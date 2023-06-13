The clean-up begins: SEPA gets involved to make sure artificial turf is removed from Cullen beach site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The clean-up begins: SEPA gets involved to make sure artificial turf is removed from Cullen beach site

Cullen Golf Club has started getting rid of the turf.

By Sean McAngus
The former artificial playing surface from Buckie High School which lies beside the Cullen Golf Club in Moray. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The former artificial playing surface from Buckie High School which lies beside the Cullen Golf Club in Moray. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Work has started to remove rolls of artificial pitch which sparked environmental concerns at Cullen beach.

The rolls of plastic turf are from Buckie High School’s old all-weather playing field. Cullen Golf Club now own them.

Last month, a member of the public raised concerns to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) about the material, which has been there since the end of last year.

The government watchdog has ordered the golf club to start the removal of the waste material by June 16.

Some particles have been seen blowing onto the nearby beach.

The former artificial playing surface from Buckie High School which currently lies beside the Cullen Golf Club. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Last month, we reported that it was claimed a “massive miscommunication” had created the current situation.

The club said they only agreed to take a small amount for repairs to roads at the course.

While the council said the club asked for material from the Buckie pitch, and its storage was a matter for them.

What has happened now?

A spokeswoman for SEPA said: “On Thursday 18th May, a member of the public notified SEPA of astroturf material deposited near to Cullen Beach.

“A SEPA officer investigated and has identified the origin of the material.

“The responsible party has been instructed by SEPA to remove it as soon as practically possible.

“We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the material is removed in a timely manner.”

Fragments on the beach. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Work is ongoing

Work is ongoing to remove the turf near the Cullen Links Golf Club.

A club spokesman told the P&J: “Work is in progress to remove and clean up the area.

“We have hired a verified contractor who is starting some of the work.”

They previously said the club received no paperwork from the local authority in relation to the artificial turf delivery.

Cullen beach, where old artificial turf from Buckie High School is now sitting.
Cullen beach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A council spokeswoman said: “The arrangement for the deposit of the artificial grass was made between the Golf Club and a contractor undertaking work for the Council on a replacement 3g pitch.

“The use of artificial grass on golf courses is accepted practice, disposal of any unused artificial grass would be a matter for the Golf Club.”

