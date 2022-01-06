New housing development under way in Aberdeenshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

New life is being breathed into an Aberdeenshire fishing village as work on a modern housing development begins.

Mintlaw-based residential property developer Claymore Homes has started building 23 new properties at Millburn Rise in St Combs.

Five of the three, four and five-bedroom homes have already been sold with families set to move into their new homes next summer.

Seven-figure loan

The developers are using a seven-figure loan from Bank of Scotland through its Clean Growth Finance Initiative (CGFI) which provides discounted lending to help firms invest in sustainable projects.

Designed to be as energy-efficient as possible, the homes will feature fitted double-glazed windows, as well as roof-mounted photovoltaic (solar) panels.

Coastal living

John Smith, the director of Claymore Homes, said the homes are perfect for families who want to enjoy coastal life with the benefit of being able to commute into the city.

“The Millburn Rise site is in an absolutely ideal location for local families looking for their next home,” said Mr Smith.

“It is an increasingly attractive area as more people seek coastal living alongside good commuter links into Aberdeen and we’re thrilled to be welcoming buyers.

“The area has suffered from a lack of modern housing and the new development will also help to attract younger families to relocate back to the village.

“Bank of Scotland’s Clean Growth Finance Initiative has helped us to complete this build, whilst also supporting our ambition to make the most of the opportunities presented by the green economy.”

‘Vital to the development of Aberdeenshire’

Established in 2007, Claymore Homes currently directly employs 70 staff across Aberdeenshire, plus many more through subcontractors, and has an annual turnover of £17 million.

Grahame Andrew, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, said this new-build project is crucial to the development of Aberdeenshire.

“John and the team at Claymore Homes have vast experience and a strong reputation in the residential property industry and the new development at Millburn Rise shows real creativity and commitment to sustainability, creating the kind of sustainable homes that people increasingly want to live in,” said Mr Andrew.

“Projects like these are vital to the ongoing development of Aberdeenshire and we will continue to support other local firms as we look to help the business community in the region prosper.”

To find out more contact Claymore Homes on 01779 821115 or go to the website.