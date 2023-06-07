Check out this glorious granite home with glass cube extension on the market for £455,000 in Aberdeen’s west-end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Check out this glorious granite home with glass cube extension on the market for £455,000 in Aberdeen’s west-end

Live outdoors indoors in this amazing three-bedroom home complete with a quirky glass cube extension.

By Rosemary Lowne
Just like any other attractive granite home on the outside, this property really comes to life inside. Images: Alex Hutcheon + Co.
Just like any other attractive granite home on the outside, this property really comes to life inside. Images: Alex Hutcheon + Co.

Thinking outside the box can expand your view of the world and give you a greater perspective on life and that is certainly the case at this traditional yet futuristic home in Aberdeen’s west end.

Proving that first appearances can be deceiving, this handsome granite built terraced home doesn’t give away too much from the outside but once over the threshold, its tardis-like proportions and quirky characteristics are sure to grab the attention.

From the two resplendent reception rooms adorned with beautiful ornate features to the attractive fitted kitchen with its fabulous purple Electric AGA, every inch of this charming property blends old and new to dramatic effect.

At the height of style and sophistication is what the property’s estate agents have described as ‘The Cube’, a stunning symmetrical, three-dimensional glass extension onto the kitchen.

The epitome of modern design, this transparent space with its glazed walls and ceiling, has effectively created a living area in the garden allowing the outdoors to be enjoyed indoors all year round.

Interior of the glass cube extension in the Stanley Street home.
The cube has effectively created a living space outdoors.

Sleek and stylish kitchen

Adding more contemporary flavour to this wonderful home is the chic kitchen complete with an array of fabulous features including a beautiful Belfast style sink, an electric AGA, American style fridge/freezer, double oven and a warming drawer.

Meanwhile, entertaining guests is an elegant affair in the two reception rooms which both have striking cast iron fireplaces and an array of alcoves.

One of the reception rooms also has a warm and sunny southerly aspect overlooking the back garden.

Interior of the kitchen with neutral finishings and green backsplash.
Cooking is a stylish affair in the fitted kitchen.

Relaxed vibes

Completing the ground floor is a handsome hall with original tiles and a part varnished floor, a convenient utility room/cloakroom and a pretty vestibule.

An original hardwood handrail and decorative open balustrade leads up to the mezzanine level where there is a bathroom and a delightful double bedroom with oak wooden flooring.

On a par with a plush hotel, the beautiful four-piece bathroom has a free-standing bath and a superb walk-in shower.

Living room inside the Aberdeen west end home with tangerine walls and earth-tone furniture.
This room pops with charm and character.

Sleeping beauty

Expectations are exceeded even further on the first floor where the dreamy master bedroom is located.

With its oak flooring, wall to wall wardrobes and immaculate interior, the master bedroom with en suite shower room has a rustic yet trendy feel to it.

Also on the first floor is a fantastic double bedroom and a hall with a deep shelved storage cupboard.

Bedroom with a rustic yet modern feel.
The master bedroom has a rustic yet modern feel to it.

Glorious garden spaces

Outside, the front garden boasts a weeping willow while the fully enclosed back garden is a veritable sun trap with a seating area, perfect for soaking up some Vitamin D.

Summer barbecues are also on the menu as the back garden also has a split-level patio with seating.

And perfect for storing equipment or for those with hobbies, the detached garage with electrically operated up and over door, light, power and workshop area, is ideal.

View of the cube from the patio.
The cube leads into the beautiful garden.
Sitting area in the back garden.
Al fresco entertaining is definitely on the cards.

To book a viewing

87 Stanley Street, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £455,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

