The clean-up begins: SEPA gets involved to make sure artificial turf is removed from Cullen beach site

Work has started to remove rolls of artificial pitch which sparked environmental concerns at Cullen beach.

The rolls of plastic turf are from Buckie High School’s old all-weather playing field. Cullen Golf Club now own them.

Last month, a member of the public raised concerns to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) about the material, which has been there since the end of last year.

The government watchdog has ordered the golf club to start the removal of the waste material by June 16.

Some particles have been seen blowing onto the nearby beach.

Last month, we reported that it was claimed a “massive miscommunication” had created the current situation.

The club said they only agreed to take a small amount for repairs to roads at the course.

While the council said the club asked for material from the Buckie pitch, and its storage was a matter for them.

What has happened now?

A spokeswoman for SEPA said: “On Thursday 18th May, a member of the public notified SEPA of astroturf material deposited near to Cullen Beach.

“A SEPA officer investigated and has identified the origin of the material.

“The responsible party has been instructed by SEPA to remove it as soon as practically possible.

“We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the material is removed in a timely manner.”

Work is ongoing

Work is ongoing to remove the turf near the Cullen Links Golf Club.

A club spokesman told the P&J: “Work is in progress to remove and clean up the area.

“We have hired a verified contractor who is starting some of the work.”

They previously said the club received no paperwork from the local authority in relation to the artificial turf delivery.

A council spokeswoman said: “The arrangement for the deposit of the artificial grass was made between the Golf Club and a contractor undertaking work for the Council on a replacement 3g pitch.

“The use of artificial grass on golf courses is accepted practice, disposal of any unused artificial grass would be a matter for the Golf Club.”