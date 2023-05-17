Glorious granite home in Aberdeen’s west end on the market for £625,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Glorious granite home in Aberdeen’s west end on the market for £625,000

This wonderful home in Woodburn Place has five bedrooms, an incredible kitchen and an amazing back garden.

By Rosemary Lowne
Take a look inside this charming property in Aberdeen's west end. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Take a look inside this charming property in Aberdeen's west end. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Enjoy croissants and coffee from your very own master bedroom balcony at this detached granite gem of property in Aberdeen’s west end.

Strikingly beautiful in all its grey granite glory from the outside, the five-bedroom home in Woodburn Place is even more impressive inside with its designer kitchen, high quality bathrooms and rear extension with a large open plan kitchen/garden room with master suite upstairs with balcony, dressing room and en suite.

First impressions are excellent as the plush property opens up with a charming vestibule with original parquet floor which leads into the elegant hallway.

Make yourself at home in this incredible open plan living space. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Open plan opulence in Aberdeen’s West End

Relaxing is a sophisticated affair in the formal lounge complete with high ceilings, a striking open fire and a bay window which brings the outside in.

At the heart of the home is the expansive open plan designer kitchen and garden room.

From superb storage space and integrated appliances to a larder and a breakfast bar, this area is ideal for busy family life.

Every inch of this amazing home is made for busy family life. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Gorgeous garden room

And come rain or shine, the beautiful garden can be enjoyed all year round from the comfort of the garden room where double doors lead outside to the patio area.

This spacious room, which also has under floor heating and a multi-fuel stove, is currently used as both an informal lounge and a dining space.

From here a door leads through to the utility room which is fitted with storage units together with a washing machine, tumble dryer and integrated dishwasher plus a door to the patio area.

Beautifully bright, the living room brings the outdoors in. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Soak all your troubles away

Also on this floor is a stylish family bathroom and three double bedrooms, the first of which has built-in wardrobes with sliding mirrored doors while the third bedroom has a gas fire and is currently used as a dressing room.

Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with an en suite and its very own balcony overlooking the lush green surroundings.

Fashonistas’ are also well catered for as there is a fully fitted dressing room.

Soak in style in the amazing roll top bath. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Beautiful garden and summer house

Outside, the beautifully landscaped gardens are a breath of fresh air.

A horticultural haven, the back garden has a large patio area and a a small area of grass which is complemented by mature flower beds.

Adding to the garden’s flower power is an insulated and double glazed summer house which is perfectly positioned to enjoy the afternoon sun and views over the garden.

Other key features include a loft, driveway, car port and double garage.

This garden was made for family barbecues. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Location wise, Woodburn Place enjoys a tranquil yet central location in Aberdeen’s west end with the nature rich Walker Dam just a stone’s throw away.

At the North end of the road there are also paths which lead to Hazlehead Park.

How pretty is the summer house. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

To book a viewing

5 Woodburn Place, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £625,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or go to the website

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]