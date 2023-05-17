Glorious granite home in Aberdeen’s west end on the market for £625,000

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Enjoy croissants and coffee from your very own master bedroom balcony at this detached granite gem of property in Aberdeen’s west end.

Strikingly beautiful in all its grey granite glory from the outside, the five-bedroom home in Woodburn Place is even more impressive inside with its designer kitchen, high quality bathrooms and rear extension with a large open plan kitchen/garden room with master suite upstairs with balcony, dressing room and en suite.

First impressions are excellent as the plush property opens up with a charming vestibule with original parquet floor which leads into the elegant hallway.

Open plan opulence in Aberdeen’s West End

Relaxing is a sophisticated affair in the formal lounge complete with high ceilings, a striking open fire and a bay window which brings the outside in.

At the heart of the home is the expansive open plan designer kitchen and garden room.

From superb storage space and integrated appliances to a larder and a breakfast bar, this area is ideal for busy family life.

Gorgeous garden room

And come rain or shine, the beautiful garden can be enjoyed all year round from the comfort of the garden room where double doors lead outside to the patio area.

This spacious room, which also has under floor heating and a multi-fuel stove, is currently used as both an informal lounge and a dining space.

From here a door leads through to the utility room which is fitted with storage units together with a washing machine, tumble dryer and integrated dishwasher plus a door to the patio area.

Soak all your troubles away

Also on this floor is a stylish family bathroom and three double bedrooms, the first of which has built-in wardrobes with sliding mirrored doors while the third bedroom has a gas fire and is currently used as a dressing room.

Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with an en suite and its very own balcony overlooking the lush green surroundings.

Fashonistas’ are also well catered for as there is a fully fitted dressing room.

Beautiful garden and summer house

Outside, the beautifully landscaped gardens are a breath of fresh air.

A horticultural haven, the back garden has a large patio area and a a small area of grass which is complemented by mature flower beds.

Adding to the garden’s flower power is an insulated and double glazed summer house which is perfectly positioned to enjoy the afternoon sun and views over the garden.

Other key features include a loft, driveway, car port and double garage.

Location wise, Woodburn Place enjoys a tranquil yet central location in Aberdeen’s west end with the nature rich Walker Dam just a stone’s throw away.

At the North end of the road there are also paths which lead to Hazlehead Park.

To book a viewing

5 Woodburn Place, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £625,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or go to the website