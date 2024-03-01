Highland League: Turriff United look to rise to Banks o’ Dee test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League: Turriff United look to rise to Banks o’ Dee test

The Aberdeen outfit face Turra at Spain Park on Friday night.

By Callum Law
Turriff United manager Warren Cummings has been preparing his side to face Banks o' Dee.
Warren Cummings wants Turriff United to show they can mix it with the best in the Breedon Highland League when they face Banks o’ Dee.

Turra make the trip to Spain Park tonight to face one of the title contenders.

Although United aren’t in contention at the top of the division, they have enjoyed a fine campaign.

Cummings’ side are eighth and have already surpassed their points total for last season.

With 10 games left this term, he is looking for a strong finish to the season from Turriff.

He said: “We’ve still got some really good games to play this season and I think people may also concern themselves about playing us.

“Clearly we’re not in the title race, but we might have an impact on who does win the title with the games we’ve got.

“If we’re seen as the type of team who could have an impact then that’s a good thing.

Turriff United are enjoying a good season.

“I want us to be known as a difficult match for any side that’s playing us and I’d like us to be feared in some respects.

“But we don’t just want to be a team that’s seen as a banana skin – you want to be known as a team that’s consistent, who can deliver the goods against every team in the league.

“We’re not there yet, but that’s where we’re striving to get to.

“We’re making to progress. I’ve only had 14 league games at the club – which is no time at all.”

Gilmour wants Friday night delight for Banks o’ Dee

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee’s Mark Gilmour hopes they can use this Friday night fixture to their advantage.

Victory for the Aberdeen side would take them above leaders Brechin City on goal difference.

Although a win may only put Dee at the summit for a day, midfielder Gilmour wants to make the most of playing prior to their title rivals this weekend by putting three points on the board.

The 25-year-old added: “I always enjoy playing on Friday nights and you have the benefit of playing before everyone else.

Banks o’ Dee’s Mark Gilmour is looking forward to facing Turriff United.

“But you still have to go out and perform if you want to get the three points, and that’s what we look to do.

“It’s good for players because you get a weekend to yourself, and often the crowds are bigger as well on a Friday night.

“It seems like something the fans like, so it’s good to be able to do it.”

On Tuesday night, Dee drew 0-0 with Brechin at Glebe Park and Gilmour feels it could prove to be a valuable result.

He said: “It feels like a decent point. It could be hard to tell because there’s still a lot of games to play.

“We’ll have a better idea at the end of the season when we look back, but just now we’re focused on trying to pick up three points against Turriff.”

