Some people rent spare rooms on AirBnB. Others rent castles.

There are many different ways to see what the Highlands has to offer, with an AirBnB an increasingly popular choice.

Here are the top ten most expensive AirBnBs in the Highlands.

Prices fluctuate on AirBnB, sometimes even as you refresh the page. This list was compiled using the following search terms:

Scottish Highlands

Flexible stay in January

Five-night stay

Note: a couple of results were filtered out for being suspiciously vague. Most of the hosts on the list are either super hosts, professional hosts or experienced ones.

Prices were correct as of writing.

1. 17th Century Scottish Stately Home near Lochhill, Moray – £5,000 a night

Located on the Moray coastline, Innes House is a 17th century Scottish castle-style stately home, that is listed on AirBnB for £5,000 a night.

The home has 19 bedrooms which can accommodate 36 guests, so splitting the bill could bring it down to a less eye-watering figure of £138 and change a night, not including the cleaning fee.

For a five-night stay from January 6 to 11, the total cost would be £29,235 — £5,000 a night plus a £4,235 cleaning fee.

2. Caledonian Lodge, near Ardgay, Highlands – £4,516 a night

This Victorian Manor, which dates back to 1877, is in a remote part of the highlands.

The grand house is embedded within a 23,000-acre wilderness reserve, boasting dramatic landscapes and the chance of seeing Scottish wild cats.

The house itself is recently renovated and has seven bedrooms which can be made into twins upon request.

The lodge has a seven-night minimum, and is fully booked until April.

A seven-night stay from April 14 to 24 will set you back £31,805. There’s also a £500 security deposit.

3. Averon Castle, near Alness, Highlands – £3,387 a night

Located within walking distance of Highland villages and distilleries, Averon Castle has a storied history.

The grand property sits on eight acres of grounds, with settlement on the site dating back to the Iron Ages. In more recent times, the Munros owned the castle, up until the 1920’s.

The houses come with a live-in butler and two ballrooms, making Averon an authentically swanky affair.

There are seven bedrooms plus two family bedrooms in an annex building. The property as a whole sleeps 22.

A five-day trip from January 11 to 16 will cost £17,137, plus a £1,000 security deposit (£2,000 for marriages and special occasions).

4. Skye Lodge, near Dunvegan, Skye – £1,829 a night

Purportedly offering the “highest level of comfort,” this villa also can provide wild views of the west coast of Scotland.

Sitting on the picturesque Loch Dunvegan in Skye, the house has views over the water, with a shot of spotting wildlife.

The house sleeps four to ten people.

Outside the house there are various amenities, including a pizza oven area, picnic tables and a fire pit.

A five-night stay from January 17 to 22 costs £9,395.

5. Ross-shire Hall, near Evanton, Highlands – £1,816 a night

Standing proudly in the small village of Evanton, Ross-shire Hall dates back to the 1700’s and sits on six acres of gardens and woodland.

The owner claims village records show that President Franklin D and Eleanor Roosevelt spent part of the honeymoon staying at the house.

The house’s seven bedrooms have room for 14.

A five-night stay from January 8 to 13 would cost £9,279.

6. The House of the Northern Gate, near Dunnet, Highlands – £1,591 a night

What’s one thing the makers of Netflix’s The Crown and King Charles III can agree on? They both have been to The House of the Northern Gate.

This restored 9 bedroom and 8 bathroom baronial-style house sleeps 18 and sits on the most northerly tip of Scotland, on Dunnet Head.

The house is on an estate which has its own beach, sits above Dunnet Bay and has 1,800 acres of moorland for hiking on the estate.

A five-night stay from January 12 to 17 would cost £7,957.

7. Embo House, near Dornoch, Highlands – £1,400 a night

Founded in the 16th Century as a castle of the Clan Gordon, Embo House was remodelled in Georgian times.

Remodelled in Georgian times, it has stately features like a grand dining room, cedar-lined library and a whisky bar.

It sleeps up to 16 in its eight bedrooms, with sea views and eight acres of gardens.

The grounds have something for everyone, including those looking to hit the links: the space has a practice pitching area.

A five-night stay from March 1 to 6 would cost £8,186.

8. Loch Ness Mansion, near Invermoriston, Highlands – £1,346 a night

Budding Loch Ness Monster Hunters may have find an idyllic spot for their getaway at this Loch Ness mansion.

A large country house set on four acres of private grounds which sits on a secluded peninsula beside Loch Ness.

The house was originally built in the 1930s by a ship’s captain, with nautical elements sprinkled throughout, like lights salvaged from a ship in Cornwall.

A five-night stay from January 18 to 23 costs £6,728.

9. Ledgowan Lodge, near Achnasheen, Highlands – £1,250 a night

Deep within the wilderness of the west coast, Ledgowan Lodge is a country manor with room for up to 22 people.

The space is set up for holidays or bigger events, all within a stark, spacious landscape.

All of the 12 bedrooms have en suites with spa baths.

A five-day stay from January 23 to 28 costs £6,400.

10. The Railway Rooms, near Kingussie, Highlands – £1,172 a night

Step off the train into Victorian-era Scotland.

This renovated railway townhouse has room for more than 16 guests, with 12 ensuite bedrooms.

There’s a fully equipped kitchen plus two galley kitchens. Dogs are welcome.

A five-night stay from January 23 to 28 costs £6,852.

Honourable mention – Eilean Sionnach Lighthouse Cottage, Skye – £550 a night

Make like Bonnie Prince Charlie and book a getaway to this private island off of Skye.

Eilean Sionnach Lighthouse Cottage sits on a four-acre private island set on a private island opposite the village of Isleornsay.

The cottage accommodates up to eight people in four king-sized bedrooms.

The trip across the water is made by private boat. Guests are asked to pack lightly, with rucksacks, sturdy boots and waterproofs recommended.

Weather, tides and daylight dictate arrival and departure times.

A five-night stay from January 9 to 14 costs £3,450.