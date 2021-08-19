Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
For £399,000, Birlinn Brae brings the best of loch and land

By Felicity Donohoe
August 19, 2021, 5:00 pm
Birlinn Brae sit on the shores of Loch Fyne and offers the best of country living with the conveniences of modern life.
Set on a gently sloping site overlooking Loch Fyne, Birlinn Brae at the village of Strachur offers a rich environment for outdoor enthusiasts and those who appreciate the beauty of the Argyll and Bute countryside.

The village is 90 minutes from Glasgow city centre, while the site borders Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park – blending the best of loch and land.

Within a fleet of 16 beautiful individual design-led new-build homes, there are now seven remaining properties for sale at the stunning location. The three and four-bedroom detached lochside homes range from 1,724-2,148 square feet and all come with a garage, offering plenty of space for a busy family.

Open-plan living

A home ready to welcome and entertain guests.

Families will be able to embrace country life while taking full advantage of all the conveniences of modern living. Homes boast an elegant open-plan kitchen and dining area – with solid oak worktops – and spacious living room areas. Along with floor-to-ceiling windows, owners will be able to take full advantage of loch views from sunrise to sunset.

The homes feature split levels to fit into the existing contours of the land, and come with study galleries, wood-burning stoves and external heat pumps for hot water. Designs also include high, pitched ceilings and open upper gallery areas, and home-owners can be assured of a good night’s rest in the beautifully designed and finished bedrooms in a peaceful location.

All modern conveniences

With floor-to-ceiling windows, you can be assured of a perfect view.

And if friends and family movie nights are your thing, the homes come ready to entertain with Sky receiver, Smart HDTV and home cinema ready to plug straight in.

For added peace of mind, there is a “double knock” fire/smoke/CO2 detection and alarm system installed.

An ideal location

Open-plan living and upper galleries bring a sense of space and light.

In the village itself, there are no shortage of amenities for the busy family. Strachur, once a ferry port to Inveraray, has a resident population of approximately 750 people, and has a range of facilities within walking distance, such as Strachur Primary School, Post Office, GP, bar and restaurant.

Interior design and architecture by Detail.

Supermarkets, off licences, bakers, butchers, fishmonger, tradesmen, cinema, fast-food  outlets, leisure centre, swimming pool and chemists can be found in Dunoon, just 20 minutes away.

Outdoor enthusiasts, anglers and scuba divers can take advantage of the nearby lochs, rivers and hills, and budding sailors can rest easy, too, as pontoons and moorings can be found at Strachur Bay Moorings Association.

A prime example of how to marry a rural landscape with innovative building and design

The lochside location is in the village of Strachur with walking distance of amenities.

Natalie Simpson, head of Strutt & Parker’s Edinburgh office, said: “We’ve been blown away by the popularity of this development and the timing of coming to the market has been perfect.

“For those who’ve already been successful in securing their home here, Birlinn Brae ticked those boxes in terms of escaping to a tranquil and beautiful part of Scotland while still being within reach of Glasgow city, at a time when many are re-evaluating their need to be in the city full-time.

The design takes full advantage of natural light and space.

“The Birlinn Brae development, when completed, will be a prime example of how to marry a rural landscape with innovative building and design, for which there is much demand.”

Each home offers a high standard of living.

The first release of the 16-unit development is due to be completed in early summer 2022 with the remainder of the development due for completion by the end of that year. The total development comprises of seven four-bedroom homes with double garages, a further seven three-bedroom homes with single garages, and two three-bedroom upside-down homes with roof terraces.

Properties at Birlinn Brae are on the market from a fixed price of £399,000 to £499,000. For more information go to struttandparker.com or call 0131 226 2500.

Full brochure at detail.co.uk/brochures/birlinn-brae/files/downloads/book.pdfhere 

  • Birlinn Brae takes its name from the wooden boats commonly used throughout the Hebrides and west Highlands in the Middle Ages.

