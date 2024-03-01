WATCH: First look at The P&J Run Fest 2024 course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: First look at The P&J Run Fest 2024 course

With The P&J Run Fest 2024 just around the corner, we give runners a glimpse of what the P&J Live course has in store.

By Andy Morton
Neil Mackland and Andy Morton stand outside the P&J Live
The P&J Run Fest 2024 course is waiting for you. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson

The countdown to The P&J Run Fest 2024 has started.

So here is our first look at the course for all you runners to feast on.

Both the 5K and 10K courses take a winding route through some beautiful Aberdeen countryside, with the race starting and finishing in front of the magnificent P&J Live building.

But don’t take our word for it — watch our video explainer from race organiser Neil Mackland who has the lowdown on what you can expect on the day, and everything you need to know from parking to prizes.

If you haven’t signed up for the April 14 event, then don’t delay. There’s a 10K or 5k route available with age restrictions in force and a 1K race for families with young children.

Best of all, it’s for charity. Participants are raising funds for The P&J 275 Community Fund.

Sign up for The P&J Run Fest here, and for additional details, you can read our explainer on all you need to know about this new event.

The P&J Run Fest 2024 organiser Neil Mackland gives the lowdown on the race course.
The P&J Run Fest 2024 organiser Neil Mackland gives the lowdown on the race course. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson

Looking for more P&J Run Fest 2024 info?

If you are looking for some training inspiration ahead of the race, then check out these top tips for where to run from Aberdeen’s fastest-ever marathon runner Fraser Clyne.

From Kirkhill Forest to Aberdeen beach boulevard, Fraser has the low-down on the best the city can offer.

He also shares a few memories of what it was like to train in Aberdeen in the 1980s when he was one of the few street runners.

Promotional image for The P&J Run Fest 2024.
The P&J Run Fest 2024 is on its way.

Meanwhile, top Aberdeen running physio James Cruickshank tells you how to avoid those dreaded injuries so you can be in peak condition for The P&J Run Fest 2024.

It’s all here as the city gears up for the running event of the year. Get those running shoes on and prepare to have fun.

