Supremely stylish home on the market in Cove for £235,000

If the thought of DIY and home renovations sends shivers down your spine, this sleek and stylish family home could have your name on it.

Immaculately presented throughout, the contemporary three-bedroom, end terrace home in Charleston Park, is in walk-in condition.

Built by Kirkwood Homes, the deceptively spacious new build has been finished to the highest of specifications throughout and has been well maintained by the current owners.

Exceptionally modern from the outside, the interior is even more impressive with a mix of fresh neutral decor, high ceilings, excellent storage space and carpets and vinyl flooring.

Modern decor

Setting a stylish tone, the entrance vestibule is a warm and inviting space with two large storage cupboards and a convenient toilet.

This homely feeling continues in the beautiful lounge which has duel aspect windows to the front and side plus dark wood effect flooring and fresh airy decor.

Meanwhile, cooking is enjoyable in the expansive kitchen where there is a good range of black base and wall mounted modern units together with an integrated oven, electric hob, fridge freezer and dishwasher, which are all included as part of the sale.

This room is also large enough for a dedicated area for dining, with French doors giving direct access to the well presented South facing garden.

Dreamy bedrooms

Upstairs, there is a large landing, which has been finished with quality grey carpeting and a good-sized airing cupboard which houses the hot water tank.

Also on this floor are three bedrooms including the master bedroom which overlooks the side of the property and boasts a luxury en suite shower room with fitted white two-piece suite and a separate walk-in shower.

The master bedroom also has superb storage space in the form of a double fitted wardrobe.

Meanwhile, the second and third bedrooms also have fitted wardrobes together with lovely views over the front or side of the property.

Family barbecues

Completing the accommodation is the family bathroom complete with a white three-piece bathroom suite, contemporary tiling and heated towel rail.

Outside, family barbecues can be savoured in the fully-enclosed, south-facing back garden.

There is also an area of decking, which is perfect for garden furniture.

The garden is completed by an area of artificial grass, making this a low maintenance space.

In addition, access to the residents’ car park is found at the end of the garden, where there are two allocated spaces along with plenty of room for visitors.

Location wise, Cove is a charming coastal suburb on the South side of Aberdeen with easy commuting links and public transport to the City Centre.

To book a viewing

9 Charleston Park, Cove, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £235,000.

For more information check out the website aspc.co.uk or phone Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500.