Lifestyle Aberdeen home with sauna, library and 1.4 acre garden on sale for £675k By Rosemary Lowne August 10, 2021, 2:17 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 2:18 pm Home is where the heart is: Mark and Ursula Thompson say Inverdon has been the perfect place to live for the past 16 years. It's not every day you come across a home so special that it has been the setting for family weddings. But then again Inverdon is unlike any other home in Aberdeen. With seven bedrooms, four reception rooms, a stable block, coach house, sauna, library and 1.4 acres of garden grounds, the Balgownie Road property is sure to leave you saying "I do".