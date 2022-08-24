Former coach house in desirable west end for over £470,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Former coach house in desirable west end for over £470,000

By Jacqueline Wake Young
August 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 6:08 pm
Number 47 Queens Lane South is an unusual property in Aberdeen's popular west end.
Number 47 Queens Lane South is an unusual property in Aberdeen's popular west end.

Some homes are so unique they demand attention and 47 Queens Lane South is one such property.

The former coach house oozes with character inside and out and is nestled in a quiet street in the highly-desirable residential area of Aberdeen’s west end.

Three levels

The three-bedroom property has been thoughtfully redesigned to provide a high standard of accommodation over three levels with a design and layout compatible with modern lifestyles.

The spiral staircase at 47 Queens Lane South is one of its most striking features.

Incorporated are some thoughtful design features which add to the individuality of this architecturally designed property and care has been taken to ensure a bright and airy environment.

Among the attractive and interesting features of this home, most striking is the cast iron spiral staircase that leads from the entrance to connect the upper and lower levels.

The lounge looks over the private rear garden and has double French doors that open out onto it.

The lounge features an exposed brick fireplace and living flame coal effect gas fire.

A focal point of the lounge is the exposed brick chimney breast and fireplace with matching hearth and fitted living flame coal effect gas fire.

The dining room, which has downlighters and terracotta floor tiles, is on split level to the lounge with direct access to the adjacent conservatory.

The dining kitchen has a Belfast sink, terracotta flooring and lots of room to dine and socialise.

Conservatory

The conservatory has an outlook over the private rear garden and also features terracotta flooring.

This flooring continues into the dining kitchen which boasts a south-facing,
cathedral-style window and has ample space for dining and entertaining.

The attractive conservatory brings the outside in and overlooks the rear garden.

There is an extensive range of base and wall units with pine doors, contrasting work surfaces as well as a Belfast sink with mixer tap.

A notable feature is the Aga with two rings and four ovens, a charcoal grill, three gas hobs and deep fat fryer, integrated NEFF dishwasher, and Hisense American-style fridge freezer.

The dining kitchen features terracotta flooring and a south-facing window.

Adding to the interesting history of this home is the fact that at one time, the entire lower level was once a recording studio.

It now comprises a utility area with Zanussi washing machine and tumble dryer, central heating boiler and airing/drying area.

The lounge and dining area that sits adjacent to the conservatory.

Also on this level is the family room that is approximately 6.90m x 4.47m (22ft 8in x 14ft 8ins) with a TV point and surround sound and a music area located to the side, office area.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has an en suite shower room, lots of storage space and south and west-facing windows.

The master bedroom has built-in bookshelves as well as an en-suite.

The main bathroom has twin wash hand basins and a plunge bath with seating for two persons.

There are a further two double bedrooms with storage space and Velux windows creating a bright environment.

In addition, there is an insulated and part-floored loft.

The garden has lawn, trees and shrubs and offers a good degree of privacy.

Outside, the exclusive and well-screened garden area is mainly lawn with trees and colourful shrubs in the borders.

There is also a granite set driveway.

The large family room is a great space for relaxing and was once a recording studio.

Location

Queens Lane South is situated in an area well served by pubs, clubs, restaurants and leisure facilities and the west end of Union Street is within relatively easy walking distance.

The property is also within the catchment area of excellent primary and secondary schools.

Price over £470,000 with Alex Hutcheon + Co.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

a beautiful picture of the street at the new Green Park at Grandhome development
House-hunting for a 'grand home' in Aberdeen – with the best of both worlds?
House prices have risen across the north-east.
Demand for rural living sees average Aberdeenshire house price rise by £20,000
0
This converted church is stunning both inside and outside.
Heaven on earth: This converted church could be your new spiritual home for £540k
0
Palatial properties: Mergie House is one of the stunning homes on the market this week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north-east this week
A fall in inquiries from new buyers happened across the UK, RICS said.
House prices moving upwards despite fall in new buyer inquiries
0
This stunning home is on the market in Aberdeen's sought after Bieldside area.
Dream Aberdeen home with cinema room and hot tub could be yours for £925,000
0
Home inspiration: Take a tour round this stunning showhome.
Take a nosy round this stylish Oldmeldrum showhome
0
Granite gem: This period home is full of character.
Charming Aberdeen apartment with exclusive residents' garden on the market for £235,000
0
Closer to nature: Victoria Harrison says using natural colours and materials can help you feel closer to nature, even when you’re indoors. Photo by Shutterstock.
6 cheap and easy ways to rewild your home
0
Number 35 Reidford Gardens has been built to high specification.
Bespoke Banchory home at cutting edge of energy efficiency
0

More from Press and Journal

Ukrainians gathered in Aberdeen to celebrate national Independence Day. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
The Kessock Bridge at Inverness.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
Singer Elaine Lennon will play at 10 venues on her Scottish tour. Supplied by Elaine Lennon.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition will have the best pipers in the world attending. Photo: The Northern Meeting Piping Competition.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
Wick Lifeboat rescued a stranded fisherman.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?