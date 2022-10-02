Six dream homes on the market across the north-east of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six dream homes on the market across the north-east of Scotland

By Rosemary Lowne
October 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Nessie hunting has never looked so good: 2 Loch Ness View in Inverness is one of the stunning homes on the market this week.
Nessie hunting has never looked so good: 2 Loch Ness View in Inverness is one of the stunning homes on the market this week.

Stick the kettle on as it’s time for your weekly property fix.

From Aberdeen to Inverness and Moray, we’ve rounded up six head turning homes that are sure to provide some property inspiration.

12 Bellenden Walk, Milltimber

Serene setting: This pretty property enjoys spacious gardens and even has a two bedroom log cabin.

With its very own two bedroom log cabin, you don’t have to travel far to enjoy a Scandinavian style staycation at this wonderful home.

Located in Milltimber, an Aberdeen suburb known for it’s illustrious properties, this five bedroom home is seriously impressive.

Perfect for families, the beautiful home has five bedrooms, an open plan lounge and dining room, a large dining kitchen, family room, three bathrooms, a study and a large garden.

Cabin fever: The log cabin means you just have to step out the back door to enjoy some “me” time.

Offers over £695,000 with Aberdein Considine.

 

Westwood, 166 North Deeside Road

Pretty property: Contemporary yet characterful, this superb home ticks all the right boxes.

If working from a summer house overlooking the beautiful back garden sounds blissful then take a look inside this quirky home.

Contemporary without losing its original charm and character, the four bedroom detached home features a beautifully appointed fitted kitchen with island unit, an attractive lounge with a casual drinks area and a family den.

Superb views of the Dee Valley can also be soaked up from the futuristic style garden pod.

Party kitchen: They do say that the best parties are always in the kitchen and this one is no exception.

Offers over £675,000 with Alex Hutcheon + Co.

8 Marine Terrace, Ferryhill

Historic home: This granite gem is set out over four floors.

Spanning four floors, this B-listed granite gem of a property is a sight to behold.

Built around the late 1800’s, the six bedroom home is believed to be the work of the renowned architect Archibald Simpson.

Restored to its former glory, this exceptional home features an open plan lounge/dining room with an exposed granite fireplace as well as a drawing room, dressing room and home office.

High life: The lounge features high ceilings, a beautiful bay window and a gorgeous original fireplace.

Offers over £745,000 with Aberdein Considine.

352 Queens Road

Attractive abode: This handsome home is beautiful both inside and outside.

Located in one of Aberdeen’s most sought after addresses, this immaculate four bedroom home is beautiful throughout.

Opening up with an attractive reception hallway, this leads through to a formal dining room, lounge and sun room.

One of the stand out features on the ground floor is the spacious fitted dining kitchen while there are three double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a single bedroom and family bathroom on the upper level.

Spotless: This charming home has been beautifully maintained throughout.

Offers over £520,000 with Solicitors Direct.

Loch Ness View, Dores, Inverness

Magnificently modern: This Loch side home is in a league of its own.

Just a stone’s throw away from the stunning Dores Beach, this five bedroom detached home is something special.

Designed to maximise the breathtaking views over Loch Ness, the plush property features a double-height reception hall, triple aspect sitting room, open plan kitchen/breakfast room, dining room and family area.

Upstairs there is a spacious vaulted principal bedroom, a fitted dressing room, study area and an en suite bathroom.

Cosy and contemporary: This home is the epitome of modern living.

Offers over £850,000 with Strutt & Parker.

Dunure, 10 Duff Avenue, Elgin

Star quality: The verandah is the perfect place to star gaze.

Star gaze on the magnificent verandah of this exquisite Elgin home.

Dating from 1880, the striking house is like something out of a romantic storybook with a plethora of original features including ceiling roses, ornate cornicing and high ceilings.

Other key features include three reception rooms, four bedrooms, a sheltered garden, double garage and off-street parking.

Regal affair: This period property has beautiful original features.

Guide price £530,000 with Galbraith.

[[title]]

[[text]]
