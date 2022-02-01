Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Beautiful city-centre Victorian townhouse on the market at £550,000

By Rosemary Lowne
February 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Period charm: This three-storey townhouse is full of character.
Period charm: This three-storey townhouse is full of character.

It’s not every day that you have the chance to buy a piece of history in the heart of Aberdeen but that’s exactly what’s on the market in the form of this timeless townhouse.

Nestled within Albert Terrace – a street designed by the famous Aberdonian architect Archibald Simpson in the 1800s – this four-bedroom terraced house blends period features with modern luxury.

Before even setting foot in the impressive three-storey house, Chris and Helen Morton instantly fell head over heels with the street itself.

“We were attracted to the cobbled street, the Victorian lamps and the uniformity of the street that it is the same today as it was in the 1800s,” said Helen.

Helen Morton and her husband Chris will leave 3 Albert Terrace with a heavy heart yet happy in the knowledge that another family will get pleasure out of this wonderful home.

‘We’ll miss everything about the house’

Twenty-three years on and a lifetime of memories later, the couple have reluctantly put their wonderful family home on the market as they plan to move closer to family.

And with four bedrooms, a sun room, two reception rooms, two bathrooms and a modern kitchen/diner, it’s easy to see why the couple would pick up their house and take it with them if they could.

“We will miss everything about the house, the individuality, the central location and the lovely neighbours,” said Helen.

Home comforts: The bright, spacious and beautifully decorated lounge is made for family life.

Three floors

Brimming with character, the period property boasts a striking exterior complete with sash windows, beautiful stonework and an enticing black front door.

Once over the threshold, this is where the townhouse really comes into its own with cornicing, picture rails and restored internal doors perfectly complementing the modern décor.

Setting the stylish tone is the bright and spacious hallway which leads into an elegant lounge.

Making an entrance: The striking black and white floor, fresh neutral decor and high ceilings mean you’ll never tire of walking through the front door.

Two reception rooms

So whether it’s snuggling up on the sofa with a good book or enjoying a family movie night, the lounge, complete with feature fireplace, is the ideal place to unwind.

And for those who enjoy entertaining, the spacious and bright dining room, which is currently used as a second lounge, is the place to be.

Also on this level there is a sun room with access to the back garden.

Make yourself at home: The second lounge has the flexibility of being transformed into a further bedroom if required.

State-of-the-art kitchen

Downstairs there is a top-of-the-range kitchen fitted with bespoke wall units with contrasting work surfaces and ample space for a dining table and chairs.

Meanwhile, working from home is taken care of as the lower floor has an office which could easily be turned into a further bedroom if required.

Completing this floor is a lovely modern family bathroom.

Sleek and stylish: The chic kitchen means cooking is always a glamorous affair.

Dreamy master bedroom

Upstairs on the first floor, there is a master bedroom plus two other bedrooms as well as a modern shower room.

Over the years, the couple say they have enjoyed everything about their property, especially its historic location.

“What we’ve enjoyed most about living here is walking down the back lane (Rubislaw Terrace Lane) and seeing the stations that tethered the Victorian horses,” said Helen.

A sound night’s sleep: Wake up feeling refreshed and raring to go after a blissful sleep in this comfy bedroom.

“St Mary’s Church, at the corner of Albert Terrace, is known as Tartan Kirkie because of the pattern on the roof.

“The church suffered extensive damage during the war.”

Office style: With your very own home office, you’ll never need to do the daily commute again.

Sun-trap garden

Its location coupled with its excellent accommodation and back garden is what the couple think will appeal most to buyers.

“The location of the property is in walking distance of restaurants, cafés, bars, theatres and many schools,” said Helen.

“Albert Terrace is also a no through road to traffic and although it’s central it is quiet.

“The back garden is south facing and a sun trap so that is also sure to appeal.”

Garden of light: The back garden soaks up the sun making it the perfect place for family barbecues.

Other key features include double glazing and gas central heating.

In addition, there is the added bonus of having two garages accessed by the rear lane.

Spa vibes: Enjoy a long soak in the bath after a tiring day.

The couple think the property would be well suited to people who appreciate the beauty and charm of a period property.

“It will appeal to anyone who enjoys living in a period property with all its quirkiness.”

3 Albert Terrace is on the market for offers over £550,000.

To arrange a viewing go to the Purple Bricks website.

