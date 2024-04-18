Steven Mackay opens up on Nairn County departure

Steven Mackay has revealed differing views on future progression led to an amicable parting of the ways with Nairn County.

Mackay’s 18 months as manager of the Wee County came to an end last weekend after they concluded their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Huntly.

During his tenure Mackay led Nairn to seventh spot last season and they look likely to finish eighth this term.

In November he guided the Station Park side to their first trophy since 2012 as they lifted the North of Scotland Cup.

Time for change

However, as Mackay and Nairn looked towards the future both parties came to the conclusion it was time to go their separate ways.

Since the news broke Mackay – who is understood to have ambitions to manage again in the future – has been linked with a return to Brora Rangers, who he enjoyed success with as a player and boss.

The Cattachs are looking for a new manager with Ally MacDonald standing down at the end of the season.

Mackay didn’t wish to comment on that speculation, but regarding his Nairn exit said: “The board are ambitious and they were ambitious when I interviewed for the job.

Following the departure of Steven Mackay, we are inviting applications from any party wishing to be considered for the role. To apply please email Ken@HighlandCaterHire.com by Friday 19th April. pic.twitter.com/c3x5VyRqcd — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) April 14, 2024

“I was explicitly clear about my ambitions, I had a three-year plan with what we wanted to achieve in that time frame.

“Both parties are ambitious, but the timing didn’t quite match up. My ambitions and expectations for next season maybe weren’t quite aligned.

“I’ve always lived my life setting a goal or a target and working hard to try to achieve it.

“I didn’t want to go through next season with marginal gains, I wanted to be in a position to really challenge.

“That was why I wanted to get back into management. At this juncture I didn’t feel we were quite there, but Nairn may get there in the years to come.

“I felt the timings were slightly out of sync between us.

“But there are no hard feelings between us, we all shook hands last Saturday and wished each other all the best.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the time I had at Nairn and the support everyone at the club gave me.

“Nairn have got a very devoted and committed board and the work all the volunteers do is phenomenal.

“Whoever takes over will pick up a well-run club and a young and hard-working team to take forward.”

Moments to remember

Mackay was proud of what Nairn were able to achieve during his tenure, with the cup success a particular high point.

He added: “When we came in we were sitting second bottom and the initial remit was to install some stability.

“After a tricky start we ended up going on a 13-game unbeaten run which was something the club hadn’t done for a long time.

“We finished seventh and that was a success and we were looking to this season and trying to improve.

“Although they may have been marginal, we have seen improvements. Last season we won 12 games, this season it was 16, we scored more goals and we got seven points more this season.

“Winning the cup was a big thing and it wasn’t easy to do.

“We had tricky ties against Lossiemouth and Forres then beat Caley Thistle in the semi-final and Ross County in the final, who both had a lot of first-team players involved.

“That was a great achievement for the boys and it boosted the club’s credibility.”