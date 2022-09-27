Inside the £410k Ellon home with a sauna, hot tub and fairy trail

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With its own sauna, hot tub, craft room and even a children’s fairy trail, this former schoolhouse is in a class of its own.

Built-in 1847 as the headmaster’s home for Esslemont School, the superb four-bedroom home has been lovingly restored to its former glory by Heather Farquhar and her partner Antony Graham Hanson.

From pulling out fireplaces and knocking down walls to stripping back wooden floors, the couple have put their own stamp on the beautiful semi-detached house.

But after eight blissfully happy years – and many boiler suits and paintbrushes later – Heather and Antony, who works as mechanical engineer, have put their wonderful home on the market as they get ready for their next project having purchased a cottage on the Moray Firth.

Fairy trail and pond

Reflecting on the happy times they have shared together in the home, Heather says she’s loved everything about the pretty schoolhouse, especially the space for entertaining, the garden and the rural yet central location.

“We have loved the space internally and externally to indulge in our various hobbies and collections,” says Heather.

“We’ve also loved the wildlife that is attracted to the garden and pond and the space the grandchildren have had to run around and enjoy the special Easter egg hunts, the fairy trail and hide and seek.

“Over the years, we’ve also loved being able to host parties both in the house and garden and sitting by the log burner on a winter’s night, or relaxing in the hot tub watching the snow fall.”

Working from home

It was during the Covid lockdown though when the couple fully appreciated their amazing home.

“We felt privileged to be here during Covid as we had a dedicated office space to work from home and plenty of space in the garden to relax, grow fruit and vegetables and enjoy our surroundings.

“We never felt cooped up

“We also enjoy the fact that we are in the country but only a couple of minutes from Ellon and 20 minutes from Aberdeen.”

Major renovation project

As a former schoolhouse, the property is also brimming with history.

“There was once a passage from the house to the school but this has now been blocked up,” says Heather.

“The last headmistress for the school lived here before us.”

It was the home’s architecture and stunning views that first caught Heather and Antony’s eyes and inspired them to embark on a major home renovation project which included one major external project a year.

“We pulled down the wall in the lounge, removing three fireplaces to reveal a stunning granite wall which now houses our log burner and we did the same in the dining room and added a miniature Victorian range,” says Heather.

“All the floors were exposed and stripped back and a new utility room, scullery and shower room were installed.

“We then focused on the outside, adding new features and landscaping to make it our special place.

“Also, we created many little patio areas including a courtyard with granite cassies (cobble) which houses the hot tub, fairy circle and trail.”

Perfect for parties

More than proving their DIY credentials, the couple also dug out the old coal cellar and installed a sauna, built a log cabin, installed a wildlife pond, planted fruit trees and developed a raised bed vegetable area.

Over the years, the couple have made the most of their entertaining space, hosting festive house parties with up to 40 friends, charity afternoon tea parties in the garden, firework displays and even murder mystery nights.

Asked what she thinks will appeal most to buyers, Heather says: “The location, the internal and external space, the separate hobby room and the office spaces.

“I’m sure people will also be impressed by the log cabin and other outhouses as well as the original architectural features, the wood burner, large kitchen with walk-in larder, the hot tub and sauna and unending amount of storage.”

It will be with a heavy heart that Heather and Antony up sticks and move on.

“We will miss the fact that the home is very self-contained and offers the ability to chill, relax and hide away from the world when the urge took us,” says Heather.

“We will also miss the space to have fun with our family and friends and being able to watch the wildlife in the garden and pond.

“The great thing about Esslemont is that there’s no need for curtains so you’re able to see the unpolluted sky, moon and stars at night.”

Esslemont Schoolhouse, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £410,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Peterkins on 01224 428305 or go to the website.