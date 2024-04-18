Steven Mackay opens up on Nairn County departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Mackay opens up on Nairn County departure

He left the Wee County following their last game of the season.

By Callum Law
Steven Mackay has stepped down as Nairn County manager.
Steven Mackay has revealed differing views on future progression led to an amicable parting of the ways with Nairn County.

Mackay’s 18 months as manager of the Wee County came to an end last weekend after they concluded their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Huntly.

During his tenure Mackay led Nairn to seventh spot last season and they look likely to finish eighth this term.

In November he guided the Station Park side to their first trophy since 2012 as they lifted the North of Scotland Cup.

Time for change

However, as Mackay and Nairn looked towards the future both parties came to the conclusion it was time to go their separate ways.

Since the news broke Mackay – who is understood to have ambitions to manage again in the future – has been linked with a return to Brora Rangers, who he enjoyed success with as a player and boss.

The Cattachs are looking for a new manager with Ally MacDonald standing down at the end of the season.

Mackay didn’t wish to comment on that speculation, but regarding his Nairn exit said: “The board are ambitious and they were ambitious when I interviewed for the job.

“I was explicitly clear about my ambitions, I had a three-year plan with what we wanted to achieve in that time frame.

“Both parties are ambitious, but the timing didn’t quite match up. My ambitions and expectations for next season maybe weren’t quite aligned.

“I’ve always lived my life setting a goal or a target and working hard to try to achieve it.

“I didn’t want to go through next season with marginal gains, I wanted to be in a position to really challenge.

“That was why I wanted to get back into management. At this juncture I didn’t feel we were quite there, but Nairn may get there in the years to come.

Steven Mackay in playing action for Nairn.

“I felt the timings were slightly out of sync between us.

“But there are no hard feelings between us, we all shook hands last Saturday and wished each other all the best.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the time I had at Nairn and the support everyone at the club gave me.

“Nairn have got a very devoted and committed board and the work all the volunteers do is phenomenal.

“Whoever takes over will pick up a well-run club and a young and hard-working team to take forward.”

Moments to remember

Mackay was proud of what Nairn were able to achieve during his tenure, with the cup success a particular high point.

He added: “When we came in we were sitting second bottom and the initial remit was to install some stability.

“After a tricky start we ended up going on a 13-game unbeaten run which was something the club hadn’t done for a long time.

“We finished seventh and that was a success and we were looking to this season and trying to improve.

Nairn celebrate with the North of Scotland Cup trophy.

“Although they may have been marginal, we have seen improvements. Last season we won 12 games, this season it was 16, we scored more goals and we got seven points more this season.

“Winning the cup was a big thing and it wasn’t easy to do.

“We had tricky ties against Lossiemouth and Forres then beat Caley Thistle in the semi-final and Ross County in the final, who both had a lot of first-team players involved.

“That was a great achievement for the boys and it boosted the club’s credibility.”

