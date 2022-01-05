Minimalist showhome brings Japanese sunshine to Bridge of Don

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minimalist showhome brings Japanese sunshine to Bridge of Don

By Rosemary Lowne
January 5, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 21, 2022, 11:00 am
Green for go: The new Avon showhome at Green Park in Bridge of Don is sure to inspire house hunters. Photos supplied by Cala Homes.
Green for go: The new Avon showhome at Green Park in Bridge of Don is sure to inspire house hunters. Photos supplied by Cala Homes.

Less is definitely more at this stylishly stripped back showhome.

Adorned with Japanese prints and a minimalist colour palette of oak and white with pops of sunshine yellow and warming mustard, house hunters are sure to be inspired after a tour round Cala Homes’ three-bedroom semi-detached Avon showhome.

The showhome at Green Park is part of Grandhome, a masterplan for 7,000 homes across seven neighbourhoods, plus a town centre, business park, commercial units and community facilities.

Fraser Carr, the sales and marketing director at Cala Homes, says the showhome, designed by Envision Interior Design, is minimalist yet cosy.

“Our interior designer has taken a less is more approach to our new Avon showhome which really showcases the space on offer and demonstrates that you can create a simple, stripped back look to your home which still feels cosy and luxurious with the use of a warm accent colour and a combination of prints and textures.”

Mellow yellow tones bring a warmth to this charming home.

Sleek and stylish

Green Park at Grandhome is a collection of two, three, four and five-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached homes.

Impeccably modern on the outside, the showhome is even more impressive inside where a cosy lounge with a feature fireplace sets a warm and homely tone.

The Japanese interior is simple yet effective with an oak slat panelled media wall, yellow leaf print wallpaper, a rich ochre velvet corner sofa and black accessories including a Japanese style tea pot, coffee percolator and vase.

Cooking is also a stylish affair in the sleek white and charcoal grey dining kitchen complete with monochrome and mustard accessories.

Ray of sunshine: Pops of mustard yellow complemented by black accessories add some pizzazz to the lounge.

Less is more

Furniture throughout the home has been carefully selected to maximise the space, including the wall mounted shoe rack and hallway side table, both of which are sleek, black structures to complement the clean lines within the property.

Meanwhile, on the first floor the main bedroom has a chequerboard wood veneer wallcovering with funky yellow and floating side tables and dressing table which continue the minimalist theme.

Layered fabrics on the bed also bring a touch of opulence to the room.

The first floor also includes two further bedrooms, one which has been dressed as a children’s room with a striking yellow ceiling, and a grey and white family bathroom which has a luxury spa feel.

Sunny mornings are guaranteed in this bright bedroom.

Supporting local businesses

The showhome is also set to become a Showhome of Support which is an initiative the housebuilder launched to help support local businesses and will see products from a number of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire based companies displayed throughout the showhome.

The Avon will be the second Showhome of Support in the region following its launch with the TwentyFour, Rosemount show apartment in the summer.

Prices for homes at Grandhome start at £235,000.

The children’s bedroom is simply beautiful.

For more information about Green Park at Grandhome or to book an appointment to view the showhome, please visit www.cala.co.uk

