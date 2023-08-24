Millie Bothy owners appeal to Scottish Government for second time following rejected holiday home plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Millie Bothy owners appeal to Scottish Government for second time following rejected holiday home plans

The bothy has been at the centre of controversy since plans to convert it were first lodged in 2018.

By Lauren Taylor
Owners have appealed to have the decision to convert the Millie Bothy into a holiday home. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Owners have appealed to have the decision to convert the Millie Bothy into a holiday home. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

The family behind controversial plans to restore a derelict fishing bothy on the Moray coast has appealed to the Scottish Government for a second time.

Millie Bothy, thought to have been used for salmon fishing in the 19th century, stands stoically in a clearing around 250ft away from Roseisle beach.

In May, councillors unanimously agreed to refuse plans to restore and convert the ruins into a holiday home after it received 264 objections and 37 supporting comments.

The Urquhart family has now appealed to the Scottish Government to overrule the rejection – which they say was “not only unjustified but unreasonable”.

Documents submitted by developers Aurora Planning claim the refusal was decided without reasonable grounds – pointing out that Sepa, Scottish Forestry and NatureScot made no objections.

They also argue Moray Council should be required to pay the costs incurred by the family for making this appeal.

The Millie Bothy has been at the centre of controversy over plans to convert it into a holiday home. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

History of objections and appeals

This is the second time the Urquhart family has appealed to the Scottish Government to overturn the council’s decision.

John Urquhart previously told The Press and Journal that his family has always been involved with the building, with relatives working there as fishermen in the 1950s.

He said they always intended to “honour the history and bring it back to its former glory” after buying it in 2017.

Works at the site while awaiting planning permission caused a stir amongst locals earlier this year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The first application was made in November 2018 to convert the bothy into an office and build 10 self-catering holiday units alongside it.

After receiving 411 objections from locals it was rejected by officers in October 2019.

However, developers appealed to the Scottish Government on behalf of the family a month later, stating the project would enhance the area.

Their appeal was thrown out due to concerns about the impact on dolphins.

A second planning application was submitted to Moray Council in August 2021, but then withdrawn by the developers later that year.

Much to the dismay of locals, a third application with a scaled-back version of the holiday home was made in August 2022 – sparking unrest and controversy.

Image: DCT Media

While the planning application was awaiting a decision, Moray Council stepped in to stop works on the site and issued a temporary stop notice in February 2023.

At the time, Mr Urquhart accused Moray Council of “fuelling” anger over the development and trying to find “any and every” reason to reject the proposal.

The Urquhart family has been approached for a comment.

The appeal submitted to the Scottish Government can be found online.

While, the full planning application can be found on Moray Council’s website.

