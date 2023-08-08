Dream Bunchrew cottage overlooking the Beauly Firth on the market for £485,000

With its very own vegetable garden, spectacular views of the Beauly Firth and a wonderful array of wildlife on the doorstep, this charming cottage is a bucolic balm for the soul.

Located within the idyllic Lovat Estate forest, just five miles from the vibrant city of Inverness, Hollytree Cottage is a resplendently refurbished three-bedroom property.

It was back in 2019 when Caroline Howlette, a project co-ordinator for a telecoms company and her husband Scott Graham, a managing director for a software company, bought Hollytree Cottage after being blown away by its stunning location and the potential to put their own stamp on the property.

“We were first attracted to the traditional Scottish stone cottage look,” says Caroline.

“We knew we wanted a project together and this was ideal.

“The best part was the amazing views across the Beauly Firth with the added benefit of only being five miles from Inverness.”

Charming Bunchrew cottage with fascinating history

Built in around 1820, the couple soon discovered that the cottage also has a fascinating history attached to it.

“Talking to the locals on the hill, it was lived in by a German Commandant who looked after the prisoners of war in Inverness during the war,” says Caroline.

“We also think there was a pharmacist or similar who lived here at some point as we have found dozens of jars and bottles when landscaping the garden, some of which we have kept and are on display in the house.”

Originally a two up, two down traditional cottage, Caroline and Scott have worked tirelessly to restore the cottage to its former glory.

“We engaged a local architect to design us a three bedroom family property and extensively renovated and extended it during the 2020 lockdown, working with a fantastic local builder,” says Caroline.

“We moved into the cottage in October 2020 which was pretty good going given the lockdown restrictions at the time.”

Full of charm and character

Reluctantly putting their beloved cottage on the market due to a change in personal circumstances which is requiring them to move, the couple say the home would suit a variety of potential owners.

“This house would suit a family, a couple or for those who are retiring,” says Caroline.

“It would also suit anyone that loves gardening and who wants to grow veggies and be as self-sufficient as possible.

“There is nothing like home grown carrots and strawberries.”

Renovated from top to bottom

With its beautiful stonework and alluring mint green front door, Hollytree Cottage is like something straight out of a story book.

Stripping the entire property back to its four walls, Caroline and Scott have transformed the interior of the house so that the main living area takes full advantage of the amazing views at the front while the rear of the property overlooks the forest.

“Everything in the house is new, completely re-wired, re-plumbed and insulated to regulation standards,” says Caroline.

“The extension is also designed to enable further development on the first floor so it could easily be converted to a five-bedroom property”

Spectacular views of the Beauly Firth

At the heart of the home is the open plan kitchen/sitting room with a plethora of contemporary features as well as a large central island with breakfast bar, integrated appliances, a sitting area and French doors which bring the outside in.

Immaculately finished throughout, the ground floor is also home to the plush principal bedroom with ensuite, a utility room and an attractive entrance hallway with feature tiled flooring, a full height picture window and a wc.

Being able to relax on the sofa and watch the local wildlife go by has been something that Caroline has cherished.

“The beautiful views in all seasons has been one of the best things about living here,” says Caroline.

“Also sitting on your sofa and watching the deer, pine martins and red squirrels who live around us going about their business has been wonderful.

“Being only five miles from Inverness but in the middle of a forest has made us feel we have had the best of both worlds.”

Serene setting close to Inverness

Upstairs, the property has two double bedrooms both with built-in storage as well as a modern shower room.

Keen gardeners will be in their element as outside there are extensive and well maintained garden grounds with decked and paved terraces.

But the gravelled vegetable garden is the pièce de résistance with raised beds offering the opportunity to grow a multitude of fruit and vegetables.

Reflecting on their time at Hollytree Cottage, the couple say they will miss everything about it.

Asked what they think will most appeal to buyers, Caroline says: “Hopefully what we have done to the place, the amazing views plus the tranquility of its location but with the close proximity of everything you need on your doorstep.”

Other key features include a large driveway, a detached double garage and a shed.

To book a viewing

Hollytree Cottage, Kirkton Muir, Bunchrew, Inverness is on the market for offers over £485,000.

To arrange a viewing phone Strutt and Parker on 01463 723596 or check out the website struttandparker.com