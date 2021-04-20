Inside the former north-east bank that is now a stunning six bedroom home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

From fabulous high ceilings to a stunning modern kitchen, The Bank House has a way of drawing you in.

As the name would suggest, this beautiful six-bedroom family home was a former bank – serving the residents of Torphins near Banchory.

When Colin and Emma MacLeod came along, the pair knew it held enormous potential.

It’s thanks to their vision that the traditional granite building on St Marnan Road has been given a new lease of life – with period features carefully left intact.

Colin, who is a heating engineer, and Emma, who is a doctor, moved to the grand pad in 2008.

They were no strangers to renovations with two projects already under their belt, but The Bank House was on a different level entirely.

They are now hoping to move a little closer to Banchory with their three children, but believe lockdown gave them the opportunity to truly appreciate what The Bank House has to offer.

“I think it was the beautiful proportion of each room which really caught my eye, and we have a love for period properties,” said Emma.

“It is incredibly well built and very unique.”

A new chapter

The property had been used as a bank since around 1880 and served the agricultural community.

It finished its commercial life as the Clydesdale, before it was purchased by a builder who started renovations.

By the time Emma and Colin came along, they knew exactly what they wanted to achieve.

“We changed the building to residential use in its entirety and put our stamp on it,” said Colin.

“It was noisy and dusty as work was ongoing, but we had excellent builders and a very good architect.

“We had absolute confidence.”

With accommodation spanning three floors, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to relaxing.

The lounge boasts a large bay window alongside twin windows to the side, which have the original wooden shutters.

The exposed granite inglenook fireplace houses a wood-burning stove, making this the go-to room in the winter months.

Original walk-in vault transformed

A pitch pine door conceals the original bank Chubb & Son walk-in vault/safe, which has now been utilised as quirky storage.

Head through to the sitting room where you’ll find an open fire and beautiful features such as original window panelling.

The study can be found to the rear of the property and makes home working that bit more enjoyable.

It offers a wood-burning stove and a lovely view of the rear courtyard.

When restrictions allow, you can chivvy guests through double doors with a flourish and enjoy a dinner party in the dining room.

Although this space is ideal for entertaining, it could also lend itself to a further living space.

If you weren’t already suitably bowled over, the fabulous dining kitchen is the real gem in the crown.

The open-plan layout lends itself to family life, complete with a central island and numerous appliances including a full larder fridge.

Even the most reluctant of cooks will be enticed by this space, and the vaulted ceiling adds to the effect.

Head upstairs via the grand staircase, which has the original bentwood banister.

The master bedroom has an en suite, and the remaining three double bedrooms on this floor are all of excellent size.

The family bathroom has a white three-piece suite with Grohe shower.

On the second floor is a study area and two remaining bedrooms, one of which is currently in use as a playroom.

Outside there is a generous walled garden complete with a south-facing sun terrace.

The double garage complete with workshop takes care of both parking and further storage.

“We see ourselves as custodians”

“It’s lovely to sit outside on a summer evening, and we’ve enjoyed lunch on the patio rather a lot during lockdown,” said Emma.

“We have the countryside on our doorstep and we feel very lucky to have had all this space.”

Although the family are excited to move to pastures new, they will never forget The Bank House and its enduring charm.

“We see ourselves as custodians,” said Colin.

“It is fundamentally important in houses of this age to pass it on better than how you find it.”

Offer should be made of more than £650,000.

Contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01330 822931, or the owner on 07748 901346.