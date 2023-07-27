How to replicate that luxury hotel stay in your own bedroom

Top hotels and royal residences know a good night’s sleep begins with a comfortable mattress. And no one knows how to make a comfortable & luxurious mattress better than Glencraft in Aberdeen.

If you’re staying at a luxury hotel, you should expect nothing less than a great night’s sleep.

It’s all about creating an environment that’s absolutely restful and relaxing. Every little detail is considered – from the room temperature to mood lighting and calming sounds. Some hotels even offer a selection of teas to complete the soothing ambience and prepare guests for a blissful evening of uninterrupted slumber.

But it should all start with an excellent mattress.

Glencraft mattresses: the top choice for luxury hotels

This is something that top-rated hotels like The Fife Arms in Braemar and Brown’s Hotel in London understand. That’s why they choose Glencraft for their premium suites.

In fact, at The Balmoral in Edinburgh (another Rocco Forte hotel like Brown’s), a Glencraft mattress was in the suite where JK Rowling finished her famous book series, Harry Potter. Talk about getting an inspiring night of sleep!

Luxury accommodations, boutique hotels and guest houses cultivate long-term relationships with the company, not just because of the quality of its products, but also because of its outstanding customer service.

Glencraft in Aberdeen marks 180th anniversary

Glencraft has been creating the finest mattresses for 180 years now. It’s one of the oldest known mattress manufacturers in the UK.

Since 1843, it’s been building beds using individually coiled springs and the finest natural materials. Rich fabrics like cotton, natural horsehair, felted wool, alpaca, cashmere and silk give its mattresses unparalleled comfort and sustainability.

Gordon Charlton, Glencraft’s sales and BD executive says: “Everything is hand made in our factory here in Aberdeen. We are designing mattresses with sustainability in mind. We use ethically sourced natural materials as much as possible. We’ve really done our best to put together products that will stand the test of time.”

Glencraft’s royal connection

Another testament to Glencraft’s craftsmanship is the fact that it holds a Royal Warrant by appointment to Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Its mattresses can be found in royal residences like Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, having serviced generations of the British royal family.

Glencraft: providing everyday luxury

You can bring that same luxury provided by Glencraft into your own home and enjoy it every day.

Gordon shares: “We’ve upgraded all of our classic range to have pocket springs. That means we’ve got luxury pieces that are affordable and accessible to a wider clientele.”

Gordon, who studied sleep psychology at Liverpool John Moores University, adds: “We are experts when it comes to sleep. Each person’s needs are different; it’s got to do with body size as well as personal preference. So, each individual requires a different tension in a mattress. We can customise the mattress for you, depending on whether you’re a front, back or side sleeper. When you go to Glencraft, we understand your needs and help you find the right mattress for you, with the perfect balance between support and comfort.”

Customers are encouraged to take their time at Glencraft’s spacious showroom. They can try out as many mattresses as they like to get a feel for the one that’s most comfortable for them.

Gordon points out: “People spend hundreds of pounds a month on their cars where they spend only an hour or so in a day. But we spend a third of our lives in bed. So, a mattress is an investment in your health; it’s an investment in yourself.”

Glencraft’s showroom is located at 14 Whitemyres Avenue, Aberdeen AB16 6HQ.

Call 01224 873366 or leave a message on Glencraft’s website.