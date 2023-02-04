Pet Portraits: Rusty keeps eye on the prize with purr-fect pic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet Portraits: Rusty keeps eye on the prize with purr-fect pic

By Reporter
February 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Rusty netted this week's prize thanks to paw-fect poise.
Rusty netted this week's prize thanks to paw-fect poise.

There is certainly nothing Rusty about this feline’s posing skills.

Winner Rusty may only have one eye but that doesn’t stop the nine-year-old from being the purr-fect model in front of the camera.

We’ve had lots of entries this week featuring your cute creatures – from curious cats to happy pups, a gorgeous guinea pig and a beautiful bunny.

Check out our gallery below to see which one you think is the cutest.

Um, we don’t know what you want, Priscilla, but it’s yours! Alison Stuart gets stared down in Montrose.
Gato looks so comfortable, we’re typing his caption really quietly so as not to disturb him… We hope Kenny Chan managed to join in a cuddle for us in Montrose.
Gorgeous Glen has the right idea. Get out there and get muddy! This lovely lad adores Kerrie Milne’s family farm near Kininmonth.
Remarkable Rusty might only have one eye, but that’s plenty to look right into our souls and make us fall in love! The stunning nine-year-old charms Kat Douglas in Insch.
Alfie celebrated his second birthday in style. The fashion-conscious furball lives with Lisa Whyman in Oldmeldrum.
Sian Hill from Oldmeldrum spots super Sally in the snow at Dalnaglar Castle, near Blairgowrie. You’re a standout, Sally!
Abby the tabby shines brightly in the sun. Carol-Ann Bowes has a gorgeous girl for company in Aberdeen.
Dinky Dexter is pint-sized perfection! Emma Will’s one-eyed superstar enjoys cuddling up in Aberdeen.
Some names just work. For example, we’d pay good money for a cuddle with Cash! The lovely lad lives in Peterhead, where he adores getting out and about with Rebecca Forbes.
Troublemaker? We can’t believe it, Nicole Stewart – no one as adorably fluffy as Poppy can be at all naughty! The cheeky cutie lives in Aberdeen.
Give us a song, Banjo! The dapper lad looks like he has a lot to say in Aberdeen. We’re sure Michaela Cameron is always on hand to hear the stories the bow-tied beaut has to tell…
So, we know a lot of pets are soft and fluffy, but Asher the mini lop takes things to another level! The beautiful bunny keeps Julie Donald on the hop in Aberdeen.
Think you know how to relax? Think again! Nacho gives a masterclass<br />in chilling out at Charlie Bennett’s home in Dundee.
We can’t stop smiling at adorable Angus flying high at Sheddocksley football fields in Aberdeen. Anna Horne must do the best walks!
Sphinx cats Sqweeeek, Rafferty and Grumble seem to be daring us to defy the Ancient Egyptians. Don’t worry, you guys clearly still deserve to be worshipped! The terrific trio live with Andrea Baker in Tayport.
Did someone say ‘bestest girl’? Daisy makes sure Sharon Tierney is keeping up in Balmedie.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card. At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers. You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

