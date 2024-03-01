Highland League: Turriff United look to rise to Banks o’ Dee test

Warren Cummings wants Turriff United to show they can mix it with the best in the Breedon Highland League when they face Banks o’ Dee.

Turra make the trip to Spain Park tonight to face one of the title contenders.

Although United aren’t in contention at the top of the division, they have enjoyed a fine campaign.

Cummings’ side are eighth and have already surpassed their points total for last season.

With 10 games left this term, he is looking for a strong finish to the season from Turriff.

He said: “We’ve still got some really good games to play this season and I think people may also concern themselves about playing us.

“Clearly we’re not in the title race, but we might have an impact on who does win the title with the games we’ve got.

“If we’re seen as the type of team who could have an impact then that’s a good thing.

“I want us to be known as a difficult match for any side that’s playing us and I’d like us to be feared in some respects.

“But we don’t just want to be a team that’s seen as a banana skin – you want to be known as a team that’s consistent, who can deliver the goods against every team in the league.

“We’re not there yet, but that’s where we’re striving to get to.

“We’re making to progress. I’ve only had 14 league games at the club – which is no time at all.”

Gilmour wants Friday night delight for Banks o’ Dee

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee’s Mark Gilmour hopes they can use this Friday night fixture to their advantage.

Victory for the Aberdeen side would take them above leaders Brechin City on goal difference.

Although a win may only put Dee at the summit for a day, midfielder Gilmour wants to make the most of playing prior to their title rivals this weekend by putting three points on the board.

The 25-year-old added: “I always enjoy playing on Friday nights and you have the benefit of playing before everyone else.

“But you still have to go out and perform if you want to get the three points, and that’s what we look to do.

“It’s good for players because you get a weekend to yourself, and often the crowds are bigger as well on a Friday night.

“It seems like something the fans like, so it’s good to be able to do it.”

On Tuesday night, Dee drew 0-0 with Brechin at Glebe Park and Gilmour feels it could prove to be a valuable result.

He said: “It feels like a decent point. It could be hard to tell because there’s still a lot of games to play.

“We’ll have a better idea at the end of the season when we look back, but just now we’re focused on trying to pick up three points against Turriff.”