For £399,000, Birlinn Brae brings the best of loch and land

Set on a gently sloping site overlooking Loch Fyne, Birlinn Brae at the village of Strachur offers a rich environment for outdoor enthusiasts and those who appreciate the beauty of the Argyll and Bute countryside.

The village is 90 minutes from Glasgow city centre, while the site borders Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park – blending the best of loch and land.

Within a fleet of 16 beautiful individual design-led new-build homes, there are now seven remaining properties for sale at the stunning location. The three and four-bedroom detached lochside homes range from 1,724-2,148 square feet and all come with a garage, offering plenty of space for a busy family.

Open-plan living

Families will be able to embrace country life while taking full advantage of all the conveniences of modern living. Homes boast an elegant open-plan kitchen and dining area – with solid oak worktops – and spacious living room areas. Along with floor-to-ceiling windows, owners will be able to take full advantage of loch views from sunrise to sunset.

The homes feature split levels to fit into the existing contours of the land, and come with study galleries, wood-burning stoves and external heat pumps for hot water. Designs also include high, pitched ceilings and open upper gallery areas, and home-owners can be assured of a good night’s rest in the beautifully designed and finished bedrooms in a peaceful location.

All modern conveniences

And if friends and family movie nights are your thing, the homes come ready to entertain with Sky receiver, Smart HDTV and home cinema ready to plug straight in.

For added peace of mind, there is a “double knock” fire/smoke/CO2 detection and alarm system installed.

An ideal location

In the village itself, there are no shortage of amenities for the busy family. Strachur, once a ferry port to Inveraray, has a resident population of approximately 750 people, and has a range of facilities within walking distance, such as Strachur Primary School, Post Office, GP, bar and restaurant.

Supermarkets, off licences, bakers, butchers, fishmonger, tradesmen, cinema, fast-food outlets, leisure centre, swimming pool and chemists can be found in Dunoon, just 20 minutes away.

Outdoor enthusiasts, anglers and scuba divers can take advantage of the nearby lochs, rivers and hills, and budding sailors can rest easy, too, as pontoons and moorings can be found at Strachur Bay Moorings Association.

A prime example of how to marry a rural landscape with innovative building and design

Natalie Simpson, head of Strutt & Parker’s Edinburgh office, said: “We’ve been blown away by the popularity of this development and the timing of coming to the market has been perfect.

“For those who’ve already been successful in securing their home here, Birlinn Brae ticked those boxes in terms of escaping to a tranquil and beautiful part of Scotland while still being within reach of Glasgow city, at a time when many are re-evaluating their need to be in the city full-time.

“The Birlinn Brae development, when completed, will be a prime example of how to marry a rural landscape with innovative building and design, for which there is much demand.”

The first release of the 16-unit development is due to be completed in early summer 2022 with the remainder of the development due for completion by the end of that year. The total development comprises of seven four-bedroom homes with double garages, a further seven three-bedroom homes with single garages, and two three-bedroom upside-down homes with roof terraces.

Properties at Birlinn Brae are on the market from a fixed price of £399,000 to £499,000. For more information go to struttandparker.com or call 0131 226 2500.

Full brochure at detail.co.uk/brochures/birlinn-brae/files/downloads/book.pdfhere