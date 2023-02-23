Go through the keyhole of this chic Aberdeen show apartment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Go through the keyhole of this chic Aberdeen show apartment

By Rosemary Lowne
February 23, 2023, 5:00 pm
Live your best life in this ultra modern Aberdeen apartment. Photos supplied by Cala Homes.
Live your best life in this ultra modern Aberdeen apartment. Photos supplied by Cala Homes.

First time buyers looking to take their first step on the property ladder are invited to take a look round this boutique hotel style show apartment.

Sleek, sophisticated and achingly modern, the one-bedroom apartment at the Southbank by Cala development in Persley Den Drive, next to the River Don, is open plan living at its very best.

Designed by the creative team at Envision interior designers, the contemporary apartment boasts a superb open plan kitchen/lounge, a charming dining area and a beautiful bedroom.

Located within the development’s Mission Block, Fraser Carr, the sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (North) says demand for the new apartments is high.

The stylish show apartment has a boutique hotel feel about it.

“Apartment living at Southbank by Cala is proving extremely popular,” says Fraser.

“Four apartment blocks have already completely sold out and we have already sold 14 apartments in Mission Block, with more than 40 percent of apartments sold at the development overall.”

Beautiful interior

From warm dusky reds to calming creams, the property’s vibrant colour palette blends perfectly with the flexible open plan spaces.

“The show apartment is a fantastic opportunity to see the excellent, flexible spaces within our one-bedroom apartments and the team at Envision has transformed it into a cosy city haven which complements our existing two-bedroom show apartment,” added Fraser.

“We currently have a selection of incentives available which homebuyers can take advantage of when reserving an apartment.”

Dreams do come true when it comes to this attractive apartment.

Dreamy accommodation

Setting a particularly stylish tone, the open-plan kitchen and lounge has a cosy grey bouclé fabric couch which is complemented by a geometric patterned black and white rug, coffee table and TV unit.

Meanwhile, homecooked meals can be savoured in the kitchen and dining area complete with clean, matte decor, a contrasting terrazzo finished bistro table and stools and abstract black and print artwork.

Warm and inviting with a striking deep, dusky red feature wall, the bedroom is an inviting space with two floating oak bedside tables, a matching vanity station with a cream bouclé stool which sits below a large circular mirror.

Cooking is a stylish affair in the ultra modern kitchen.

The finishing touch to the room is the full-length curtains, which create a boutique hotel feeling and add to its warmth.

As well as one bedroom apartments, the development also has a collection of three, four, and five-bedroom family homes.

Greys and pinks work beautifully in the bathroom.

To book a viewing

Prices start from £123,950 with first time buyer incentives available.

For more information about Southbank by Cala, or to book an appointment to view the show apartment, please visit www.cala.co.uk.

