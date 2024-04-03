Now is your chance to run Aberdeenshire pub for £150 per week

How do you fancy running your own pub in a quaint Aberdeenshire village? Well, now is your chance for just £150 per week.

The Burnett Arms in Kemnay is available on a one-year lease from brewers Greene King at the vastly reduced rate for the first three months, with it continuing for another three with the additional rental of fixtures and fittings.

The pub, which Greene King says “offers a warm, local feel” and “offers a little bit of everything”, is located on the village’s Bridge Road and is up for lease due to the current landlords retiring after ten years at the helm.

Frequently used by “loyal” locals, travelling business people and day visitors, it also includes a lounge/restaurant, conference/function room and a beer garden with decking.

Burnett Arms has jukebox and pool table

The bar itself includes space for live entertainment and comes equipped with a jukebox, pool table and darts area.

As well as all this, it comes with four guest rooms and eight car parking spaces for customers.

Entry will cost the new landlords approximately £10,875, which includes stock, glassware, crockery, cutlery, fuel and cleaning materials.

The above figure includes a £6,000 deposit, while fixtures and fittings will be rented with weekly payments.

Usually, the weekly rent would be £490 – £25,500 per year – with the forecasted operator turnover forecast to be £437,004 and a profit prediction of £28,448.

The forecasted operator machine profit for the Kemnay watering hole is £3,500 (included in the predicted profit) and as part of the agreement will be shared 50/50 with Greene King.

Last year the Burnett Arms sold 134 barrels of beer and 631 litres of wines and spirits, and the Suffolk-based brewing company said the opportunity “provides a multi-faceted income stream for any new operator to take the business forward”.

The pubs licenced opening hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 11am – 12am

Friday – Saturday: 11am – 1:00am

Sunday: 11:00am – 11.45am.

As well as getting to lease the pub, new tenants will be able to stay at the property.

Its private accommodation includes a double bedroom, lounge, kitchen, bathroom, toilet and office.

‘The potential to take this pub forward is vast’

Greene King business development manager Billy Guthrie said: “I am looking for an experienced operator, with know-how of running a traditional pub.”

“The Burnett Arms has many income streams and the potential to take this pub forward is vast. For further information please contact the recruitment team.”