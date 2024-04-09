Taste test: Which of Fierce Beer’s new lager range is the best pint?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taste test: Which of Fierce Beer’s new lager range is the best pint?

Fierce Beer have launched two new lagers in their core range, but which of their three key lagers is the best? I taste tested to find out

Three cans of Fierce Beer lager, and a glass full of one of the beers.
One of each of Fierce Beer's new core lager range. But which one is best? Images: Kieran Beattie
By Kieran Beattie

Aberdeen’s Fierce Beer had such a tremendous success with their Mexican- style lager Cerveza, that recently they’ve revealed two more lagers for their core range — but which one makes for the best pint?

Their two new entries are Peach Fuzz, a peach-infused lager, and unusually for the typically funky Fierce, a straight-down the middle of the road Scottish lager called Hometown.

I tried a can of each, side by side, to see which one was my favourite.

It’ll take stiff competition to beat Cerveza, as in the more than 6 months of my beer column it’s been one of the very few beers to hit that 5/5 rating…

Beer 1: Peach Fuzz from Fierce Beer

The Peach Fuzz lager from Fierce Beer poured into a glass.
The Peach Fuzz lager.

Definitely the sweetest of the three, Peach Fuzz could be the perfect gateway beer for a cider drinker or someone that’s not into craft beer.

It’s really light in the body, smells INCREDIBLY AND OVERLY peachy, but when you actually drink it Fierce have done a fantastic job of balancing out the flavours for a pleasant, refreshing brew.

A bunch of these with your pals in a beer garden on a sunny day would just be ideal.

Is it as good as Cerveza? Not quite, but exceedingly close, and the best fruity, non-sour beer I’ve had in ages.

Rating: 4/5

Beer 2: Hometown from Fierce Beer

The Hometown lager beer poured into a glass.
The Hometown beer pours bright and full-bodied.

Wow. I did not expect the plainest-sounding of these three new beers to be so incredible.

What Fierce have done here is take the essence of what makes your standard lagers like Tennent’s great, and made it amazing.

Silky-smooth thanks to being brewed with wheat, deliciously malty-sweet like a digestive biscuit, it’s truly ideal.

And even better, it (like all the other lagers in this list) is gluten free, so your gluten-intolerant friends can finally enjoy a really good, dictionary definition lager.

Is it as good as Cerveza? Yes.

Rating: 5/5

Beer 3: Cerveza from Fierce Beer

Fierce Beer's Cerveza poured into a glass.
Fierce Cerveza.
  • 4%
  • £2.45 per 440ml can on the Fierce website, but you can also get in supermarkets like Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Asda in 4 packs of smaller 330ml cans
  • Fierce Beer, Dyce, Aberdeen
  • Style: Mexican lager with salt and lime

I’ve made my thoughts on Fierce Cerveza known before, and it’s still a 5/5 rating for me.

Crisp, yet pours with a tremendous full-bodied head, and a great balance of sweet and sour — and all gluten free to boot, you just can’t go wrong.

But is it the best of Fierce’s core range of lagers anymore?

While it’s still the most widely available, not to mention most affordable, in my personal opinion I think that for now, Hometown has dethroned Cerveza as my absolute favourite core beer from Fierce Beer. Just.

I’d highly recommend you try them all and see what your own favourite is.

Kieran is a former craft beer barman and publishes his beer column every Tuesday online. You can also read his column in the P&J’s Food and Drink magazine, which you can find inside your Press and Journal newspaper every Saturday.

