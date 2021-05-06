Woodland setting, designer kitchen, stunning interiors: These north-east homes have it all

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Positioned on the Hill of Banchory, Lochside of Leys enjoys a wonderful woodland setting yet is just minutes from the town centre and 30 minutes from Aberdeen.

Bancon Homes has now launched sales of the second phase of luxury homes at this sought-after development.

With only two homes currently left for sale, the next phase consists of 78 three, four and five-bedroom detached homes.

The homes combine a luxury specification with designer kitchens, superior craftsmanship, versatile interiors and modern connectivity throughout.

Adjacent to the Loch of Leys Nature Conservation Site, the development is surrounded by mature trees and homes have been designed to blend in to the local area with traditional Deeside architectural features and natural timber cladding.

They also aim to bring the outside in with large windows to accentuate the light.

As many people continue to work from home, Bancon’s homes have been designed with this in mind and come with superfast broadband connectivity as standard.

A number also have a separate area or study which would make an ideal workspace.

Beautiful home in outstanding location

For those who like getting outdoors, each home comes with a large garden, many of which are south facing, ideal for relaxing, playing and entertaining.

For the past four years, Bancon has won one of the building industry’s highest accolades for customer service, the In-House Gold Award for Customer Satisfaction.

It was also given an Outstanding Award for the third year in a row, one of only a few housebuilders in the UK to achieve this.

The awards are directly influenced by home buyers and their level of customer satisfaction.

More homes to explore

Jo Skinner, sales director at Bancon Homes, said: “Lochside of Leys is a beautiful development in an outstanding location.

“For families there are not only plenty of things to do both in Banchory and the wider area, but Banchory Academy is one of Scotland’s top-rated secondary schools, enabling buyers to feel comfortable their children are getting the best possible education.

“As part of our investment in the local community, we’re also pleased to make a significant contribution to the local economy as part of our planning obligations.

“This will help fund the primary school and the town’s community, recreational and healthcare facilities, as well as the upgrade of further stretches of the core path network.”

There are nine different house styles, and prices start from £312,495 for a three-bedroom Cairn home.

For more information visit www.banconhomes.com