Minimalist showhome brings Japanese sunshine to Bridge of Don

Less is definitely more at this stylishly stripped back showhome.

Adorned with Japanese prints and a minimalist colour palette of oak and white with pops of sunshine yellow and warming mustard, house hunters are sure to be inspired after a tour round Cala Homes’ three-bedroom semi-detached Avon showhome.

The showhome at Green Park is part of Grandhome, a masterplan for 7,000 homes across seven neighbourhoods, plus a town centre, business park, commercial units and community facilities.

Fraser Carr, the sales and marketing director at Cala Homes, says the showhome, designed by Envision Interior Design, is minimalist yet cosy.

“Our interior designer has taken a less is more approach to our new Avon showhome which really showcases the space on offer and demonstrates that you can create a simple, stripped back look to your home which still feels cosy and luxurious with the use of a warm accent colour and a combination of prints and textures.”

Sleek and stylish

Green Park at Grandhome is a collection of two, three, four and five-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached homes.

Impeccably modern on the outside, the showhome is even more impressive inside where a cosy lounge with a feature fireplace sets a warm and homely tone.

The Japanese interior is simple yet effective with an oak slat panelled media wall, yellow leaf print wallpaper, a rich ochre velvet corner sofa and black accessories including a Japanese style tea pot, coffee percolator and vase.

Cooking is also a stylish affair in the sleek white and charcoal grey dining kitchen complete with monochrome and mustard accessories.

Less is more

Furniture throughout the home has been carefully selected to maximise the space, including the wall mounted shoe rack and hallway side table, both of which are sleek, black structures to complement the clean lines within the property.

Meanwhile, on the first floor the main bedroom has a chequerboard wood veneer wallcovering with funky yellow and floating side tables and dressing table which continue the minimalist theme.

Layered fabrics on the bed also bring a touch of opulence to the room.

The first floor also includes two further bedrooms, one which has been dressed as a children’s room with a striking yellow ceiling, and a grey and white family bathroom which has a luxury spa feel.

Supporting local businesses

The showhome is also set to become a Showhome of Support which is an initiative the housebuilder launched to help support local businesses and will see products from a number of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire based companies displayed throughout the showhome.

The Avon will be the second Showhome of Support in the region following its launch with the TwentyFour, Rosemount show apartment in the summer.

Prices for homes at Grandhome start at £235,000.

For more information about Green Park at Grandhome or to book an appointment to view the showhome, please visit www.cala.co.uk