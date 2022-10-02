Six dream homes on the market across the north-east of Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stick the kettle on as it’s time for your weekly property fix.

From Aberdeen to Inverness and Moray, we’ve rounded up six head turning homes that are sure to provide some property inspiration.

12 Bellenden Walk, Milltimber

With its very own two bedroom log cabin, you don’t have to travel far to enjoy a Scandinavian style staycation at this wonderful home.

Located in Milltimber, an Aberdeen suburb known for it’s illustrious properties, this five bedroom home is seriously impressive.

Perfect for families, the beautiful home has five bedrooms, an open plan lounge and dining room, a large dining kitchen, family room, three bathrooms, a study and a large garden.

Offers over £695,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Westwood, 166 North Deeside Road

If working from a summer house overlooking the beautiful back garden sounds blissful then take a look inside this quirky home.

Contemporary without losing its original charm and character, the four bedroom detached home features a beautifully appointed fitted kitchen with island unit, an attractive lounge with a casual drinks area and a family den.

Superb views of the Dee Valley can also be soaked up from the futuristic style garden pod.

Offers over £675,000 with Alex Hutcheon + Co.

8 Marine Terrace, Ferryhill

Spanning four floors, this B-listed granite gem of a property is a sight to behold.

Built around the late 1800’s, the six bedroom home is believed to be the work of the renowned architect Archibald Simpson.

Restored to its former glory, this exceptional home features an open plan lounge/dining room with an exposed granite fireplace as well as a drawing room, dressing room and home office.

Offers over £745,000 with Aberdein Considine.

352 Queens Road

Located in one of Aberdeen’s most sought after addresses, this immaculate four bedroom home is beautiful throughout.

Opening up with an attractive reception hallway, this leads through to a formal dining room, lounge and sun room.

One of the stand out features on the ground floor is the spacious fitted dining kitchen while there are three double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a single bedroom and family bathroom on the upper level.

Offers over £520,000 with Solicitors Direct.

Loch Ness View, Dores, Inverness

Just a stone’s throw away from the stunning Dores Beach, this five bedroom detached home is something special.

Designed to maximise the breathtaking views over Loch Ness, the plush property features a double-height reception hall, triple aspect sitting room, open plan kitchen/breakfast room, dining room and family area.

Upstairs there is a spacious vaulted principal bedroom, a fitted dressing room, study area and an en suite bathroom.

Offers over £850,000 with Strutt & Parker.

Dunure, 10 Duff Avenue, Elgin

Star gaze on the magnificent verandah of this exquisite Elgin home.

Dating from 1880, the striking house is like something out of a romantic storybook with a plethora of original features including ceiling roses, ornate cornicing and high ceilings.

Other key features include three reception rooms, four bedrooms, a sheltered garden, double garage and off-street parking.

Guide price £530,000 with Galbraith.