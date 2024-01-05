Gordon scoops major media award for lifetime achievement

A prestigious lifetime achievement award is to be presented to Gordon Fyfe to recognise a media career spanning more than 50 years.

Gordon, 70, spent 20 years as a reporter on local newspapers in Inverness and 24 years as a media officer with The Highland Council and Highland Regional Council.

He recently stood down after a 32-year stint as chairman of the Highlands and Islands Media Awards.

He will be presented with the Barron Trophy in front of media colleagues at the annual Highlands and Islands Press Ball on February 2.

First double winner of the award

Gordon is the first person to be awarded the trophy twice, having first received the honour in 1979.

Alongside his media career, he was a well-known Highland League player with Caledonian FC for whom he signed in 1970. That was the same year he joined the Inverness Courier as a reporter.

He spent four years at the Courier before moving to the Press and Journal where he worked until 1990, latterly as North news editor.

Gordon was then appointed Highland Regional Council’s first press and information officer.

In 1996, on the formation of The Highland Council, he became public relations manager of the authority until his retirement in 2014.

A career highlight was being given the Freedom of Eigg for the role he played in helping the islanders buy the island in 1997.

He is a life member of the National Union of Journalists.

On the establishment of the Highlands and Islands Media Awards in 1991, Gordon was made its first chairman, a position he held until last year.

Any other positions?

He is now a director of Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC and joint chairman of the ICT Community Trust.

He is co-ordinator of the Inverness Football Memories Project and recently co-wrote a book, Inverness Football Remembered.

In addition, he was president of Inverness Golf Club in 2016-17 and a past captain and vice-president. He also served on the club’s management council for eight years.

John Ross, chairman of the Highlands and Islands Press Ball, said: “This recognition of Gordon’s exceptional service to journalism and the wider media industry is thoroughly deserved.

“He was highly-respected as a journalist and a press officer, and brought his considerable talent and experience to the media awards for more than 30 years.

“Nearly 45 years after receiving the Barron Trophy the first time, it’s wonderful that he will be presented with it again by media colleagues.”

Nicola McAlley, who succeeded Gordon as chair of the media awards judging panel, added: “Gordon is the natural choice to receive this year’s Barron Trophy after his decades of service to the Awards and the industry as a whole.

“His stellar reputation in the field of journalism and in public relations continues to inspire people working in both sectors and it’s only fitting that we honour him as he steps down from his role as chair.”

Bowing out on a high note

Gordon said: “It has been a real honour to work in the media industry in this very special part of Scotland for more than 50 years.

“The Highlands and Islands Media Awards are so important in giving our journalists the platform to present their best work over the year and it is rewarding to see the highest standards of journalism maintained.

“I am bowing out on a high note in the knowledge that the industry is in good hands.”