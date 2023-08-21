Take a peep inside this £380,000 Aberdeen penthouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Take a peep inside this £380,000 Aberdeen penthouse

It is an absolute stunner.

By Chris Cromar
The Bastille's terrace.
The penthouse's terrace. Image: Gavin Bain & Company.

A penthouse in one of Aberdeen’s most iconic buildings has gone on the market – for less than £400,000.

The red-brick Bastille, on Maberly Street, is a sought-after block and was converted from a warehouse into apartments in 1995. The Bastille itself is B-listed.

Now the west penthouse – which has four bedrooms and two bathrooms – has gone up for sale for offers of more than £380,000.

Would-be buyers may be tempted by the wrap-around terrace, boasting views to the north, south and west of the Granite City and towards the North Sea.

Exterior of The Bastille building in Aberdeen.
The Bastille is one of Aberdeen’s most iconic buildings. Image: Gavin Bain & Company.

To get to the executive flat, which measures at 2,217 sq ft and is located on a secure floor, you have to take a lift.

The accommodation is accessed via a spacious entrance vestibule and hallway which features large built-in storage cupboards and gives access to the rest of the penthouse.

View from The Bastille.
The view of the city from the terrace. Image: Gavin Bain & Company.

What are the rooms like?

Throughout, the flat has high ceilings, with French doors leading to the wrap-around paved terracing from all rooms.

The bright lounge/dining room enjoys panoramic views to the north, south and west over the Aberdeen skyline, with the roof terrace accessible, making it the ideal spot for entertaining.

Spacious living room with wood flooring in the Bastille penthouse in Aberdeen.
The living room in the Aberdeen penthouse is very spacious. Image: Gavin Bain & Company.

Next to the lounge is the generously proportioned dining kitchen, which has been fully fitted with a range of modern base and wall units.

As well as this, there are quality integrated appliances, including a double stainless steel oven, hob and extractor hood, dishwasher and fridge/freezer, as well as a central island.

Kitchen with scenic views of Aberdeen.
The kitchen is bright and modern. Image: Gavin Bain & Company.

A utility room located off the kitchen provides space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

The master bedroom, which has a range of wall to wall built-in wardrobes, enjoys a south facing aspect with two sets of French doors leading to the terrace.

Large master bedroom within the penthouse in Aberdeen's Bastille building.
Inside the master bedroom. Image: Gavin Bain & Company.

There’s also a Jack and Jill en suite shower room, which is fitted with a modern two-piece suite and a separate shower enclosure.

There are three further generously proportioned double bedrooms enjoying a north facing aspect, all of which are fitted with large wardrobes.

Dining room in the Aberdeen property.
The dining room can entertain a number of guests. Image: Gavin Bain & Company.

Completing the accommodation is the centrally situated bathroom, which is fitted with a modern three-piece white suite and has a separate shower enclosure.

As well as all of this, the apartment comes with secure, private parking.

Pristine bathroom in the Aberdeen penthouse.
The apartment has two bathrooms. Image: Gavin Bain & Company.

It is being sold by Aberdeen-based estate agents Gavin Bain & Company.

Conversation