Shinty: Newtonmore’s Iain Robinson encouraged by start to the season

Robinson has scored four goals in More’s three wins and a draw in the league.

By Bill McAllister
Newtonmore's Iain Robinson celebrates his hat-trick to against Kingussie. Image: Neil Paterson.
Newtonmore's Iain Robinson celebrates his hat-trick to against Kingussie. Image: Neil Paterson.

Newtonmore’s Iain Robinson says the Blue and Whites, two points clear at the top of the Mowi Premiership, won’t get carried away but they’re keen to make a challenge for honours.

Robinson is commuting from Motherwell, where he is a trainee PE teacher for six more weeks until becoming fully qualified, and has slammed four goals in More’s three wins and a draw in the league.

He said: “We drew at Oban on opening day but that’s turned out to be a decent point in view of their form.

“We had a new crop of players last season and a year on we’ve an improved team balance and enhanced togetherness.

“It’s still early days and we won’t get carried away, but we’ve kicked on well.

“Last season we were out of all the cups early and didn’t do enough in the league – and we’d certainly like to put that right this time.”

The Eilean men, who have only conceded one league goal, visit Lovat on Saturday and hope to have Ian Richardson (concussion) back.

Craig Mainland returns for Lovat, teaming up with twin brother Martin who made his comeback last week.

Goodall edges closer to return

Caberfeidh wing forward Billy Goodall’s knee injury is not as bad as feared and he is three weeks away from returning. Ben Macdonald, home from offshore, will start against Beauly at Braeview Park but Conor MacGregor is a doubt with hamstring trouble.

Third-top Cabers face a Greens side who have won both their games on their top flight debut and are out to make it a treble.

Angus Renwick, suspended and then unavailable, makes his Premiership debut while Brian MacKay and Thomas Mackinnon are available after missing the win over Glasgow Mid Argyll. Skipper Conor Ross (ankle) is Beauly’s only doubt.

Champions Kingussie host Kinlochshiel and welcome back Calum Grant from injury. Zander Michie, however, will again play for the second team in his recovery from car crash injuries.

Shiel, whose lack of scoring touch has been costly, are again without injured hitmen Jordan Fraser and John MacRae but Donald Nixon is fit again and boosts the defence.

The two teams still without a league win, Skye and Glasgow Mid Argyll, do battle at Portree. The islanders have played only once and this is their first home game of the season.

“We spent £4,500 on reseeding and aerating our pitch but freak weather has caused postponements,” said Skye boss Kenny Macleod.

“Ideally, we feel the season should start a month later. Our players now need to get up to speed quickly.”

Birnie’s season ended by injury

Strathglass full centre Colin Birnie will take no further part in their National Division season after undergoing surgery on a fractured kneecap.

Birnie spent two nights in hospital after being removed by ambulance from the pitch at Drumnadrochit last Saturday – and the extent of his injury is a major blow to the Cannich club.

Strath manager Donald Fraser said: “Colin’s operation seemed to go well but he’ll require lengthy rehab and it will be next year before he plays again.

“This setback follows on from Seth Jones breaking his hand on the opening day of the season.

“We’ve a tight squad which has suddenly become seriously depleted.”

Fort William are Saturday’s visitors to Cannich.

Meanwhile, National Division leaders Kilmallie have major problems for their trip to Oban Celtic – including being without a goalkeeper.

Regular keeper Kevin Toye is on holiday while understudy Shane Gillies will be cheering on Celtic against Rangers.

Manager John Morrison said: “I’m going to ask for a volunteer to go between the sticks.

“In addition, we have Martin Stewart and Ben MacKinnon away on Easter breaks. I’ll be giving 16-year-old schoolboy Sam MacRae his debut up front.”

Defender Ally Mackintosh has recovered from injury and returns for Glen Urquhart’s home clash with Lochaber, behind Kilmallie only on goal difference.

Ross Montgomery returns from suspension for third placed Inveraray who visit new boys Col Glen, who are showing they can compete at this level.

