Aberdeen house builder celebrates golden moment after receiving excellent customer feedback

Staff at Bancon Homes were recognised for going above and beyond for their customers in a market research survey.

By Rosemary Lowne
Customer satisfaction is positive at Bancon Homes following a survey. Photo of the Aspire Residence, supplied by Bancon Homes.
Customer satisfaction is positive at Bancon Homes following a survey. Photo of the Aspire Residence, supplied by Bancon Homes.

An Aberdeen house builder is raising the roof after being recognised for their excellent customer service.

The dedicated team at Bancon Homes have proved that going the extra mile for their customers is worth it after receiving a gold award from the specialist market research company, In-house Research.

Based on feedback which is obtained through an independent telephone survey with customers who completed their home purchase last year, the results showed that 92% of Bancon Home buyers would recommend the company to their friends and family.

It is the sixth year in a row that the local company has received the award which delights Allan Clow, the company’s managing director.

“We are delighted to have been accredited with a gold award for a sixth year,” says Allan.

“Excellent customer service is central to everything we do at Bancon Homes and it is great to hear that 92% of our home buyers would recommend us to their friends, colleagues or family members.”

A three-bedroom property is on the market at The Reserve at Eden. Image: Bancon Homes

Overcoming challenges

Praising Bancon Homes, Tom Weston, the chief executive at In-house Research, says the fact that the local company is doing so well in such challenging times is remarkable.

“It has been an extremely challenging few years for the house building industry,” says Tom.

“Despite this, Bancon Homes have continued to put customers at the heart of their business, providing a personalised journey and supporting new homebuyers throughout their journey.
“It’s only through delivering an exceptional service throughout the buying process, combined with a high level of finish and build quality that recommendation scores reach this level.

“We are delighted to recognise all the staff at Bancon Homes that have contributed to the achievement of this award”.

Bancon Homes have a four-bedroom home on the market at Lochside of Leys in Banchory. Image: Bancon Homes

Properties on the market

Part of the Bancon Group, Bancon Homes currently has developments in Aberdeen, Banchory, Strathaven and Mintlaw.

Some of the soon to be built properties currently on the market include plot 9, The Blenheim at The Aspire Residence in Aberdeen’s trendy west end.

This plot will be transformed into a contemporary two-bedroom apartment complete with a designer kitchen, premium appliances, lift access and dedicated parking.

Priced at £264,995 – with a 5% deposit paid – this property is set to be ready to move in this Spring.

The Rosehill showhome at Kinion Place in Aberdeen is on the market. Image: Bancon Homes

Meanwhile, a three-bedroom plot – Plot 40, The Richmond – is on the market at the The Reserve at Eden opposite Dobbies on the A944 in West Aberdeen.

This property, priced at £251,995, will also have a superb designer kitchen with premium appliances and parking.

Larger four-bedroom home plots, starting from £289,995, are also on the market at Aden Meadows in Mintlaw as well as at Lochside of Leys in Banchory and Kinion Place in Aberdeen.

For more information go to the Bancon Homes website banconhomes.com or phone 01224 900142.

