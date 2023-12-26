The top ten most expensive Airbnbs in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The top ten most expensive Airbnbs in the Highlands

Castles, mansions and a private island all top of the list of the most expensive getaways in the Highlands.

By Bailey Moreton
Innes House is one of the properties in the top ten most expensive Airbnbs in the region.
Innes House is one of the properties in the top ten most expensive Airbnbs in the region.

Some people rent spare rooms on AirBnB. Others rent castles.

There are many different ways to see what the Highlands has to offer, with an AirBnB an increasingly popular choice.

Here are the top ten most expensive AirBnBs in the Highlands.

Prices fluctuate on AirBnB, sometimes even as you refresh the page. This list was compiled using the following search terms:

Note: a couple of results were filtered out for being suspiciously vague. Most of the hosts on the list are either super hosts, professional hosts or experienced ones.

Prices were correct as of writing.

1. 17th Century Scottish Stately Home near Lochhill, Moray – £5,000 a night

Exterior of Innes House, the most expensive AirBnB on offer in the Highlands.
Innes House is the most expensive AirBnB on offer in the Highlands. Image: AirBnB.

Located on the Moray coastline, Innes House is a 17th century Scottish castle-style stately home, that is listed on AirBnB for £5,000 a night.

The home has 19 bedrooms which can accommodate 36 guests, so splitting the bill could bring it down to a less eye-watering figure of £138 and change a night, not including the cleaning fee.

For a five-night stay from January 6 to 11, the total cost would be £29,235 — £5,000 a night plus a £4,235 cleaning fee.

2. Caledonian Lodge, near Ardgay, Highlands – £4,516 a night

Aerial view of Caledonian Lodge which sits on a vast estate.
Caledonian Lodge sits on a vast estate. Image: AirBnB.

This Victorian Manor, which dates back to 1877, is in a remote part of the highlands.

The grand house is embedded within a 23,000-acre wilderness reserve, boasting dramatic landscapes and the chance of seeing Scottish wild cats.

The house itself is recently renovated and has seven bedrooms which can be made into twins upon request.

The lodge has a seven-night minimum, and is fully booked until April.

A seven-night stay from April 14 to 24 will set you back £31,805. There’s also a £500 security deposit.

3. Averon Castle, near Alness, Highlands – £3,387 a night

Exterior of Averon Castle.
Averon Castle has a live-in butler. Image: AirBnB.

Located within walking distance of Highland villages and distilleries, Averon Castle has a storied history.

The grand property sits on eight acres of grounds, with settlement on the site dating back to the Iron Ages. In more recent times, the Munros owned the castle, up until the 1920’s.

The houses come with a live-in butler and two ballrooms, making Averon an authentically swanky affair.

There are seven bedrooms plus two family bedrooms in an annex building. The property as a whole sleeps 22.

A five-day trip from January 11 to 16 will cost £17,137, plus a £1,000 security deposit (£2,000 for marriages and special occasions).

4. Skye Lodge, near Dunvegan, Skye – £1,829 a night

Purportedly offering the “highest level of comfort,” this villa also can provide wild views of the west coast of Scotland.

Sitting on the picturesque Loch Dunvegan in Skye, the house has views over the water, with a shot of spotting wildlife.

Entrance to Skye Lodge, one of the most expensive AirBnBs in the Scottish Highlands.
The Skye Lodge overlooks Loch Dunvegan and is one of the most expensive AirBnBs in the Scottish Highlands. Image: AirBnB.

The house sleeps four to ten people.

Outside the house there are various amenities, including a pizza oven area, picnic tables and a fire pit.

A five-night stay from January 17 to 22 costs £9,395.

5. Ross-shire Hall, near Evanton, Highlands – £1,816 a night

Standing proudly in the small village of Evanton, Ross-shire Hall dates back to the 1700’s and sits on six acres of gardens and woodland.

Exterior of Ross-Shire Hall.
Ross-Shire Hall may have once had famous guests from across the pond. Image: AirBnB.

The owner claims village records show that President Franklin D and Eleanor Roosevelt spent part of the honeymoon staying at the house.

