Go through the keyhole of this chic Aberdeen show apartment

First time buyers looking to take their first step on the property ladder are invited to take a look round this boutique hotel style show apartment.

Sleek, sophisticated and achingly modern, the one-bedroom apartment at the Southbank by Cala development in Persley Den Drive, next to the River Don, is open plan living at its very best.

Designed by the creative team at Envision interior designers, the contemporary apartment boasts a superb open plan kitchen/lounge, a charming dining area and a beautiful bedroom.

Located within the development’s Mission Block, Fraser Carr, the sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (North) says demand for the new apartments is high.

“Apartment living at Southbank by Cala is proving extremely popular,” says Fraser.

“Four apartment blocks have already completely sold out and we have already sold 14 apartments in Mission Block, with more than 40 percent of apartments sold at the development overall.”

Beautiful interior

From warm dusky reds to calming creams, the property’s vibrant colour palette blends perfectly with the flexible open plan spaces.

“The show apartment is a fantastic opportunity to see the excellent, flexible spaces within our one-bedroom apartments and the team at Envision has transformed it into a cosy city haven which complements our existing two-bedroom show apartment,” added Fraser.

“We currently have a selection of incentives available which homebuyers can take advantage of when reserving an apartment.”

Dreamy accommodation

Setting a particularly stylish tone, the open-plan kitchen and lounge has a cosy grey bouclé fabric couch which is complemented by a geometric patterned black and white rug, coffee table and TV unit.

Meanwhile, homecooked meals can be savoured in the kitchen and dining area complete with clean, matte decor, a contrasting terrazzo finished bistro table and stools and abstract black and print artwork.

Warm and inviting with a striking deep, dusky red feature wall, the bedroom is an inviting space with two floating oak bedside tables, a matching vanity station with a cream bouclé stool which sits below a large circular mirror.

The finishing touch to the room is the full-length curtains, which create a boutique hotel feeling and add to its warmth.

As well as one bedroom apartments, the development also has a collection of three, four, and five-bedroom family homes.

To book a viewing

Prices start from £123,950 with first time buyer incentives available.

For more information about Southbank by Cala, or to book an appointment to view the show apartment, please visit www.cala.co.uk.