Sunshine yellow: 12 ways to brighten your home with summer’s favourite hue

Winter coats may have been dug back out this week as temperatures plummet but why not add some warmth to your life through sunny spring interiors.

From lemon zest chairs and mellow yellow lighting to sunbeam-hued homewares and sunny scatter cushions, the shop shelves are positively glowing with bright spring interiors.

So even if the weather leaves a lot to be desired, create your own micro climate with these top spring finds:

John Lewis ANYDAY ‘Hello Sunshine’ Cushion, £12, John Lewis

A sunny scatter cushion emblazoned with a cheery message will set the scene for an all over spring glow. It’s the perfect pop of colour for any sofa, chair or bed.

Capri, Yellow – Roman Blind, from £51.31, 247 Blinds

Add some pizzazz to your kitchen this spring with this gorgeous wildflower blind. It works particularly well in grey and neutral colour schemes. Style with a fruit bowl of bananas, lemons or yellow peaches to add vibrancy to your space.

Wilko Embossed Glass Tumbler, Yellow, £3, Wilko stores

This fetching tumbler will make that smoothie or fruit punch taste extra-special, without breaking the bank. Ideal for garden parties and al-fresco lunches once it really warms up.

Daisy Bee Wipe Clean Table Cloth, from £28-£32, Next

From summer soirées to brekky or brunch, this sweet print looks and feels as fresh as a daisy.

Sass and Belle Yellow Round Bamboo Tray, £19.95, The Northern Line

When it’s time to proffer those Aperol Spritzes, this serving dish signals sundowners.

Victory Colours Sunstar No 42, Matt Emulsion, £44.95 for 2.5L, Victory Colours

A joyous celebration of colour, this bright yellow paint works for both contemporary and classic schemes. Create a feature wall full of warmth.

The Candy Neck Arm Wall Light in Yellow, £224, Made to Last

This industrial style retro-looking wall light makes a bright statement, before you’ve even flicked the switch.

Neve Linen Sofa Bed – Mustard, £199.99 (other items from a selection), The Range

A Scandi-style sofa bed in mustard will spice up a small space – and look equally good in a sun room. Think afternoon doze, sunny siesta style.

Plant Pouches Gift Box, from £28-£38, Cera Cotton

We love these wax coated fabric plant pouches – ideal for showing off your succulents. Available in three sizes, they can also be used for storing simple household items.

John Lewis + Matthew Williamson Wave Bath Towel, Mustard, £22.95, John Lewis

Looking to give your bathroom a fun beach vibe? This wavy print is a prize pick.

Salsa Garden Chair, Set of 2, Two Tone Yellow, £189, John Lewis

These funky rattan chairs will work a treat indoors or out. The pop of colour makes for an easy update for patio spaces and balconies.

Golden Somer Wood Paint, from £20 for 750ml, Thorndown

It may take some work, but imagine the satisfaction of bringing a tired piece of furniture back to life. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this buttercup yellow will liven up a lawn or living room.