Superb Stonehaven cottage on the market for £225,000

Brimming with rustic charm and character, this Stonehaven cottage is where happy memories are made.

For the past nine years, the pretty black and white property in Slug Road, just a short walk from the town centre, has been a happy home for Callum Ross, his wife Alicea and their two children Tobias and Marcus.

It was the property’s unique character that first attracted Callum and Alicea to the cottage.

“We were drawn to it for a number of reasons, the major one being it felt very unique, we hadn’t seen anything like it during our house search,” says Callum.

“It has a number of historic features like the coving, and the shutters.

“The substantial enclosed garden was a great draw as we moved from a second floor flat.

“The converted outbuilding which has served as a great utility room and workshop area was a big plus as well.

“All of this combined with being in a brilliant location made us instantly want to buy it.”

Excellent location and lovely neighbours

For the family, the cottage has been the perfect starter home but the time has come for them to move on as they’re keen to upsize.

Asked what they’ve enjoyed most about their home, Callum says the cottage has it all.

“We have been blessed with great neighbours and the location has been brilliant with everything in the town just a short walk away whether that be the beach, shops, or the train station,” says Callum.

“Stonehaven has a great community feel about it and was something that we definitely wanted when we were looking to move.

“Of the house itself, what we have probably enjoyed the most is the garden space, it truly acts as an extension of our living room from late March all the way through to early October.”

Sleek and stylish interiors

Postcard perfect from the outside, the two-bedroom, C-listed cottage is even more impressive inside where a bright lounge sets a stylish and relaxing tone.

For those who love to cook, the modern kitchen is sure to whet the appetite as it boasts an array of integrated appliances including a gas hob, oven/grill, dishwasher and fridge with extra space for a dining table.

Over the years, Callum and Alicea have worked hard to breathe new life into the cottage.

“We have done a fair amount of work to try and modernise the house whilst aiming to maintain the cottage feel,” says Callum.

“The major works include replacing a very outdated boiler and heating system, remodelling both the kitchen and bathroom, restoring some of the windows and replacing others.”

Perfect place to entertain

Together with the lounge and dining kitchen, the ground floor also has a modern bathroom and a spacious bedroom.

Upstairs, the superb second bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe.

Reflecting on their time in the cottage, Callum says they will leave with so many happy memories.

“We can’t say that we have hosted many parties, but it has been a place filled with great memories,” says Callum.

“It was the home that we brought both boys home from the hospital after they were born.

“It has been the place where we experienced the weirdness of lockdown, and the joy of being able to use the outdoor space to celebrate with family and friends as restrictions were eased.”

The great outdoors

It’s no surprise that the garden is one of the family’s favourite features as it has a fantastic paved patio area which is ideal for alfresco dining plus a stone built outhouse equipped with power, light and it has been plumbed for a washing machine.

It’s a space that could also be used as a home office or a utility room while two further stone sheds provide additional storage.

Callum thinks the garden and the home’s quirky features are sure to appeal to potential buyers.

“The major appeal of the house is that it is very different,” says Callum.

“There aren’t many houses around that are like it.

“The house has large bedrooms, and an incredibly large, fully enclosed garden.

“All of this while being in a perfect location for local amenities.”

Asked who the property might appeal to, Callum says: “The house would suit a number of people.

“Perhaps folks starting off on the housing ladder as we have done, it has been a great place to start and lay down roots.

“Or perhaps a couple looking to downsize with all but the one bedroom being on the same level it would make for an equally great house to retire to.”

For Callum and Alicea, they say they will miss everything about their wonderful home.

“Truthfully, we will miss everything about it but if pressed to narrow it down it would be hard to choose between the character and history of the house, the garden, and of course our neighbours,” says Callum.

To book a viewing

Kirk Cottage, 47 Slug Road, Stonehaven, is on the market for offers over £225,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01569 762947 or check out the website aspc.co.uk