cerveza? Not quite, but exceedingly close, and the best fruity, non-sour beer I’ve had in ages.

Rating: 4/5

Beer 2: Hometown from Fierce Beer

4.2%

£2.60 on the Fierce website per 440ml can

Fierce Beer, Dyce, Aberdeen

Style: Scottish lager

Wow. I did not expect the plainest-sounding of these three new beers to be so incredible.

What Fierce have done here is take the essence of what makes your standard lagers like Tennent’s great, and made it amazing.

Silky-smooth thanks to being brewed with wheat, deliciously malty-sweet like a digestive biscuit, it’s truly ideal.

And even better, it (like all the other lagers in this list) is gluten free, so your gluten-intolerant friends can finally enjoy a really good, dictionary definition lager.

Is it as good as Cerveza? Yes.

Rating: 5/5

Beer 3: Cerveza from Fierce Beer

4%

£2.45 per 440ml can on the Fierce website, but you can also get in supermarkets like Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Asda in 4 packs of smaller 330ml cans

Fierce Beer, Dyce, Aberdeen

Style: Mexican lager with salt and lime

I’ve made my thoughts on Fierce Cerveza known before, and it’s still a 5/5 rating for me.

Crisp, yet pours with a tremendous full-bodied head, and a great balance of sweet and sour — and all gluten free to boot, you just can’t go wrong.

But is it the best of Fierce’s core range of lagers anymore?

While it’s still the most widely available, not to mention most affordable, in my personal opinion I think that for now, Hometown has dethroned Cerveza as my absolute favourite core beer from Fierce Beer. Just.

I’d highly recommend you try them all and see what your own favourite is.

Kieran is a former craft beer barman and publishes his beer column every Tuesday online. You can also read his column in the P&J’s Food and Drink magazine, which you can find inside your Press and Journal newspaper every Saturday.

