Mearns volunteers to bring historic Mill of Benholm back to life after buying site from council for £1

Mill of Benholm Enterprise trustees will pay Aberdeenshire Council to take over the former meal mill site.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Volunteers with the Mill of Benholm Trust are determined to bring the abandoned visitor attraction near Stonehaven back to life. Picture of (L-R) John Maxwell, Emma Pollock and Henning Wagner.
Volunteers with the Mill of Benholm Trust are determined to bring the abandoned visitor attraction near Stonehaven back to life. Picture of (L-R) John Maxwell, Emma Pollock and Henning Wagner. Image: Kenny Elrick

Ambitious plans to revive the “greatly missed” Mill of Benholm near Johnshaven have been given the go-ahead.

Trustees of the Mill of Benholm Enterprise group will now begin work towards reopening the former water-powered meal mill.

The group aim to restore the A-listed building and resurrect it as a community hub as well as a visitor attraction shining a light on the region’s rich past.

The site is nestled in Sunset Song country, with the mill once used in a BBC adaptation of the book. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It is believed that there has been a mill on the site going as far back as the 12th century, however this particular structure dates back to 1817.

Oatmeal was produced on the site for hundreds of years until it eventually stopped in 1982.

What will happen to the Mill of Benholm?

The enterprise’s vision would see the site used for weddings, art exhibitions and other events held in partnership with the Johnshaven Heritage Hub and Benholm Kirk.

Meanwhile, glamping pods could be set up on the grounds to allow visitors to stay overnight.

The Mill of Benholm will soon be brought back into use as a community hub. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Looking to the future, workshops and skills training would be offered too.

The group is also working to link the site to the existing path network at the nearby Mill Brae Woods.

It is hoped the proposal will safeguard the historic site for “generations to come”.

‘If we all work together it can become a success’

Councillors on the Kincardine and Mearns area committee agreed to sell the councl site for £1 earlier today.

Trustee Henning Wagner said it had been a “long journey” but hailed the outcome as a “great day” for the group.

Mill of Benholm Enterprise trustees John Maxwell, Emma Pollock and Henning Wagner. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He added: “Everyone agrees that it’s a fantastic site and it’s about time that something is getting done with it and it’s brought back to its old glory.

“The councillors were very supportive and gave us a few encouraging words.

“It was clear that both councillors and Aberdeenshire Council officers are keen to work together with us.

“If we all work together it can become a success.”

Another view of the site. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What happened to the historic mill?

The Mill of Benholm was previously purchased by Kincardine and Deeside Council back in 1986.

It received an extensive restoration during the 1990s and previously operated as a community facility and visitor attraction.

However, it was later closed in 2014.

Volunteers have been lending a hand to clear the mill site despite recent freezing temperatures. Image: Mill of Benholm Enterprise

A number of options have been looked at to re-open the site to visitors once again but none have come to fruition.

The Mill of Benholm Enterprise has already been working hard to ensure the site doesn’t fall into further deterioration.

A truxor amphibious vehicle was brought in to remove excess vegetation at the pond of the mill. Image: Mill of Benholm Enterprise

The group managed to hire a specialist firm to clear overgrowth in the pond.

Thanks to discussions with Aberdeenshire Council, the enterprise also managed to reopen the toilets purely for use by trustees, volunteers and contractors while on site.

What next for mill plans?

Now that the asset transfer has been approved, the trustees plan to carry out work on the mill site in two phases.

The first steps would see immediate repairs to the buildings carried out to ensure the site is safe to open up to the public.

Work would also be undertaken on the water structures, including the historic mill wheel, to prevent any risk of it being lost.

Signs are still in place at the Mill of Benholm from previous years. Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Once this is done, trustees hope to get the wheel moving again so the site can be used for demonstrations and educational purposes.

Meanwhile, the former grain store would have a new lease of life as a space for learning, meetings, training and workshops.

It is estimated that the first phase of work could cost around £189,000.

Mill of Benholm Enterprise trustees are determined to get the historic mill wheel back in action once again. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The enterprise will generate money for the site by hosting events such as car boot sales and charging camper vans for overnight stays in the car park.

Cash could also be collected through a mobile catering van and hosting events in the courtyard.

The group have already applied for money through various funding schemes.

Depending on how that goes, the first phase of works could take up to three years to complete.

Trustees praised for ‘drive and determination’

Under phase two, restoration work on the buildings would continue along with various enhancements on the site.

This would include installing electrical charging points for cars, facilities for overnight camper vans, and renewable energy sources such as solar panels.

Members of the Mill of Benholm Enterprise are battling to save the abandoned Mearns tourist attraction
John Maxwell, Emma Pollock and Henning Wagner are part of the refreshed Mill of Benholm Enterprise. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Meanwhile a cafe would be created along with indoor and outdoor spaces that would be let out for events.

The Mill of Benholm Enterprise has held talks with local schools as well as the Scouts and Guides on potential use of the site and buildings.

Volunteers also aim to reach out to VisitAberdeenshire and the Scottish Community Tourism Organisation to promote the historic site as a visitor destination.

Youth group bids to save historic Stonehaven town centre building from ruin – despite worries about local ‘birthday party market’

