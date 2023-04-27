Sunshine yellow: 12 ways to brighten your home with summer’s favourite hue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunshine yellow: 12 ways to brighten your home with summer’s favourite hue

Add some sunshine to your home this spring with these mellow yellow interiors.

By Rosemary Lowne
Add a ray of sunshine to your home this spring.PA Photo/Victory.
Add a ray of sunshine to your home this spring.PA Photo/Victory.

Winter coats may have been dug back out this week as temperatures plummet but why not add some warmth to your life through sunny spring interiors.

From lemon zest chairs and mellow yellow lighting to sunbeam-hued homewares and sunny scatter cushions, the shop shelves are positively glowing with bright spring interiors.

So even if the weather leaves a lot to be desired, create your own micro climate with these top spring finds:

John Lewis ANYDAY ‘Hello Sunshine’ Cushion, £12, John Lewis

This bright and bold cushion will add a splash of spring to any room. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/John Lewis.

A sunny scatter cushion emblazoned with a cheery message will set the scene for an all over spring glow. It’s the perfect pop of colour for any sofa, chair or bed.

Capri, Yellow – Roman Blind, from £51.31, 247 Blinds

Sunshine is always forecast in the kitchen thanks to this beautiful blind.PA Photo/247 Blinds.

Add some pizzazz to your kitchen this spring with this gorgeous wildflower blind. It works particularly well in grey and neutral colour schemes. Style with a fruit bowl of bananas, lemons or yellow peaches to add vibrancy to your space.

Wilko Embossed Glass Tumbler, Yellow, £3, Wilko stores

Say cheers to spring with this sunny tumbler.PA Photo/Wilko.

This fetching tumbler will make that smoothie or fruit punch taste extra-special, without breaking the bank. Ideal for garden parties and al-fresco lunches once it really warms up.

Daisy Bee Wipe Clean Table Cloth, from £28-£32, Next

This attractive table cloth will leave you dreaming of summer picnics. Picture credit:PA Photo/Next.

From summer soirées to brekky or brunch, this sweet print looks and feels as fresh as a daisy.

Sass and Belle Yellow Round Bamboo Tray, £19.95, The Northern Line

Serve up summer drinks in style with this beautiful bamboo tray. PA Photo/The Northern Line.

When it’s time to proffer those Aperol Spritzes, this serving dish signals sundowners.

Victory Colours Sunstar No 42, Matt Emulsion, £44.95 for 2.5L, Victory Colours

Add some vibrancy to your home with this warm and summery paint. PA Photo/Victory Colours.

A joyous celebration of colour, this bright yellow paint works for both contemporary and classic schemes. Create a feature wall full of warmth.

The Candy Neck Arm Wall Light in Yellow, £224, Made to Last

Make a bold statement with this eye catching light. PA Photo/Made To Last.

This industrial style retro-looking wall light makes a bright statement, before you’ve even flicked the switch.

Neve Linen Sofa Bed – Mustard, £199.99 (other items from a selection), The Range

Enjoy spring siestas on this mustard sofa bed. Picture credit: PA Photo/The Range.

A Scandi-style sofa bed in mustard will spice up a small space – and look equally good in a sun room. Think afternoon doze, sunny siesta style.

Plant Pouches Gift Box, from £28-£38, Cera Cotton

How cute are these fabric plant pouches. Photo credit: PA Photo/Cera Cotton.

We love these wax coated fabric plant pouches – ideal for showing off your succulents. Available in three sizes, they can also be used for storing simple household items.

John Lewis + Matthew Williamson Wave Bath Towel, Mustard, £22.95, John Lewis

Bring the beach to your bathroom with this funky towel. Picture credit: PA Photo/John Lewis.

Looking to give your bathroom a fun beach vibe? This wavy print is a prize pick.

Salsa Garden Chair, Set of 2, Two Tone Yellow, £189, John Lewis

Soak up the sunshine in more ways than one with these striking chairs. PA Photo/John Lewis.

These funky rattan chairs will work a treat indoors or out. The pop of colour makes for an easy update for patio spaces and balconies.

Golden Somer Wood Paint, from £20 for 750ml, Thorndown

Give your garden shed a makeover with this buttercup yellow paint. PA Photo/Thorndown.

It may take some work, but imagine the satisfaction of bringing a tired piece of furniture back to life. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this buttercup yellow will liven up a lawn or living room.

 

