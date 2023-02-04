Pet Portraits: Rusty keeps eye on the prize with purr-fect pic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is certainly nothing Rusty about this feline’s posing skills.

Winner Rusty may only have one eye but that doesn’t stop the nine-year-old from being the purr-fect model in front of the camera.

We’ve had lots of entries this week featuring your cute creatures – from curious cats to happy pups, a gorgeous guinea pig and a beautiful bunny.

Check out our gallery below to see which one you think is the cutest.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card. At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers. You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.