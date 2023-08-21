Take a peep inside this £380,000 Aberdeen penthouse

A penthouse in one of Aberdeen’s most iconic buildings has gone on the market – for less than £400,000.

The red-brick Bastille, on Maberly Street, is a sought-after block and was converted from a warehouse into apartments in 1995. The Bastille itself is B-listed.

Now the west penthouse – which has four bedrooms and two bathrooms – has gone up for sale for offers of more than £380,000.

Would-be buyers may be tempted by the wrap-around terrace, boasting views to the north, south and west of the Granite City and towards the North Sea.

To get to the executive flat, which measures at 2,217 sq ft and is located on a secure floor, you have to take a lift.

The accommodation is accessed via a spacious entrance vestibule and hallway which features large built-in storage cupboards and gives access to the rest of the penthouse.

What are the rooms like?

Throughout, the flat has high ceilings, with French doors leading to the wrap-around paved terracing from all rooms.

The bright lounge/dining room enjoys panoramic views to the north, south and west over the Aberdeen skyline, with the roof terrace accessible, making it the ideal spot for entertaining.

Next to the lounge is the generously proportioned dining kitchen, which has been fully fitted with a range of modern base and wall units.

As well as this, there are quality integrated appliances, including a double stainless steel oven, hob and extractor hood, dishwasher and fridge/freezer, as well as a central island.

A utility room located off the kitchen provides space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

The master bedroom, which has a range of wall to wall built-in wardrobes, enjoys a south facing aspect with two sets of French doors leading to the terrace.

There’s also a Jack and Jill en suite shower room, which is fitted with a modern two-piece suite and a separate shower enclosure.

There are three further generously proportioned double bedrooms enjoying a north facing aspect, all of which are fitted with large wardrobes.

Completing the accommodation is the centrally situated bathroom, which is fitted with a modern three-piece white suite and has a separate shower enclosure.

As well as all of this, the apartment comes with secure, private parking.

It is being sold by Aberdeen-based estate agents Gavin Bain & Company.