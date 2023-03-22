Supremely stylish home on the market in Cove for £235,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Supremely stylish home on the market in Cove for £235,000

By Rosemary Lowne
March 22, 2023, 5:00 pm
This forever family home is in walk-in condition. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
This forever family home is in walk-in condition. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.

If the thought of DIY and home renovations sends shivers down your spine, this sleek and stylish family home could have your name on it.

Immaculately presented throughout, the contemporary three-bedroom, end terrace home in Charleston Park, is in walk-in condition.

Built by Kirkwood Homes, the deceptively spacious new build has been finished to the highest of specifications throughout and has been well maintained by the current owners.

Exceptionally modern from the outside, the interior is even more impressive with a mix of fresh neutral decor, high ceilings, excellent storage space and carpets and vinyl flooring.

Every inch of this contemporary home is immaculate.

Modern decor

Setting a stylish tone, the entrance vestibule is a warm and inviting space with two large storage cupboards and a convenient toilet.

This homely feeling continues in the beautiful lounge which has duel aspect windows to the front and side plus dark wood effect flooring and fresh airy decor.

Meanwhile, cooking is enjoyable in the expansive kitchen where there is a good range of black base and wall mounted modern units together with an integrated oven, electric hob, fridge freezer and dishwasher, which are all included as part of the sale.

This room is also large enough for a dedicated area for dining, with French doors giving direct access to the well presented South facing garden.

The kitchen and dining area is the perfect place to entertain.

Dreamy bedrooms

Upstairs, there is a large landing, which has been finished with quality grey carpeting and a good-sized airing cupboard which houses the hot water tank.

Also on this floor are three bedrooms including the master bedroom which overlooks the side of the property and boasts a luxury en suite shower room with fitted white two-piece suite and a separate walk-in shower.

The master bedroom also has superb storage space in the form of a double fitted wardrobe.

Meanwhile, the second and third bedrooms also have fitted wardrobes together with lovely views over the front or side of the property.

Wake up refreshed and raring to start the day after a good night’s sleep.

Family barbecues

Completing the accommodation is the family bathroom complete with a white three-piece bathroom suite, contemporary tiling and heated towel rail.

Outside, family barbecues can be savoured in the fully-enclosed, south-facing back garden.

There is also an area of decking, which is perfect for garden furniture.

The French doors lead straight out to the fabulous decking where evening refreshments can be enjoyed.

The garden is completed by an area of artificial grass, making this a low maintenance space.

In addition, access to the residents’ car park is found at the end of the garden, where there are two allocated spaces along with plenty of room for visitors.

Location wise, Cove is a charming coastal suburb on the South side of Aberdeen with easy commuting links and public transport to the City Centre.

To book a viewing

9 Charleston Park, Cove, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £235,000.

For more information check out the website aspc.co.uk or phone Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500.

