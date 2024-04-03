Now is your chance to run Aberdeenshire pub for £150 per week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Now is your chance to run Aberdeenshire pub for £150 per week

The Burnett Arms in Kemnay is available on a one-year lease.

By Chris Cromar
The Burnett Arms, Kemnay outside.
The pub is owned by brewer Greene King. Image: Greene King.

How do you fancy running your own pub in a quaint Aberdeenshire village? Well, now is your chance for just £150 per week.

The Burnett Arms in Kemnay is available on a one-year lease from brewers Greene King at the vastly reduced rate for the first three months, with it continuing for another three with the additional rental of fixtures and fittings.

The pub, which Greene King says “offers a warm, local feel” and “offers a little bit of everything”, is located on the village’s Bridge Road and is up for lease due to the current landlords retiring after ten years at the helm.

The Burnett Arms, Kemnay bar.
The bar is a popular place for Kemnay locals to congregate. Image: Greene King.

Frequently used by “loyal” locals, travelling business people and day visitors, it also includes a lounge/restaurant, conference/function room and a beer garden with decking.

Burnett Arms has jukebox and pool table

The bar itself includes space for live entertainment and comes equipped with a jukebox, pool table and darts area.

As well as all this, it comes with four guest rooms and eight car parking spaces for customers.

The Burnett Arms, Kemnay bar.
The pub is located in the heart of Kemnay. Image: Greene King.

Entry will cost the new landlords approximately £10,875, which includes stock, glassware, crockery, cutlery, fuel and cleaning materials.

The above figure includes a £6,000 deposit, while fixtures and fittings will be rented with weekly payments.

Usually, the weekly rent would be £490 – £25,500 per year – with the forecasted operator turnover forecast to be £437,004 and a profit prediction of £28,448.

The Burnett Arms, Kemnay outside.
The pub has a traditional feel to it. Image: Greene King.

The forecasted operator machine profit for the Kemnay watering hole is £3,500 (included in the predicted profit) and as part of the agreement will be shared 50/50 with Greene King.

Last year the Burnett Arms sold 134 barrels of beer and 631 litres of wines and spirits, and the Suffolk-based brewing company said the opportunity “provides a multi-faceted income stream for any new operator to take the business forward”.

The pubs licenced opening hours are:

  • Monday – Thursday: 11am – 12am
  • Friday – Saturday: 11am – 1:00am
  • Sunday: 11:00am – 11.45am.
The Burnett Arms, Kemnay lounge/restaurant.
The establishment has a lounge/restaurant. Image: Greene King.

As well as getting to lease the pub, new tenants will be able to stay at the property.

Its private accommodation includes a double bedroom, lounge, kitchen, bathroom, toilet and office.

‘The potential to take this pub forward is vast’

Greene King business development manager Billy Guthrie said: “I am looking for an experienced operator, with know-how of running a traditional pub.”

“The Burnett Arms has many income streams and the potential to take this pub forward is vast. For further information please contact the recruitment team.”

