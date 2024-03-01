WATCH: First look at The P&J Run Fest 2024 course

The countdown to The P&J Run Fest 2024 has started.

So here is our first look at the course for all you runners to feast on.

Both the 5K and 10K courses take a winding route through some beautiful Aberdeen countryside, with the race starting and finishing in front of the magnificent P&J Live building.

But don’t take our word for it — watch our video explainer from race organiser Neil Mackland who has the lowdown on what you can expect on the day, and everything you need to know from parking to prizes.

If you haven’t signed up for the April 14 event, then don’t delay. There’s a 10K or 5k route available with age restrictions in force and a 1K race for families with young children.

Best of all, it’s for charity. Participants are raising funds for The P&J 275 Community Fund.

Sign up for The P&J Run Fest here, and for additional details, you can read our explainer on all you need to know about this new event.

Looking for more P&J Run Fest 2024 info?

If you are looking for some training inspiration ahead of the race, then check out these top tips for where to run from Aberdeen’s fastest-ever marathon runner Fraser Clyne.

From Kirkhill Forest to Aberdeen beach boulevard, Fraser has the low-down on the best the city can offer.

He also shares a few memories of what it was like to train in Aberdeen in the 1980s when he was one of the few street runners.

Meanwhile, top Aberdeen running physio James Cruickshank tells you how to avoid those dreaded injuries so you can be in peak condition for The P&J Run Fest 2024.

It’s all here as the city gears up for the running event of the year. Get those running shoes on and prepare to have fun.