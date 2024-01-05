Gordon scoops major media award for lifetime achievement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Gordon scoops major media award for lifetime achievement

The former reporter and PR manager chaired the prestigious awards for 32 years.

By John Ross
Gordon Fyfe's media career spans more than 50 years
Gordon Fyfe's media career spans more than 50 years

A prestigious lifetime achievement award is to be presented to Gordon Fyfe to recognise a media career spanning more than 50 years.

Gordon, 70, spent 20 years as a reporter on local newspapers in Inverness and 24 years as a media officer with The Highland Council and Highland Regional Council.

He recently stood down after a 32-year stint as chairman of the Highlands and Islands Media Awards.

He will be presented with the Barron Trophy in front of media colleagues at the annual Highlands and Islands Press Ball on February 2.

First double winner of the award

Gordon is the first person to be awarded the trophy twice, having first received the honour in 1979.

Alongside his media career, he was a well-known Highland League player with Caledonian FC for whom he signed in 1970. That was the same year he joined the Inverness Courier as a reporter.

Gordon with Donald Wilson, the 2023 winner of the Barron Trophy.Image Alison White

He spent four years at the Courier before moving to the Press and Journal where he worked until 1990, latterly as North news editor.

Gordon was then appointed Highland Regional Council’s first press and information officer.

In 1996, on the formation of The Highland Council, he became public relations manager of the authority until his retirement in 2014.

A career highlight was being given the Freedom of Eigg for the role he played in helping the islanders buy the island in 1997.

He is a life member of the National Union of Journalists.

On the establishment of the Highlands and Islands Media Awards in 1991, Gordon was made its first chairman, a position he held until last year.

Any other positions?

He is now a director of Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC and joint chairman of the ICT Community Trust.

He is co-ordinator of the Inverness Football Memories Project and recently co-wrote a book, Inverness Football Remembered.

In addition, he was president of Inverness Golf Club in 2016-17 and a past captain and vice-president. He also served on the club’s management council for eight years.

John Ross, chairman of the Highlands and Islands Press Ball, said: “This recognition of Gordon’s exceptional service to journalism and the wider media industry is thoroughly deserved.

“He was highly-respected as a journalist and a press officer, and brought his considerable talent and experience to the media awards for more than 30 years.

Nicola McAlley is taking over from Gordon Fyfe as chair of the Highlands and Islands Media Awards judges. Image Ewen Weatherspoon.

“Nearly 45 years after receiving the Barron Trophy the first time, it’s wonderful that he will be presented with it again by media colleagues.”

Nicola McAlley, who succeeded Gordon as chair of the media awards judging panel, added: “Gordon is the natural choice to receive this year’s Barron Trophy after his decades of service to the Awards and the industry as a whole.

“His stellar reputation in the field of journalism and in public relations continues to inspire people working in both sectors and it’s only fitting that we honour him as he steps down from his role as chair.”

Bowing out on a high note

Gordon said: “It has been a real honour to work in the media industry in this very special part of Scotland for more than 50 years.

“The Highlands and Islands Media Awards are so important in giving our journalists the platform to present their best work over the year and it is rewarding to see the highest standards of journalism maintained.

“I am bowing out on a high note in the knowledge that the industry is in good hands.”

Conversation