Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
July 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Miniature dachshund Harry might be small, but there are some big ideas behind those wise eyes... Louise Greig tells us her tiny champ likes the simple things in life – tummy rubs, woodland walks and playing in his garden in the sunshine in Banchory.
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Harry!  Thanks to Louise Greig for sending in the picture.

Check out our gallery below

Lovely Lass, five months, leads fab Flo, 10, in this joy-filled race at The Cabrach, where they’d helped inspect the beehives. We just hope Les Webster of Huntly got out of the way after he took this photo!
Dashing Diesel is on alert and ready for fun in the Lomond Hills with dad Ian Ogilvie from Glenrothes.
Money? Fame? Living a jet-set lifestyle? No, it’s clear from this picture that true happiness is a dog on a beach! Joyful Jess and Ernie Miller are living life to the full on the coastal path in Portmahomack, Easter Ross.
Stylish Spike shows off his fine taste in natty neckwear at the home he shares with Aileen Penny in Saucher, Perthshire.
Speedy is a 58-year-old tortoise; Otis is a two-year-old dachshund… But they say opposites attract, and we’re delighted to hear they’re best pals in Jackie Smith’s Portknockie home.
We think Ted, Aston and Charlie are simply boot-iful! The lovely lads take a well-earned rest on the way back from a walk near Perth with Joe Fullerton of Carsie, Blairgowrie.
No, whatever you’re doing isn’t relaxing – THIS is relaxing! Scott Murdoch’s home is the perfect place for Mac to chill after a day herding sheep in Taynuilt.
Being this cute must be hard work – Hamish has had to take a nap mid-mischief! Tracey Lees tells us Hamish is often getting into trouble with his two brothers Buddy and Fergus in their Buckie home.
A little bird tells us Dulcie’s grandad Hamish MacLean loves picking his favourite pet portrait each week… Surely, this beauty at the top of Meikle Balloch Hill, Keith, is a shoo-in, Hamish!
Sometimes, life moves too fast. Pip has it right – stop and smell the flowers along the way. Iain and Hannah Irvine’s garden in Tain provides the scents.
If being fluffily adorable were an Olympic sport… Gorgeous Jojo, 11 months, is loving her new life in Friockheim, Angus, after being rescued from Romania by Michelle Grant.
How long after this perfect pic was taken do you reckon Maggie took a dip in the glorious Dee? Seconds, we’d say! Marvellous Maggie belongs to Tiggy Jake and Livvy Batho of Banchory.
Oh, how we wish we could reach into this picture – Betsy’s ready to play! The Rough family in Rothiemay, Moray, are the lucky ones who actually get to enjoy a game of fetch.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