The house’s seven bedrooms have room for 14.

A five-night stay from January 8 to 13 would cost £9,279.

6. The House of the Northern Gate, near Dunnet, Highlands – £1,591 a night

What’s one thing the makers of Netflix’s The Crown and King Charles III can agree on? They both have been to The House of the Northern Gate.

This restored 9 bedroom and 8 bathroom baronial-style house sleeps 18 and sits on the most northerly tip of Scotland, on Dunnet Head.

Aerial shot of The House of the Northern Gate with view of Dunnet Bay in the distance.
The House of the Northern Gate has had royal visitors in the past, and played host to actors playing royals too. Image: AirBnB.

The house is on an estate which has its own beach, sits above Dunnet Bay and has 1,800 acres of moorland for hiking on the estate.

A five-night stay from January 12 to 17 would cost £7,957.

7. Embo House, near Dornoch, Highlands – £1,400 a night

Founded in the 16th Century as a castle of the Clan Gordon, Embo House was remodelled in Georgian times.

Remodelled in Georgian times, it has stately features like a grand dining room, cedar-lined library and a whisky bar.

Exterior of Embo House, another Airbnb on offer in the Highlands.
Embo House formerly belonged to Clan Gordon. Image: AirBnB.

It sleeps up to 16 in its eight bedrooms, with sea views and eight acres of gardens.

The grounds have something for everyone, including those looking to hit the links: the space has a practice pitching area.

A five-night stay from March 1 to 6 would cost £8,186.

8. Loch Ness Mansion, near Invermoriston, Highlands – £1,346 a night

Budding Loch Ness Monster Hunters may have find an idyllic spot for their getaway at this Loch Ness mansion.

A large country house set on four acres of private grounds which sits on a secluded peninsula beside Loch Ness.

Highlands Airbnb Loch Ness Mansion, near Invermoriston.
Sitting near Loch Ness, inside the house has a maritime theme. Image: AirBnB.

The house was originally built in the 1930s by a ship’s captain, with nautical elements sprinkled throughout, like lights salvaged from a ship in Cornwall.

A five-night stay from January 18 to 23 costs £6,728.

9. Ledgowan Lodge, near Achnasheen, Highlands – £1,250 a night

Deep within the wilderness of the west coast, Ledgowan Lodge is a country manor with room for up to 22 people.

The space is set up for holidays or bigger events, all within a stark, spacious landscape.

Exterior of Ledgowan Lodge, near Achnasheen.
Ledgowan Lodge is among the most expensive AirBnBs in the Highlands. Image: AirBnB.

All of the 12 bedrooms have en suites with spa baths.

A five-day stay from January 23 to 28 costs £6,400.

10. The Railway Rooms, near Kingussie, Highlands – £1,172 a night

Step off the train into Victorian-era Scotland.

This renovated railway townhouse has room for more than 16 guests, with 12 ensuite bedrooms.

There’s a fully equipped kitchen plus two galley kitchens. Dogs are welcome.

Exterior of The Railway Rooms, the tenth most expensive Airbnb in the Highlands.
The renovated rail house welcomes dogs. Image: AirBnB.

A five-night stay from January 23 to 28 costs £6,852.

Honourable mention – Eilean Sionnach Lighthouse Cottage, Skye – £550 a night

Make like Bonnie Prince Charlie and book a getaway to this private island off of Skye.

Eilean Sionnach Lighthouse Cottage sits on a four-acre private island set on a private island opposite the village of Isleornsay.

The cottage accommodates up to eight people in four king-sized bedrooms.

View of Eilean Sionnach Lighthouse Cottage in Skye.
Stay on your own private island off of Skye. Image: AirBnB.

The trip across the water is made by private boat. Guests are asked to pack lightly, with rucksacks, sturdy boots and waterproofs recommended.

Weather, tides and daylight dictate arrival and departure times.

A five-night stay from January 9 to 14 costs £3,450.

Three lucky guests invited to stay at Shrek’s secluded swamp in the heart of the Highlands

Conversation